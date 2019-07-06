How long before Amazon launches its fleet of drones?
When Jeff Bezos told “60 Minutes” in 2013 of Amazon.com’s intent to use drones — known as octocopters — to deliver packages under five pounds to the homes of customers, there was no shortage of opinions on the brilliance or lunacy of the plan.
In the years since the CBS broadcast, Amazon and others such as 7-Eleven and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, have run tests to determine the practicality of drone-based deliveries. Doubts have remained, however, about using drones for home deliveries, even among believers in the technology’s utility.
Perhaps, it has been reasoned, drones make sense for the delivery of medicine in rural areas, for example, but may present a multitude of logistical, environmental and safety challenges if deployed in large numbers over areas with greater population density. So far, the questions have been primarily academic as no widespread test of the technology in the U.S. has been performed.
Alphabet appears to be the furthest ahead at this point. CNBC reported in April that the company’s Wing program was the first to receive certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), allowing deliveries from local businesses to American households.
Earlier this week, Amazon reminded the press and investors that it has not given up on Mr. Bezos’ drone ambitions announced five-and-a-half years ago. At the company’s Re:MARS conference in Las Vegas, Jeff Wilke, CEO consumer worldwide for Amazon, announced a new Prime Air delivery hybrid drone that functions as part helicopter and part plane.
The new drone uses depth and thermal cameras as well as sonar to safely navigate around a wide variety of potential hazards such as power lines, pets in yards, etc. The drones, Amazon claims, will be able to fly up to 15 miles and make deliveries to customers in under 30 minutes. The five-pound limit, first discussed by Mr. Bezos way back when, is still in place. Amazon says that the weight limit accommodates between 75 and 90 percent of the orders it ships.
Mr. Wilke did not discuss the timing for the launch, except to say that it would be ready to go in a matter of months. Amazon, according to a report by The Verge, seems confident that its use of currently FAA approved materials in building the drone will help it receive speedy approval from the agency.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Alphabet, Amazon and others will be operating robust drone delivery programs in the next several years? Does early mover status have any significance when it comes to the likelihood of success for drone delivery services?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Notwithstanding the FAA approval, I still believe drone delivery at scale is many years away. I think it’s absolutely sensible for companies like Alphabet and Amazon to be experimenting with drone delivery and the time/effort they’re investing now will pay off in the future, however, it’s still uncertain when that future will be. FAA approval is an important step, but given how weak government oversight actually is – regardless of whether it’s the EPA, FDA or the FAA – I still see many challenges with drone delivery. It will come, but not for many years to come.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
In a word, no. I know there are parts of the U.S. where citizens are allowed to shoot drones down, and given that there are no real “highways” for drones to stick to, too many things can go wrong.
Plus, honestly, I think it’s a dumb use of technology. Humans can use the jobs in any case, and there’s a lot less risk.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
NYC shot down HQ2, I’m sure they and most other cities will shoot this down as well. The Amazon PR machine marches on.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The short answer is no. A single drone making a home delivery is a novelty and poses limited risk. Having the air full of delivery drones poses several issues. It increases the likelihood that they have some sort of incident ranging from mechanical issues to trying to avoid crashing into each other or crashing into a building, a roofer, a hobbyist’s drone or another kind of drone. Technology in the future will eliminate or greatly reduce the likelihood of this, but not in the near term.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
Drone delivery is on a short list of areas where we could innovate, but we have to fix the fundamental infrastructure first. Amazon and Jeff Bezos have stirred up the drone delivery publicity machine, and it’s only a matter of time before these scale up. However, before we go to the next frontier, we have to consider that our highways, roads, and mass transit infrastructure are in dire need of repair, renovations, or even replacement. Our highways are jammed with relentless traffic, especially in larger cosmopolitan cities. Especially now that Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers’ delivery fleets are using the same roads as FedEx, UPS etc.
The race to mitigate the last mile of delivery is out there to be won by Amazon, Google/Alphabet, Walmart, etc., and drone delivery will certainly help in that regard. Yet we are a long way away from this scaling up as there are FAA approval and safety considerations that need to be worked out. We are still struggling with converting to electric cars and sustainable energy.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
The short answer is no, at least not “… in the next several years.” Moving to full drone force adoption is going to involve a nightmare of litigation and regulation and that’s assuming there are NO problems such as drones colliding, or failing and falling out of the sky and causing a car accident or other property damage, etc. But that said I do believe there is such a thing as prime mover advantage here. If I were Amazon, or any of these companies, I would keep exploring the technologies AND the potential regulatory and cultural barriers involved in drone and other forms of automated delivery. What I wouldn’t be doing is laying down a bet that we will see them used in 2020 or 2021.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Sacrificing quality of life in one’s home or yard so Amazon can deliver a neighbor’s deodorant is simply insane. As our cities become more densely populated, our skies become Amazon and Alphabet highways? If the FAA approves this (outside of the big backlash which will occur when everyday people realized how compromised they have become) we, all of us, will be prisoners tortured by the incessant whirling/buzzing noise of drone pollution and drone dodging courtesy of Amazon and Alphabet! Shut the curtains so the Amazon drone can’t peek into your home. Whoops, forgot Alexa is already listening. Just like Facebook sells our private information for free, now Amazon and Alphabet get to use the 30 feet above our heads for free. As you can read, I have a strong opinion on this matter! Thanks for listening, good therapy.