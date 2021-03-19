How are 2020’s whacky comparisons affecting retailers now?
The mantra for all the Willy Lomans of the world is to beat last year’s numbers, but the pandemic has distorted sales comparisons, making that tough. A few retailers on fourth-quarter investor calls are encouraging analysts to compare 2021’s figures to 2019’s for a more normalized perspective.
Kroger, for example, provided a wider range in issuing 2021 guidance due to the uncertainty surrounding food-at-home trends as COVID-19 vaccines rollout. Same-store sales in 2021 are expected to decline three percent to five percent against 2020, but expand nine to 11 percent on a two-year stack basis. Gary Millerchip, Kroger’s CFO, told analysts, “Evaluating our performance using a two-year period will more accurately measure our underlying momentum.”
Dick’s Sporting Goods provided guidance based on both 2020 and 2019 levels.
Lee Belitsky, Dick’s EVP and CFO, said, “Due to the uneven nature of 2020, we planned 2021 off a 2019 baseline and, for the same reason, believe it will be important to compare against both 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, given the continued uncertainty around when athlete activities will normalize in 2021 and what the new normal will be, we’ll be guiding to a wider range of possible outcomes that we typically do.”
Walmart predicted low single-digit U.S. comps for 2021 against 8.6 percent growth in 2020. Brett Biggs, EVP and CFO, told analysts, “We’ve got stimulus plans and other things that are sitting out there. But even with that, Walmart U.S. would have a 10 percent two-year stack. It will be very, very healthy growth.”
B.J.’s Wholesale Club CFO Bob Eddy said that, based on current pandemic trends, elevated consumer demand through the first half implies high-teens double-digit stacked comps for the first quarter. Mr. Eddy added, “We also currently expect something that looks more like normal life to emerge as more people are vaccinated. As that happens, and more people venture back to restaurants, we expect to give up some of the sales gains experienced in 2020 that resulted from increased consumption of food-at-home. But at this point, we cannot accurately judge the timing or degree of these changes.”
Most retailers are providing more limited or no guidance, given continued uncertainties.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What challenges do 2020’s abnormal comparisons present to retailers or brands in 2021 as they do their forward planning? Should traditional performance metrics be ignored or significantly adjusted?
5 Comments on "How are 2020’s whacky comparisons affecting retailers now?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The tumult from the pandemic has create forecasting nightmare for virtually every retailer – regardless of whether business was up or down. I don’t think traditional performance measures should be ignored, but a high degree of caution needs to be applied in interpreting them. No doubt 2021 will continue to see broad guidance, if there’s any guidance at all, as business conditions begin to normalize.
Managing Director, GlobalData
If parts of Wall Street gripe about softer growth numbers, retailers should be robust in defending them. 2020 was an exceptional year and it is both unreasonable and illogical to use it as a benchmark. Year-over-year analysis should still be provided but it should not, primarily, be used as an indication of the underlying health of a company. There are plenty of ways to judge performance including using two year analysis, assessing market share gains or losses, and comparing performance to peers.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
There is no “best by” date in terms of a return to normality, so it becomes hard to predict sales trends for the rest of 2021 and beyond. The mention of Dick’s is relevant because panelists just discussed their prospects earlier this week; I believe their strong comps may be tough to sustain in the second half as people return to offices and gyms.
The toughest call about sales trends involves changes in consumer behavior over the past 12 months. Are they permanent (and sustainable), or should we expect reversion to the mean? Will some of 2020’s toughest performers deliver the best results for 2021, because of easy comparisons? Ask me again in another 12 months.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Comp comparisons in normal times were useful because they were indeed comparable. Now, no matter what kind of history is used, 2020 or 2019, comparability is almost out the window. There are essential vs non-essential retailers. There are regional variables about who closed and re-opened and when and to what degree. If I am a retailer right now, I’m a lot more worried about gauging and evaluating demand, both short term and long term, and how I buy and flow into that demand than I am concerned about what kind of comp I end up with. External comps comparing one retailer to another won’t mean anything for a year or two. Internal comps measuring how the business is migrating between different channels might be a lot more instructive for the near future.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
2020 –“Fuhgeddaboudit.”
Anyone that uses the numbers from 2020 as a base for anything is foolish at best.
However it would be very important to spend much time examining the behavior of shoppers and trying to determine which changes in behavior that the pandemic brought on stick and which ones don’t.