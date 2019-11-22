How does Backcountry.com come back from its trademark battle backlash?
Backcountry.com, a leading outdoor e-tailer, has spent the last two years taking steps to protect its “backcountry” trademark. It took until November, however, for consumers to find out about it — and a social media firestorm ensued.
News of the trademark enforcement actions were first reported on Oct. 31 by The Colorado Sun and coverage quickly followed elsewhere.
Backcountry.com was found to have filed cease-and-desist letters or petitions to cancel trademarks against dozens of small businesses. Some actions led to federal lawsuits. Backcountry Nitro Coffee, Backcountry Denim and Boise retailer Backcountry Pursuit were among those reportedly changing their names under pressure.
Anger spread across social media sites in early November. A Facebook group launched Boycottbackcountry.com to encourage outdoor enthusiasts to stand up against “corporate bullies.”
“Trademarking ‘backcountry’ is like trademarking ‘camping’ or ‘mountains,’” the group’s founder, Aaron Mattson, wrote in a post. “It belongs to the community and shall not be appropriated.”
On Nov. 6, Backcountry.com finally responded with an apology.
“We made a mistake,” CEO Jonathan Nielsen wrote. “In an attempt to protect the brand we have been building for nearly 25 years, we took certain actions that we now recognize were not consistent with our values, and we truly apologize.”
Backcountry.com fired its trademark law firm and promised to re-evaluate how it handles trademarks. The retailer also dropped a lawsuit and formed an alliance with Marquette Backcountry Ski, a Michigan ski maker that was the only business that refused to settle after being sued. Mr. Nielsen further vowed to make calls to each company on the receiving end of legal action.
The apology was tepidly received. Members on Boycottbackcountry.com have more than tripled to 22,000 since the statement arrived. The group wants a commitment from Backcountry.com to drop any remaining legal action and amends for past actions.
Mr. Nielsen acknowledged the reparation challenges in his statement. He wrote, “We understand that this step we’ve taken may not be enough for some of you. The hope is that we can ultimately win back your trust, even if it takes time.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the backlash over Backcountry.com’s legal campaign to protect its trademark blow over or are more reparation steps likely required? Do Backcountry.com’s challenges offer any lessons around protecting one’s trademarks?
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
When a trademark battle shows no appreciation for the values of the target audience, I’m not sure a brand can recover. Unfortunate move in a crowded world of retailers who are already winning with value-centric messages.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Protecting trademarks is never fun, but not doing so can result in the loss of the trademark, and it’s up to the mark’s owner to protect it. On the other hand, letting the lawyers call the shots is not usually the best marketing strategy. Bicycle manufacturer Specialized has gone through similar challenges, both with its corporate name, and at least one bike model, the “Roubaix.” While the backlash against Backcountry will most likely blow over in time, the company may want to just change its name to prevent future challenges. Even if it wins the trademark battle, it may lose the branding war.