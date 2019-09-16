How profitable is online selling?
“What online-only company is really profitable? Basically none of them. That’s this dirty secret.”
So said Everlane CEO Michael Preysman last week to CNBC’s Jim Cramer to explain why Everlane is opening stores.
The statement is a full reversal for Mr. Preysman, who told The New York Times in 2012 that he would rather “shut the company down” before opening a store.
Mr. Preysman told CNBC, “Everybody loves to say you don’t spend money online, but the way things work now with Facebook, Instagram, and how much it goes to acquire a customer, then you have to ship it all.”
The apparel retailer just opened its fourth store, in Brooklyn, adding to others in Manhattan, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
In another about face, Andy Dunn, the co-founder of Bonobos and now Walmart’s SVP of digital consumer brands, told attendees earlier this month at the Future of Home conference in New York City, “I don’t really like digitally native vertical brands. What gets me excited are brands that are really strong and direct-to-consumer, but also have got omni.”
According to Business Insider, he described e-commerce as a “tremendously challenging, frequently unprofitable business” and insisted that consumers want to interact with “brands and products and people” face-to-face. Bonobos’ “guide shops” inside Nordstrom are its most profitable business.
Despite digital first start-ups such as Casper, Glossier and Rent the Runway attaining $1 billion valuations this year, studies regularly find online selling continues to be price driven. Primary purchasing incentives include free shipping, free returns and coupons.
A recent Drapers article exploring the “true cost” of online selling found avoiding rent and associates’ pay is often offset by major investments in customer acquisition, fulfillment and the cost of returns. According to Drapers, one U.K. department store told suppliers any online order under £30 ($38) is unprofitable.
A less talked about challenge is the climbing costs of customer acquisition and online’s lackluster retention rates. Matt Alexander, CEO of Neighborhood Goods, the start-up specializing in bringing digital native brands to physical places, recently told Crunchbase News, “Customers acquired offline have five times more lifetime value than those acquired digitally.”
-
Everlane needed to open stores because ‘basically’ no online-only companies are profitable, CEO says – CNBC
-
The founder who sold Bonobos to Walmart says digital only brands are overrated, and pointed to Bonobos’ success in Nordstrom stores as proof – Business Insider
-
Valassis Research: Online Shoppers Prioritize Savings, Seamless Experiences – Valassis Research
-
Dallas-Based Startup Raises $11M To Bring Online Goods To Your Neighborhood – Crunchbase News
-
Drapers Investigates: the true cost of online retail – Drapers
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is online selling still facing near-term profitability challenges or is it inherently unprofitable in its current set-up? What are the biggest profitability hurdles for online retailers?
Join the Discussion!
15 Comments on "How profitable is online selling?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
Paid social and search are only getting more expensive in practically all categories. For consumer brands, this is definitely a hurdle with a typically lower average transaction value. This is one of the steepest hurdles that has grown in the past five years in particular as the eyeball aggregating platforms have grown to mega-scale. Another money pit being the freight/fulfillment space, which is increasingly becoming more interesting (Shopify’s acquisition of 6 Rivers), with innovation hopefully paving the way for significantly reduced costs to merchants.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
The challenge with the term “online selling” is that it quickly degrades to competing on price. Customers are well equipped to compare prices if that is the only value proposition. Online does not have to be “inherently unprofitable” if is part of an omni-strategy which builds on market basket and relationships. The biggest challenge for pure online retailers is customer acquisition that leads to some kind of relationship.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If the business has to provide incentives such as free shipping (ridiculous, it’s not free), coupons (sure, once in a while but not always), and returns without re-stocking fees (why? It costs the business to re-stock an item), yes the business is heavily challenged. This may be a self-fulfilling prophecy as it is these businesses that have agreed to play by these terms when they shouldn’t have, and investors continue to put money into businesses that show promise but not profit.
The consumer should be happy enough that s/he does not have to go to the store to buy it, or to return it. Every touch of the merchandise has a cost associated with it (remember activity-based costing?) and someone has to pay for it.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
There is such a misconception out there that online selling will eventually displace or make the brick-and-mortar experience irrelevant. That couldn’t be further from reality, as pure-play e-commerce sales are approximately 10 percent to 11 percent of the total retail Q2 sales. Online shopping has plateaued somewhat, and the path to purchase is far more dynamic and includes a mix of physical retail, digital and social interactions before the transaction is completed.
