Photo: Dick’s Sporting Goods

During the first quarter, over 90 percent of Dick’s Sporting Goods’ curbside orders were ready within 15 minutes, according to the company. Upon checking in at the store, half were delivered to the customer’s car in under 2.5 minutes.

Such metrics may be collected by many retailers, but Dick’s has apparently made curbside speed a priority.

“We continue to expect curbside pickup will remain a meaningful piece of our omnichannel offering as our athletes [customers] turned to this service for speed and convenience,” said Lauren Hobart, Dick’s CEO on the company’s first-quarter conference call.

Dick’s website indicates curbside/in-store pickup is typically ready within one hour of placing the order. Customers are notified by email or text when orders are ready.

Among other retailers, Walgreens promises orders are ready “in as little as 30 minutes.”

Other retailers promoting a one-hour window include Apple, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Staples. Gap and Macy’s promise to have orders ready within two hours. Whole Foods offers pickup in as little as an hour for Amazon Prime members. Walmart’s pickup orders are available within four hours; Target says select stores may take up to six hours.

Home Depot’s in-store pickup page states, “Most orders are ready within a few hours, however, please allow for extra processing time on items requiring assembly or large orders. Due to current events and high volume, orders may be delayed.”

CVS’s website indicates orders will be ready “within 24 hours.” Several chains, including Lowe’s, Foot Locker and Gamestop, refrain from making promises about turnaround time.

Curbside/in-store pickup is expected to remain in high demand by customers after being quickly adopted during the pandemic. At Best Buy, 44 percent of online orders in the first quarter were picked up in store, similar to last year’s first quarter when stores were closed for half of the period.

Retailers with lengthier pickup turnaround promises may be balancing other in-store needs, including assisting in-store customers or filling online delivery orders. Increased BOPIS/curbside pickup is expected by many chains to bolster online profitability as related investments scale.

Dick’s Ms. Hobart, commenting on e-commerce profitability, told analysts, “The more BOPIS and curbside, the better.”