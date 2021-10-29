How disruptive is the rapid delivery model to grocery?
According to a recent Pitney Bowes BOXpoll survey, 54 percent of U.S. consumers believe grocery delivery within an hour is important to them, well above other categories. That’s good news for the wide range of “ultra-fast” or “rapid” delivery upstarts entering the marketplace.
The entrants promise delivery within as little as 10 or 15 minutes and their expansion has been fueled by major venture capital funding over the last year. Players include Gopuff, which recently scored a $15 billion valuation in a funding round, as well as Getir, Gorillas, Fridge No More, Buyk and Jokr.
Similar to ghost kitchens in the restaurant space, the rapid-delivery firms operate from dark stores, or micro-warehouses where pickers and packers efficiently prepare orders for delivery. The cost savings from buying direct and avoiding the need for cashiers and spacious aisles helps keep prices competitive with local grocers. The services can also set up the dark stores in lower-rent locations.
On its website, Fridge No More states, “No extra cost for convenience. How are prices so good? Smaller stores = lower rent.”
Gopuff also makes money through advertising and a delivery fee of $1.95 per order with a minimum order of $10.95 while also offering a monthly-subscription for $5.95. Many services, however, don’t charge delivery fees or require order minimums or subscriptions.
Critics see rapid grocery delivery firms facing challenges when it comes to overcoming the scale of large incumbent grocers.
“It’s a useful service and will grow quickly,” Jat Sahi, retail industry consulting lead at Fujitsu, told CNBC. “But how do you differentiate one from the other? If you can’t differentiate, you’ll never make much margin or profit.”
Increasing expectations around fast delivery are expected by others to drive potential acquisitions in the space by the likes of Amazon.com, Instacart and Doordash as well as partnerships, such as Kroger’s recent Instacart deal to offer 30-minute delivery to its customers.
Earlier this week, Uber partnered with a French rapid delivery startup to support 15-minute grocery delivery from Carrefour after partnering with Gopuff earlier this year on quicker delivery of “everyday essentials” in the U.S.
Alina Pedraza, an area manager for Buyk in Manhattan, told CNBC, “The biggest thing we give to people is time.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How disruptive will rapid grocery be to the grocery channel? How should traditional grocers as well as more-established delivery platforms respond?
6 Comments on "How disruptive is the rapid delivery model to grocery?"
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
It’s disruptive in a certain segment and type of products. It will not eliminate the weekly family grocery run.
Eighty percent of these companies will end up going out of business. This is like the new Uber which, by the way, is still not profitable after how many years?
Yes this is convenient but Walmart and Amazon and Kroger will figure out a way to do the 80 percent and the 20 percent will be filled by one of these surviving companies.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
it’s definitely something they should pay attention to and explore partnerships to benefit from their quick deliveries. Rapid grocers do not have full stock levels and delivery companies that partner with full grocers could be the ones that become most differentiated.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Rapid grocery is something all grocers should consider if they want to stay competitive. If we learned anything from the global pandemic, it’s that time is limited and customers are keen to spend time on the things and people that matter most. Rapid delivery gives customers back time and is the differentiator for many shopping decisions.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The competitive bar has been raised and most grocers have little choice but to respond. That’s why big players like Tesco, Carrefour and other are now exploring and experimenting in the space. The approach for this is usually to form a partnership as most grocers don’t have and don’t really want to build at this stage, rapid delivery capacity. All of this said, the profitability of rapid delivery is questionable and the pathway to profitability very unclear. It is also the case that rapid delivery is not suited or needed for all shopping missions, so it’s an additional service rather than a replacement for other delivery methods.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
We will set expectations, the expectations won’t be met, the business will tank. We just don’t need things that fast. Grocers should keep an eye on it, but I’m more skeptical — especially when the pandemic ends. With the cost of groceries going up and up, I don’t think shoppers are looking to pay more.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Depending on where you live, it’s very important. I live in Miami. Even though there’s a Publix a few blocks away, Instacart has been relegated to some other, further location. The result is, in summer, my frozen products have often defrosted by the time they arrive.