Photo: @crystalmariesing via Twenty20

The National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween Shopping Trends survey shows that Americans are ready to get creative for this year’s holiday, and many will turn to social media for inspiration.

NRF expects spending for Halloween to be down slightly this year versus last, with the average consumer spending $86.27, down from $86.79 in 2018. Fewer people, 172 million versus 175 million, plan to celebrate Halloween this year compared to 2018, as well.

Matthew Shay, NRF’s president and CEO, said that while the trade group hasn’t seen a significant change in consumer spending on the holiday in recent years, it has seen “a noticeable increase in consumers whose Halloween purchases are inspired by their friends, neighbors and even celebrities on social media.”

So what social media sites are consumers turning to for inspiration this year?

NRF reports that 18 percent of Halloween shoppers will frequent Pinterest, followed Facebook (16 percent), and YouTube and Instagram (14 percent). Six percent named Twitter.

The breakout on social media is influenced by gender, with 25 percent of women choosing Pinterest compared to only 12 percent of men. Males were more likely to turn to YouTube at 19 percent compared to only 10 percent of women. Similar percentages, 15 percent men and 14 percent women, planned to check out Instagram.

Among those celebrating Halloween, 69 percent plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. Forty-nine percent plan to decorate and 47 percent will put on a costume. Twenty-nine percent plan to take their kids out trick-or-treating and 17 percent (29 million people) plan to put their pets in a costume.

The two most popular costumes among kids this year will be a princess and a superhero. Adults are most likely to dress up as a witch, while pumpkin will be the top costume choice for four-legged family members.