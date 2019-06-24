How do consumers define cleanliness in grocery stores?
Cleanliness in grocery stores means much more than “clean up on aisle five.” According to a recent survey of Consumer Reports members, cleanliness standards in supermarkets, warehouse clubs and other grocery stores also includes bright lighting, shiny floors, gleaming glass and counters, and well-tended displays.
As part of the report, Cleaning Services Group (CSG), a janitorial and building services contractor that supports hospitals and retailers, provided its take on what qualities convince consumers that a supermarket is clean:
- Spotless entries: Keeping sidewalks outside venues free of coffee stains, cigarette butts, gum residue and other signs of grit. Stores dedicated to cleanliness regularly power wash their sidewalks.
- Sanitizers: Hand sanitizers in the vestibule and germ-prone areas such as the meat section reflect a concern for cleanliness. Some stores offer sanitary wipes for cart handles.
- Gleaming floors: Polished concrete in its natural, light gray color is replacing tan and brown colored floors that look messy as their colors fade. Dedicated retailers wash and buff their floors daily.
- Restrooms: In newer stores, restrooms can be found by the entrance and also near the fresh-prepared food dining area. Newer designs have bright lighting, multiple stalls, air fresheners and better accessibility. Dedicated stores inspect restrooms several times an hour.
- Quick spill cleanup: Porters responsible for spotting and mopping up messes should be roaming the store regularly. A machine with an extractor should be used to suck up spills and prevent stains from penetrating the floor finish.
Among the six regional grocers that landed in the top rating tier for cleanliness were H-E-B’s Central Market, Wegmans, Heinen’s, Gelson’s Markets and Market Basket. Eastern grocers Tops and Key Food received poor marks.
Trader Joe’s was the highest-rated national chain, while Walmart Supercenters received poor marks.
Survey responses came from more than 75,000 Consumer Reports members who rated the one or two supermarkets they go to most often.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think registers as cleanliness at grocery stores in the eyes of consumers? Have standards changed with the expansion of prepared foods offerings? Where do grocers often fall short?
14 Comments on "How do consumers define cleanliness in grocery stores?"
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
What registers as cleanliness in the grocery store? The bathrooms! As your mother said: if the bathrooms are dirty, what does it say about the rest of the store? Especially the back of the store where the food is being brought in.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Consumers also associated messy with dirty. The includes product displays on the aisle shelving, endcaps, refrigerated cases and especially produce and meat cases. There is little question that the expansion of prepared food offerings has raised the bar for the expectation of cleanliness.
To paraphrase what we tell our c-store clients – supermarket clean is not equal to restaurant clean. Today’s supermarket shoppers expect restaurant clean.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
We can all talk about the basics listed in the article which have an incredible influence on the perceptions customers generate about the store.
There are a few others:
The freezer containers on the floor. look under the merchandise and surmise how often the inside of the cabinets are cleaned. Also, a big factor in our focus groups is the black marks (perhaps dirty wax) along and below the lowest shelf of store fixtures. I know that is a hard place to clean, but it is also very visible. Still looking down, the produce area and the floor within must be literally perfect. And finally, not a cleanliness issue but a perception builder is the “air pollution” of store/vendor signs everywhere.
I know it is hard for grocers to keep a store sparking of near perfection but, with what they sell, the consumer expectations are pretty strict.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
In addition to the attributes noted in the article, in my research on customer delight in grocery stores, I found three attributes that customers related to perceived cleanliness and order in grocery stores: uncluttered aisles, shopper-friendly store layout and clearly marked shelf tags.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
My grandfather, a ShopRite Supermarket operator and Wakefern member for many years, was fanatical about cleanliness. He was especially focused on the condition of the floor right as the shopper entered the store. He wanted it to be cleaned and polished all the time, the idea being that a dirty floor reflects badly on the conditions in the store, on the products being sold and on the owners. This kind of passion shouldn’t change due to the expansion of the foodservice offering or any other store modification.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m surprised they didn’t mention smell. I’m not thinking of enticing bakery scents – I’m thinking of bad-smelling cleaners (hello A&P, hello Winn-Dixie – they might have used the same foul-smelling detergent). If it doesn’t smell good, it can’t be clean.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Great points from both Zel and Steve. We’ve talked before about the importance of clean bathrooms — just as important in Kroger as in Nordstrom, and maybe more so because of safe food handling. And “restaurant clean” should be the standard, realizing that many restaurants don’t meet this standard.
I shop at a local Metro Market (a Kroger nameplate here in Milwaukee) and the cleanliness standards are good, with one exception — the freezer cases must have a temperature control issue because there is always melted water in front being soaked up by towels. Not a good look in terms of cleanliness or especially in terms of food safety!
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
We joke in our presentations that we can tell exactly how well a store is run by the state of its restrooms. It always gets a laugh, but it’s true. The ladies’ restroom is always the first place I visit when doing a consultation.
Cleanliness is important in every retail store; in a grocery store it’s imperative because grocers sell what we eat. It’s also important to note that to a shopper messy equals dirty. People want to shop for food in places they can trust.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
Probably the most problematic and challenging aspect of running a grocery store operation is the maintenance, cleanliness, and overall multi-sensory strategy to appeal to our five senses ( sight, smell, hearing, taste, and touch). It’s not just about product assortment, pricing and packing the products to the ceiling, rather the overall experience that matters.
If grocery chains are going to promote themselves as marketplaces, and places to feature unique and local offerings, then the store operation and overall cleanliness have to reflect this. During my high school days, I helped to run a produce department at our local A&P supermarket. A significant amount of my time was spent cleaning, sanitizing, and keeping up the overall appearance of the store.
It’s the five senses that matter, and customers will simply shop elsewhere if your store is not up to the standards.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
All the points my colleagues make are important. With abundant competition among grocers, the customer can pass judgement by moving on to a cleaner store.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
Part of my history included being in the janitorial service industry. We learned that a sparkling clean entry was important. The senses remember the beauty of the entrance long after going in a building. Next were the bathrooms. There was never any question that the bathroom had to be and smell clean. and stocked with soap and hand towels. I find the same needs are important in a grocery store or most retail establishments. We are reluctant to spend much time or money in an unsanitary environment.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
For the thousands of supermarkets I have visited around the world over the past 30+ years, I can be “turned off” by simply the entrance. If the doors and floors are dirty, that store is already starting their shopper experience below an even standing with a cleaner store. From there, literally everything in the store matters, including all the points mentioned in the article. Remember, we’re dealing with food. If the fixturing is not maintained, how well will the product be maintained?
Managing Director, GlobalData
To me, cleanliness is basic hygiene and neatness – it’s about keeping everything orderly and spotless. On top of that comes the general ambience which is about the quality of the fixtures, lighting, flooring, etc. Most supermarkets are OK at the first part, too many are poor at the second part – they looks shabby and down at heel!
Principal, Frank Riso Associates, LLC
The general appearance of the store is the first impression of the store. As mentioned, shiny floors and good lighting are key to the first impression with no clutter at the entrance. Standards have not changed very much but independents do a better job than most chain stores. I think a lot has to do with the cost of labor and trying to meet a payroll goal vs housekeeping. Most grocers fall short in their ability to see the need for clean stores. Since they see the store everyday it always looks the same to them. A once a quarter sparkle day is needed on which an outside supervisor inspects the store. This would help. Maybe having a health supervisor for many of the chains would also help keep stores cleaner.