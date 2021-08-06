How fast can stores fill curbside pickup orders?
During the first quarter, over 90 percent of Dick’s Sporting Goods’ curbside orders were ready within 15 minutes, according to the company. Upon checking in at the store, half were delivered to the customer’s car in under 2.5 minutes.
Such metrics may be collected by many retailers, but Dick’s has apparently made curbside speed a priority.
“We continue to expect curbside pickup will remain a meaningful piece of our omnichannel offering as our athletes [customers] turned to this service for speed and convenience,” said Lauren Hobart, Dick’s CEO on the company’s first-quarter conference call.
Dick’s website indicates curbside/in-store pickup is typically ready within one hour of placing the order. Customers are notified by email or text when orders are ready.
Among other retailers, Walgreens promises orders are ready “in as little as 30 minutes.”
Other retailers promoting a one-hour window include Apple, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Staples. Gap and Macy’s promise to have orders ready within two hours. Whole Foods offers pickup in as little as an hour for Amazon Prime members. Walmart’s pickup orders are available within four hours; Target says select stores may take up to six hours.
Home Depot’s in-store pickup page states, “Most orders are ready within a few hours, however, please allow for extra processing time on items requiring assembly or large orders. Due to current events and high volume, orders may be delayed.”
CVS’s website indicates orders will be ready “within 24 hours.” Several chains, including Lowe’s, Foot Locker and Gamestop, refrain from making promises about turnaround time.
Curbside/in-store pickup is expected to remain in high demand by customers after being quickly adopted during the pandemic. At Best Buy, 44 percent of online orders in the first quarter were picked up in store, similar to last year’s first quarter when stores were closed for half of the period.
Retailers with lengthier pickup turnaround promises may be balancing other in-store needs, including assisting in-store customers or filling online delivery orders. Increased BOPIS/curbside pickup is expected by many chains to bolster online profitability as related investments scale.
Dick’s Ms. Hobart, commenting on e-commerce profitability, told analysts, “The more BOPIS and curbside, the better.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What expectations for turnaround times on curbside/in-store pickup should retailers set for in-store workers and customers? What are the biggest internal challenges for stores looking to make quick turnaround deadlines?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The competitive landscape shapes consumers’ expectations for service levels and with some retailers promising one-hour processing of in-store/curbside pickup, that is the current bar. The biggest challenge to fulfilling online orders in the store is staffing. High volume retailers will need to have dedicated staff for the role of picking, packing and delivering (curbside) orders.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Always faster. No matter what. While curbside and in-store pickup will undoubtedly remain permanent and expanding fixtures in retailing, how this plays out in the long run (i.e. post-pandemic), will be interesting to see. Customer service is an arms race of faster is better and so, to this extent, retailers will always be trying to deliver faster. However as the pandemic subsides and demand for these services moderates, retailers will need to make cost decisions about how to best use their resources. The key for retailers is to set appropriate expectations and then deliver as promised.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
At a minimum, customers are looking for same-day pick-up in stores and this could be the differentiator for a retailer in making the sale vs. the customer ordering from Amazon with a guaranteed delivery date of the next day (without the customer leaving their home).
Getting in a car and making your way to a store requires effort and if a customer is looking for same-day, then the retailer needs to find a way to get product to the customer with speed and could trigger additional sales.
Stores that are not looking to deliver to the customer quickly will lose because the customer has more options than ever. Speed is the differentiator.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Dick’s BOPIS metrics are impressive. And I can certainly understand why different retailers need different windows based on the complexity of their own logistics. But retailers cannot allow speed to work against accuracy. The aggravation from one bad BOPIS experience could be a relationship killer.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Technology, technology, technology. Accurate inventory management, back room locator systems, wireless communication between employees, and finally, finding the exact right spot for the pickups.
This is going to be a bigger challenge in malls than it is in strip centers, but the question of where is almost as big as how.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
My gut tells me that stores should do anything they can to ensure pickups are ready within two hours, and that the pickup process is extremely easy and timely. Store pickups of any kind – whether inside or at the curb – are one of the most effective weapons we have against Amazon. As such, I feel like we need to exploit this opportunity any way we can, even at the risk of reducing margins a bit to account for the staff required for curbside deliveries. In a shocking twist of fate, I firmly believe the store is the future!
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Consumer expectations are set by the leading retailers – keep an eye on ALL major retailers to stay competitive and use leading technology solutions. However always stay within your logistical bandwidth because setting an unrealistic bar and failing is worse than having a longer wait time. In lieu of BOPIS, offer sub-one hour home delivery micro-fulfillment solutions with the likes Jokr, Bond, Ohi, etc.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
California still hasn’t fully opened and New York just opened May 19 so touting the first quarter to me doesn’t show demand for these services. I still don’t get when so many stores are running in a way where half to one-third of staff priority is given to BOPIS. Yes you might otherwise lose those who want nothing to do with going into a store but are they the most profitable? Malls are jammed. A breakout of cost versus upside should measure resources going forward.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Speed with accuracy is the magic formula. As soon as accuracy drops because of speed, we’ll see a trend to move more slowly but not disappointing the customer. Systems can help to achieve that accuracy, and then it will be about maintaining accurate on-hand inventory and adequate staffing. There is no silver bullet here.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Customers always want their orders quickly but that poses challenges for retailers based on ensuring that staffing is available to fulfill the orders and the costs involved in prioritizing curbside/in-store pickup. Retailers need to identify target turnaround times based on the desired balance of meeting customer expectations and incurring additional costs.