Michael Preysman and the Everlane team are following the playbook that a significant amount of digital native firms have established. With companies such as Away, Warby Parker, Bonobos and now Everlane opening physical showrooms, it’s clear that the store serves as the best form of media. Brick-and-mortar is alive and well and will be an especially critical component for digital natives to get right in order to scale, survive and thrive.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
If it’s never been profitable, there’s nothing on the horizon that will make it better – only worse. Lots of potential for a repeat of the dot com bubble situation.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In general terms, online isn’t as profitable. However, the math is complex: it depends on the sector, the method of fulfillment, the dynamics of the customer, and so forth. The biggest issue is that customers do not, and are not willing to, pay the full cost of fulfillment. Sometimes, online selling needs more marketing and customer acquisition support as it is more challenging to draw in traffic in a digital environment.
All that said, retailers can’t simply ignore online as, if they do, they lose market share and then they lose profit on the sales they make. However, those retailers where online operations simply result in the transfer of sales from stores to digital have real problems as they generally end up with lower margins and a more expensive cost base to support.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Forbes Contributor
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The fact that online only retailers struggle to stay profitable was an eye-opener at GlobalShop this year. One panel noted that once an online retailer hits a certain number it becomes too costly to attract new customers without a brick-and-mortar presence.
The other not so dirty secret that no one wanted to talk about for a long time is that people like to shop. We like to touch and feel and try before we buy. We can dissect brick-and-mortar stores all day long, but shopping is and will always be a social activity.
Director, Retail Market Insights
There is no real news here. It has been clear for a long time that other than a very few outliers, stores are a requirement for retail profitability. The problem has been that one of those outliers just happens to be Amazon, with virtually unlimited cash to put pressure on everyone else. As we get smarter about leveraging stores as our most potent competitive weapons against Amazon, we are seeing brands that deliver truly seamless experiences between physical and digital channels thrive. People rely on the store as showroom, education center, entertainment center and return center. Online shopping is all about – and only about – choice and convenience; hence the dominant role of price as a conversion engine.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Online conversion for many retailers is about 3 percent. So 97 percent do not buy, they walk. Returns range from 35 percent to 45 percent or more. Shipping product back and forth to customers and warehouses is inefficient, and seriously not “green.” For all the bravado around technology solving digital shopping, recommending a product to a human who buys the product, likes it and keeps it, nothing has worked. All are pretty much hacks on the same old thinking: segmentation, collaborative filtering, etc. Technology has treated humans as cogs in a machine, rather than as people with individual sensory preferences. Computer and data science seeks to find patterns in zillions of data points, learning absolutely nothing about individual human preference. Having preferences is something we all do as humans every day. We prefer one thing or many. We wear clothes, drive cars, and buy homes and furniture that make us feel good and comfortable, without even having to think about it!
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Online retail has many challenges that make profitability a difficult goal. Many have been highlighted by others: “free” shipping, price sensitive shoppers fueled by easy price comparison, high cost of customer acquisition (SEO and advertising) and limited brand loyalty.
Omnichannel features such as BOPIS create even more challenges, as there are increased labor costs. With customer expectations at all time highs and going higher, making a profit on online transactions will continue to be challenging.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
This is definitely the reality merchants are facing in this evolving marketplace. The answer today is the same answer as when online retailing first took off: “Play everywhere the shopper is.”
Physical stores are not going away. Sure retailers close their doors, however the reason for this is not solely due to online shopping growth. More of that story is because of the lack of agility of the physical retailer to adapt to changing product trends. Many of the online hurdles have been mentioned already in some great responses. Those hurdles can be dealt with profitably with a balanced approach to your shopper touchpoint strategy. Of course, that’s easier said than done, however it can be done by leveraging the business functions that drive profitability in each channel and driving down costs in those that don’t. Simple. Just not easy.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Somehow I feel like this is not a new story, or at least it shouldn’t be. The first dot-com boom went bust because customer acquisition costs were ridiculous. It’s cheaper to have stores which are brand ambassadors along with profitable selling channels.
The only thing that has changed in the ensuing two decades is mobile.
And then there are apparel returns. Where do I begin?
These problems are intractable, so perhaps once and for all we can stop talking about the “Retail Apocalypse.” There’s a reason so many of us thought it was stupid from the jump.
President, Protonik
It has always been essentially true that direct selling has a high cost. Old direct response TV (infomercial) products needed a 4x to 5x markup to afford to pay for customer acquisition. (I joined an ad agency to run financial models on such things.)
Direct selling can be a highly profitable model for a small business. But it takes stores to scale.
As a result, it’s boggled my mind how many experts buy into the “pureplay online” mythology. My first experience with it was more than 20 years ago when I heard the 800.com pitch. It was nonsense. But everybody “wanted” it to be true — so they ignored the fact that it was nonsense.
I am particularly fascinated by the 5x longer retention though but I haven’t seen those types of particular numbers. That said, at least with a half-hour infomercial, purchasers learn reasons to be loyal. Online is such a weak communication environment it’s wouldn’t be too surprising to find low retention.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge