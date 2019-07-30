How do brands maintain their cool?
University researchers have formulated a scale of 10 characteristics defining “coolness” that can be used to assess if a brand is becoming cool and staying cool.
According to the study from professors at the University of Michigan, cool brands are often perceived to be:
- Extraordinary
- Aesthetically appealing
- Energetic
- High status
- Rebellious
- Original
- Authentic
- Subcultural
- Iconic
- Popular
Not all of the characteristics are necessary for every brand and every consumer segment, but increasing any of these characteristics tends to make a brand seem cooler. Marketers can diagnose a brand’s strengths and weaknesses against the 10 components in order to make adjustments.
“Our structural model allows managers to drill down into which component of coolness are of greater importance in shaping overall coolness and how these might vary across geographies, consumer segments and time,” said Richard Bagozzi, a co-author and University of Michigan professor, in a statement.
Typically, brands first become “niche cool,” or hip to a small subculture. Examples included Quicksilver with surfers; Rocawear, hip-hop enthusiasts; Supreme, skaters; and Apple, technology geeks. Niche cool brands stand out for five components: original, authentic, rebellious, exceptional and aesthetically pleasing.
Extending to “mass cool” means embracing broader characteristics such as popular and iconic. Mass cool brands offer greater profit potential, although becoming more popular to mainstream consumers risks becoming uncool.
The study implied that staying mass cool involves retaining some of the characteristics that made a brand niche cool.
Nike’s deep connections with elite athletes and its controversial marketing moves, for instance, have helped it be perceived as authentic and rebellious. Apple’s positioning as an edgier alternative to Microsoft has helped it retain numerous coolness characteristics.
Brands such as Google or Samsung are seen as more energetic and original by continuously innovating. Patagonia is perceived as authentic because of its founder’s messaging.
The researchers, however, said more research needs to be done to explore “how brands change as they move from niche cool to mass cool to passé.”
- Creating a coolness strategy for your brand – University of Michigan
- Brand Coolness – Journal of Marketing
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the benefits and limitations to brand managers of the measurement model of brand coolness presented in the study? What advice would you have for brands concerned about losing their cool as they move from “niche cool” to “mass cool”?
5 Comments on "How do brands maintain their cool?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Image is essential, and a message that stands aside from competitors as to why consumers should use your product is vital to the success of any business. However that’s nothing new. The words change, the gimmicks change, and opportunities to get your point across have become different throughout the decades, but the principles are still the same. That said, you need to stand out and be different. You also need to have a product worth purchasing and using. You can fool the public the first time they try you with a cool and exciting message but, once they try your product, you have to deliver what they want or they won’t use you again. So niche cool, mass cool, very cool and extremely cool is all fine but remember quality, in the end, is how we build a brand and maintain loyal customers.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Interesting list but as soon as a brand becomes mass cool, it starts to lose its coolness. Perhaps Apple and Google are a few of the exceptions.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Interesting research and results. Particularly, investigating stages of coolness is an important contribution. The idea of becoming cool with a niche makes sense with the resulting challenge of migrating the cool image to a mass market and the challenge of how to keep a brand cool. The one question is how important the perception of cool is for which products.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
“Resonance” is a key characteristic that brands need to include in their metrics. If there is weak resonance with the audience, all these other factors are irrelevant.
Editor-in-Chief, CPGmatters
Food and drink brands can be cool at first if they herald breakthrough categories. Examples include Red Bull and Monster (energy drinks), Mike’s Original Hard Lemonade (hard lemonade), and Impossible Burger (plant-based meat alternatives). They will lose their coolness over time unless they come up with new flavors, sizes and packaging, backed by cool marketing campaigns.