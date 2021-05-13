How high can thredUP grow?
It’s good to be thredUP. The online consignment shop and thrift store posted results that exceeded its own internal expectations as well as Wall Street’s, and the signs are promising for continuing growth opportunities ahead.
The company, which concluded a successful initial public offering in March, posted revenues of $56 million, 15.2 percent higher than the same period last year. Orders placed on the site were up 18 percent year-over-year as thredUP attracted 1.29 million buyers, a 14 percent gain. ThredUP reported that it saw sales improvements month-to-month in the quarter with repeat buyers accounting for 80 percent of orders and first-timers representing the balance.
Gross profits at thredUP were up 71.3 percent boosted by increased revenues coming from consignment sales, greater overall scale plus efficiencies gained as a result of a new distribution center in Georgia.
Co-founder and CEO James Reinhart said on an earnings call yesterday with analysts that thredUP expects to bring another DC online by the middle of next year.
“Keep in mind that every facility we build tends to be larger and more automated than our previous facilities. Size and automation translates into increased revenue capacity and higher operating margins,” he said.
Mr. Reinhart cited factors and forecasts that all point to growing success for thredUP.
He referenced GlobalData research that expects resale to grow at 25 times the rate of traditional retail in the coming years. The eco-benefits of resale are among the motivating factors for buyers in the key Millennial and Gen Z demographics.
Ultimately, thredUP’s success will be determined by its access to goods and its ability to assure quality and expedited turnaround times for both sellers and buyers.
ThredUP expects to eventually process a billion items for resale every year, up from just over a million last year. “We are confident in the long-term supply opportunity,” Mr. Reinhart said.
The company is “relentlessly investing” in tech and software to quickly move through its “rigorous 12-point quality inspection” process and grow its inventory, according to its CEO.
“We aren’t thinking about the next 100 million items,” he said. “We’re thinking about the next billion items. We’re building the backbone for resale on the internet, 35,000 brands across 100 categories. And our goal is to power a disproportionate part of this industry over time.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are you more bullish or bearish on thredUP’s future growth prospects and its ability to become profitable? What do you see as the biggest challenges and opportunities for the online consignment shop and thrift store?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I am bullish on thredUP’s future and the consignment/used category in general. There are many operational challenges of operating this type of business at scale, and while progress has been made, it will get a lot more efficient and ultimately more profitable as it evolves. The category also resonates with a younger demographic with entirely different views and acceptance around the value of buying used goods. The biggest challenge remains acquiring a good supply of quality goods and the operational challenges of processing, selling and managing this unique inventory. But as thredUP has shown, this can be scaled.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I think the number of full price retailers who have partnered with ThredUP, like J.C. Penney and Macy’s even, point to how much the company is disrupting the industry. But I am still skeptical on how easy it will be to become profitable. I would be interested to learn more about how they go about deciding how to pay customers who sell their clothes to ThredUP – the handling costs are always going to be high and difficult to bring down. So their ability to make money is going to be dependent mostly on how much they have to pay to get clothes, and how much they can really do to get a better price from consumers in resale. The more efficient they get, the more it encourages people to participate as a seller – oversupply could end up keeping prices depressed.
Managing Director, GlobalData
As yesterday’s results from both thredUP and Poshmark show, resale is growing fast – even in a market where apparel sales remain somewhat suppressed. This is driven by a range of factors from people looking for cost savings, shoppers enjoying the thrill of finding unusual (and vintage) products, and sustainability concerns. The number of people involved in the circular economy continues to grow and that rising tide will lift all boats. That said, the space is becoming more crowded. Against that thredUP will hold its own, mainly because it has a balanced assortment of middle-market and more expensive garments, and because of the partnerships it is forging with traditional retailers.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Color me bullish. The ongoing question for retailers seeking to stay on top of innovation is, “buy, build, or bridge?” thredUP’s platform is so compelling that multiple retailers are happy to hop on the bridge-building train to take part in the upcycling movement. Retailers aren’t demanding exclusives (if only because thredUP holds the cards), allowing thredUP to pursue enumerable partnerships with competing retailers. This free-to-roam dynamic will drive growth for thredUP, particularly as retail turns a corner. Big bridges to big payoffs.