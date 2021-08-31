How should big box chain retailers deal with disaster response?
With a seemingly never-ending series of hurricanes, floods, wildfires, earthquakes and other natural disasters, federal authorities can quickly become overwhelmed. Reactions to Hurricane Ida again show how large retailers often help fill the void.
Home Depot engaged more than 250 associates from merchandising, operations and supply chain teams to move truckloads of generators, water, tarps, batteries and flashlights to stores in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Ahead of disaster season, the Home Depot Foundation and nonprofit partners strategically positioned emergency supplies in warehouses nationwide for quick deployment to disaster-prone areas. The Home Depot Foundation committed nearly $5 million to disaster response in 2021.
The Homer Fund, Home Depot’s employee assistance program, processes emergency grants for associates affected by Hurricane Ida. In 2020, the fund gave over $16 million to associates.
Lowe’s has committed more than $2 million to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida and is hosting “bucket brigade” events to distribute free cleanup supplies to residents. Said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO, in a statement, “In addition, we are assisting our associates in the hurricane’s path by helping with evacuation expenses, deploying emergency response teams and doubling our company match through our Employee Relief Fund.”
Walmart has created a “Hurricane Ida Facility Status” section on its news page that assesses the status of its facilities for associates and customers, including a map providing real-time updates on store closings. Since 2016, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation have provided more than $108 million for disaster preparedness, response and relief efforts supporting communities around the globe.
Disaster relief is projected to be a more regular need due to climate change.
According to a report by reinsurance company Munich Re that came out in January, a record number of hurricanes, wildfires and floods exacerbated by climate change caused insured losses of $210 billion last year. Damages totaled $95 billion in the U.S. — nearly double losses in 2019 — due to a record number of Atlantic hurricanes and the largest wildfires on record in California amid the hottest year globally on record.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What should be the first, second and third priorities in how big box retailers respond to natural disasters? Will retailers be able to keep up with the escalating rate of disasters?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailers’ first priority should be the safety of their employees who are directly impacted by the disaster. Second, retailers should execute community support services such as the services listed in the article. While it’s not retailers’ formal responsibility to support disaster relief, as members of the community they serve, I believe they have a moral obligation to assist if they can. This will be an ongoing and increasingly difficult challenge as the effects of climate change become more frequent and severe.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It is good to see the community – including retailers – pulling together during a disaster. The first priority is always the safety of staff and workers. The second priority is the immediate relief of those in need, possibly via donations of products and materials. The third priority, especially for home improvement and food retailers, is to try and get operations back up and running so people have places they can buy the supplies needed to survive and rebuild. Of course, not to belittle the home improvement giants’ contribution, but disasters in terms of preparation and the subsequent rebuilding are beneficial for their sales in the long run – although they also take a hit from the damage in the short term.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If one only gets one chance to make a first impression, answering the call of succor will certainly engage the loyalty of the potential customers to the brand. Additionally, it can make the associates proud that they and their company were there to assist.
Director, Main Street Markets
They need to take care of their employees first and foremost, especially those impacted by the disaster. Second they need to assist in the community with other disaster organizations. Retailers have long been involved in helping in disaster recovery – it is very much in their DNA.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart should be the gold standard for employee and citizen assistance during disasters. After all, if you take these three retailers’ weekly traffic numbers, it represents something close to 60 percent to 70 percent of the U.S. population! So it makes sense for their foundations and non-profit associations to give back to the communities in which they serve. Other retailers can help as well, regardless of the investment size. Often it’s not about the money, but the actions of Americans helping fellow Americans through a difficult time.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
As community members, retailers (big box and others) have a responsibility to their own employees first, then to the community at large. This should be more than a PR opportunity.