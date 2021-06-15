How can retailers best navigate supply chain turbulence?
Home Depot has contracted its own container ship as one step toward managing its supply chain crisis.
“We have a ship that’s solely going to be ours and it’s just going to go back and forth with 100 percent dedicated to Home Depot,” president and COO Ted Decker told CNBC. Other measures being taken by Home Depot include air freighting “smaller, higher value items” such as power tools and purchasing items on the spot market, despite costs up to four times that of contracted rates.
National Retail Federation’s (NRF) monthly “Global Port Tracker” report released last week showed record imports arriving at the nation’s ports as vaccines allow consumers to return to normal shopping patterns, but shortages of labor, equipment and shipping capacity are preventing retailers from capitalizing on that demand.
Jonathan Gold, NRF VP for supply chain and customs policy, said in a statement, “Supply chain disruptions, port congestion and rising shipping costs could continue to be challenges through the end of the year.”
Chewy last week said elevated out-of-stock levels reduced first-quarter sales by an estimated $40 million.
“This is clearly a supply-driven situation, which we expect to abate in the second half of this year as additional production capacity comes online,” said Chewy’s CEO’s Sumit Singh on a quarterly call. “Until then, we will keep actively managing our inventory and using our recommendation engines to help customers find attractive alternatives.”
Costco on its May 27th quarterly call said the company is being impacted by container and pallet shortages. Container turnaround time from the U.S. to China and back has increased from about 25 days to 50 days.
“The biggest way we’ve handled supply chain delays is adjusted ordering and front-loading, if you will, of orders of many items,” said Richard Galanti, Costco’s CFO. “And we think we’ve got that pretty well under control. The feeling is that this will continue for the most part of this calendar year.”
A BBC article cited a virus outbreak in China’s Guangdong province and the ripple effect of the Suez Canal blockage among recent factors potentially incentivizing retailers to order holiday goods months ahead of traditional times.
- How bad are global shipping snafus? Home Depot contracted its own container ship as a safeguard – CNBC
- Chewy, Inc. Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Retail Cargo Continues Setting Records as Supply Chains Struggle to Keep Up with Consumer Demand – National Retail Federation
- Costco Wholesale Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Disruption to shipping could delay Christmas orders – BBC
- Starbucks Faces Shortage of Cups, Syrup as Eased Covid-19 Boosts Sales – The Wall Street Journal
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How long do you see supply chain challenges lasting, and what impact do you expect them to have on the holiday selling season? What mitigation measures or contingency planning would you advise retailers to take to reduce the impact of supply chain disruptions?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "How can retailers best navigate supply chain turbulence?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Retailers can actually turn global supply chain disruptions into a competitive advantage. Without going into too many details, the points of control include proper planning, creating options for alternative sourcing, establishing real-time monitoring, setting a crisis management model, and nailing the communications process. In short, we need to get better at supply chain visibility: real-time visibility we can share with our associates and customers. The glass pipeline is more important than ever. We also need sense-and-respond process management solutions that can notify us in real time where the pinch points are, so we can make quick decisions on alternate sources, transportation, etc. This needs to be solved—and quickly. Agile supply chain. That’s the goal. The end of the supply chain simply can’t be out-of-stocks.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Supply chain resiliency has never been more important for retailers, especially because it looks like challenges will persist into 2022. Some challenges look more structural – like truck driver shortages – versus working through a backlog of inventory replenishment-type orders. Structural issues will take much longer to resolve, and may mean elevated costs will persist for a while. Holiday merchandise plans were completed already, there may be limited flexibility to change those plans to account for supply chain issues. Once again retailers with scale may have the flexibility to be able to accelerate shipments of holiday inventory (and have storage capacity) to ensure product availability.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Supply chain challenges are here to stay. As retailers continue to develop and buy product overseas, disruptors will continue to stress the supply chain. We will continue to have labor shortages, container and shipping challenges, and an increased time to market. We can’t predict a global pandemic or another Suez Canal disruption but we can change how we plan and fill our stores.
Retailers need to work together to find new solutions, to find local suppliers, to enable 3-D printing and digital tools for product creation, and get closer to the selling season. Buying product too far ahead could be disastrous as customers shift their purchasing behavior and retailers are left with excess inventory challenges.
From a merchant perspective we need to get closer to the customer, faster to market, and be more mindful of the environmental impacts of buying too far ahead.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
As Albert Einstein so aptly said, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” It is time to rethink the supply chain and not only develop contingency plans to address the next disruption, but reinvent it entirely. What once worked fairly well will not work in our new economy.