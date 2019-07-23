How long is the customer journey?
In a survey of 158 business professionals by Arm Treasure Data, 71 percent say they believe the time between first customer engagement and purchase is a month or longer.
About a quarter (23 percent) didn’t know how long their typical customer journey was.
The survey infers that the journey has become lengthier because of the increasingly multichannel nature of shopping. Sixty-one percent of respondents indicated customers typically engage with their brand three or more times before making a purchase. For 15 percent, the number of touchpoints prior to purchase is 11 or more.
BRP’s “2019 Consumer Shopping Survey” released in April suggests that the customer journey is evolving as consumers move across channels to research, purchase and review products with easy access to merchandise and information on mobile devices.
Among digital consumers (ages 18-37), 65 percent in the BRP survey said they want the ability to receive personalized recommendations, and 65 percent prefer the ability to pay via a mobile wallet or retailer app. Same-day delivery was cited by 77 percent as a reason to choose a store. Digital consumers were also found to be more likely than traditional consumers (ages 38+) to share feedback on social media for both exceptional and unsatisfactory shopping experiences.
Wunderman Thompson’s recently-released “Future Shopping” study found search engine dominance shrinking during the inspiration phase of the shopper journey but social media gaining. In its survey, only 36 percent of Gen Z shoppers (ages 16-24) said they turn to search engines for inspiration versus 51 percent of overall survey respondents. Half of Gen Z look for inspiration on social versus only 32 overall. Thirty-six percent of Gen Z respondents seek inspiration on brand websites and 28 percent in-store — similar to all consumers.
However, when it comes to actively searching for individual products to buy online, 56 percent of consumers go directly to Amazon to start their search. That tops search engines (49 percent), brand websites (29 percent) and retailers (27 percent).
- The State of the Customer Journey in 2019 – Arm Treasure Data
- Siloes: The Top Challenge To Gaining Insights From Data – MarketingCharts
- 2019 Consumer Shopping Survey – BRP Consulting
- The Future Shopper 2019 – Wunderman Thompson
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Have typical shopper journeys become longer or just harder to determine? How have the changes to the shopper journey challenged retailer and brand approaches to targeting, attribution and overall mapping?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "How long is the customer journey?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
The question is not how “long”, but how many connection points are there in the journey. The real tough question for retailers is to develop a cost effective strategy to connect on the relevant touch points that they can leverage.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Averages are interesting, but not particularly helpful. There will be enormous variation depending on what’s being purchased and why. Something like a car or expensive furniture may have a long lead time. Apparel is likely to be significantly less. What is certain is that people do more research and take longer to buy than they did 10 years ago, and they use more touch points. That means there’s a lot more areas where retailers need to reduce friction.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Yeah – totally agree. The question is too broad. It depends on what’s being purchased.
For Staples, it has become shorter due to innovations like one-touch ordering. For more complicated items like consumer electronics, it might be longer as a consumer can not only research more but then can continually browse various sites to determine the best deal, read reviews, and compare options.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I think what is missing in the article is the differences in category and price points. Indeed, a consumer interested in purchasing a high-ticket item such as a new flat-screen TV or appliance is most likely going to spend significant time researching online and possibly browse stores. However, there is still a high percentage of shoppers who like stores and, yes, even malls, who will check out a store simply because it’s new. Then when impulse buying kicks in, which is often in the brick-and-mortar world, they’ll make a purchase.
All this data and information is excellent, but I caution retailers that have stores not to lose sight of A.) how to increase traffic by using effective advertising and B.) doing everything right to help the customer make a purchase once traffic is in the store.
Use technology wisely to improve your business but not to replace the basics that are vital to your success.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I look at it through the lens of knowns and unknowns. For knowns, for replenishment or replacement purchases, I have to believe the journey is shorter. A couple of clicks and you’re done. For unknowns, where some homework and research is called for, I have to believe the journey is longer, maybe much longer, and maybe to the point of too much information. Retailers and brands have to be more succinct and focused in their communication than ever.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Clearly biased towards higher-priced items. Most of what we buy day in and day out is grocery and there’s probably a trivial, if any, purchase journey there.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
The path to purchase is as dynamic as ever as we are dealing with a channel-less consumer who wants to shop, engage and buy on their own terms. It’s extremely challenging to make a broad generalization about how long the customer journey is, as it varies significantly across every retail segment.
It’s clear that an optimized digital experience will lead to broader brand engagement, as well as the potential to draw the consumer to the physical stores or showrooms. With the emergence of the shop now capabilities on Instagram, and the Amazon marketplace the path to purchase is only increasing in complexity.
The traditional customer journey maps are things of the past. It’s the digital-first consumer that is driving the market to become more agile, flexible, responsive and adjust the strategies to the new customer journeys.