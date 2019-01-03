How does dynamic pricing affect online purchasing behavior?
A university study finds using dynamic pricing online tends to make shoppers more savvy and potentially more bargain obsessed.
Researchers from Washington University’s Olin Business School in St. Louis conducted an experiment involving one million customers and 11,000 retailers on Alibaba.
Each of the members of the targeted group had left an unpurchased item in their online shopping carts for more than 24 hours. The shoppers in the test group received a discount — on average 17 percent — on the unbought item, while a control group did not.
In the short term, the results were highly favorable as sales of promoted items doubled.
The long-term results were mixed.
The promotion boosted customer engagement, increasing the daily number of products customers viewed and their purchase incidence on the platform. The majority of shoppers were only targeted once with the shopping cart promotion, yet increased engagement persisted for six months.
On the negative side, the test group increased the proportion of items they put in their shopping cart, hoping for another discount incentive. The prices they paid for items decreased subsequently, “possibly due to their strategic search for lower prices,” according to the study.
Finally, the promotion drove to a spillover effect as those who had received the promotion sought out better deals at retailers not involved in the initial promotion.
In their recommendations, researchers urged those implementing dynamic pricing programs to take advantage of the shopper’s willingness to view products and spend time on a platform. For example, better personalized recommendations could turn increased browsing into conversions.
But retailers were cautioned to “understand the long-term costs of promotions due to customers becoming more strategic.”
Dennis Zhang, an assistant professor and co-author, told Olin Business School’s blog, “People are not just keeping stuff longer in the shopping cart, they’re becoming bargain hunters. They’re spending more time looking for deals, even before they put something in their shopping cart.”
The findings suggest offering “surprising promotions or deeper promotions” could amplify the positive effects of promotions on engagement without leading the customer to expect regular discounts. Retailers were also advised to be “cautious about the spillover effects” because competing retailers might adopt similarly promotional strategies and drive down prices overall.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does dynamic pricing only train online shoppers to wait for promotions or seek them out elsewhere? What advice would you offer retailers around optimizing dynamic pricing for the short and long term?
4 Comments on "How does dynamic pricing affect online purchasing behavior?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Online retailers must be cautious using dynamic pricing because customers will catch on quickly only to leave items in their shopping cart knowing they’ll get a discount. The retailers will make more sales short term but will soon be losing out on profit if forced to continue giving discounts just to make the sale. I would suggest that online retailers develop a better system for matched pricing. If the consumer continues to shop and finds a better price on a different site, offer the customer an incentive to not only share that price and have the online retailer match it or perhaps slightly beat it but also provide something to the customer for their effort, possibly a coupon used for their next purchase. Competition is intense, and retailers whether they are online or brick-and-mortar need to continue to find ways to be creative and stand aside of their competitors. It never works being just like everybody else. Be different, be the best, and you will win every time!
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Why should we expect the online environment to be any different than our experience in-store — at least for this topic? If anything online shoppers are more conditioned to shop price. It’s even encouraged and facilitated in many categories by online price-bots like Priceline, Trivago and Shopify.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Consumers are learning about dynamic pricing. They don’t know that’s what it’s called, but they know that if they bounce around websites, come back later, etc., they may see a different price. That teaches the consumer to bargain hunt. And the danger in that is that consumers are becoming loyal to price, not the company. And when they see inconsistent pricing, they lose trust in the retailer and the retailer loses credibility.
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Dynamic pricing definitely trains online bargain shoppers to wait for promotions or find them elsewhere. Dynamic pricing works as part of a long-term strategy if you align it with loyalty and footfall incentives (offline if available) – get folks loyal to your brand, get them in the store/store front, and use dynamic pricing as part of your on-going multi-touch communication strategy.