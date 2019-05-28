How should retailers best on-board seasonal staff?
Discussion
May 28, 2019
Mary Gordon and Kim McCutcheon
Through a special arrangement, what follows is an article from the blog of Graff Retail.
With summer just around the corner, many retailers are in full-force seasonal hiring mode. Yet beyond finding solid candidates to work your selling floor, shouldn’t it be just as important to train them?
Here are some ideas to get your seasonal staff up to speed quickly and efficiently:
- Prepare a list of FAQ’s your seasonal staff should know before getting on the floor: Cover the basics on product, service and policies.
- Run a series of “mini-orientation” workshops: For a large number of seasonal hires, group training can be productive.
- Make seasonal staff feel like part of the team: Stay involved with your entire team, seasonal staff included.
- Give seasonal staff highly-structured tasks and roles: The more specific, the more likely they’ll succeed at doing it.
- Manage their performance from their start date: Constant reporting and strong supervision boost individual accountability for performance. Catch them “doing things right” early on.
- Make it worthwhile and fun: Use plenty of contests, incentives and games to provide incentive for engagement and performance. Showing recognition and appreciation for a job well done is also important.
Remember, you know they’re only seasonal staff, but your customers don’t and won’t care.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What tips would you have for getting the most out of seasonal hires? How should the level of training and development differ from full-time staffers?
Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Seasonal employees are still employees; shoppers have no idea who is there short term vs. full time. "
Braintrust
"Seasonal employees are still employees; shoppers have no idea who is there short term vs. full time. "
Join the Discussion!
3 Comments on "How should retailers best on-board seasonal staff?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Vice President of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Great list of tips for store managers, retailers and brands. Train your staff, regardless of whether they are full time or seasonal. Always think about the customer experience. If training is going to help a customer have a more informed, pleasant, or effective buyers journey – then train all of your staff.
For full time staffers, you will want to provide greater depth. These folk are going to be with you longer. They need to have the expertise, and depth of knowing how to use your systems and all the ins-and-outs of your product lines.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Seasonal employees are still employees; shoppers have no idea who is there short term vs. full time. Training is key, yet too many retailers throw their new hires into the sales floor with a minimal amount of training, and sometimes none at all.
I would add a couple of things to the list, including teaming a new hire up with a buddy who can answer questions and guide him on the sales floor. Giving each new hire a task they can master on the first day is important, too. Everyone benefits from that confidence building victory.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
All great ideas above. One thing we need to remember about giving seasonal associates the responsibilities of delivering great experiences: no one can have responsibility to do a job without the authority to do it. That means, as many have said, training that must be followed up with observed actions. Once management is satisfied that the associate can execute the job and deliver the experience, utilizing what has been taught, then we make music and unique customer experiences.