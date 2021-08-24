Home Depot turns off thieves’ power to use or sell stolen tools
Home Depot has come up with a creative, tech-savvy way to thwart organized criminals from stealing tools off of their shelves.
The home improvement chain has begun stocking power tools that will not function without first being activated via Bluetooth at checkout, according to Business Insider. The tactic will allow Home Depot to continue selling the products without locking them behind cases and negatively impacting the legitimate shopping experience.
The move is meant to specifically target retail theft rings. Such organized rings often recruit homeless people and others living in precarity to steal products from stores, which are then sold online. These operations work at such a scale that they amount to “shadow businesses” that feed supply chains of stolen goods. Home Depot does not foresee criminals attempting to defeat the activation technology, expecting rather that they will move on to something easier to steal.
Home improvement is not the only sector of retail where organized theft has become a massive problem.
The National Retail Federation (NRF)’s “Organized Retail Crime Survey 2020” ranks designer clothes as the most frequently targeted product for organized retail theft at 34 percent. Other frequently stolen products are laundry detergent (21 percent), razors (20 percent), designer handbags (16 percent), deodorant (15 percent) and laptops, pain relievers and high-end liquor at 13 percent.
Stores in specific regions have experienced pronounced upticks in organized retail theft. This year in San Francisco, Walgreens stores were being targeted by criminal enterprises at a rate four times that of stores elsewhere. Theft has prompted Walgreens to close 17 stores in recent years.
Other retailers have identified San Francisco as a problem area as well and have taken unprecedented measures.
Target, for instance, has begun closing stores in San Francisco early in order to prevent late-night shoplifting, ABC 7 reported. One 7-Eleven in the area installed a metal door through which it conducts business. Customers interested in purchasing something at the location must hit a buzzer to signal that they are there to employees.
Crime rings also put employees at risk, with thieves potentially attacking those who attempt to stop them.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see in-store activation at the point of checkout as being a good way to thwart organized theft rings? Would implementation of the technology being used by Home Depot be feasible in products besides power tools?
7 Comments on "Home Depot turns off thieves' power to use or sell stolen tools"
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
So many people miss that big boxes and stores that cut staff or limp along with less staff purposely give themselves a huge theft problem. I love the idea of what Home Depot is doing with these tools. Does anyone remember when Direct TV, to thwart theft, downloaded one piece of code per day for a year to all boxes? Probably 20 years ago, on a planned day they activated them to make the thieves’ boxes bricks. So smart. More solutions like this are helpful.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
This makes a lot of sense so you can see why it is being invested in. It will be interesting to see how the technology develops. Will it enable manufacturers to switch off tools or tool functionality of tools already owned – perhaps because the tool has some form of subscription associated with it – in a similar way to how car manufacturers are moving? This approach could definitely benefit tool hire organizations – remotely switching off tools at the end of a hire period.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I once spoke with Home Depot management about theft of items from stores and I was absolutely shocked to learn how much of an issue it was for them. As such, I think this is a sensible measure that should help reduce shrink and also allow more open displays that the majority of honest customers can enjoy. I also believe that we should get much tougher on shoplifting. It is too often seen as a “soft” crime with no consequences, which is absolutely not the case.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I see little downside to this program (other than for the thieves) and if the costs are manageable, I expect this to be a bellwether for future investments designed to thwart retail’s growing organized crime problem.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Very creative solution. I was not aware it was such a rampant problem. I don’t see any downside assuming thieves can’t hack the networks and render the equipment unusable!
President, Spieckerman Retail
Desperate times call for desperate measures. When I speak with loss prevention professionals, I’m always astounded at the level of sophistication and just pure daring that theft rings exhibit. It is relentless and ever-changing. Preventing loss is one side of the story but retailers don’t want to place store associates in policing roles either. I’m not sure how one would activate a designer purse at purchase yet the tool solution would no doubt work for other gadgets and small appliances. Will this work in an e-commerce scenario? Coordinated digital theft is already a thing and clamp-downs in brick-and-mortar could have the effect of just changing the (theft) channel.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
I love this creative use of technology to mitigate this issue while at the same time trying to preserve the shopping experience. What’s next though? Might it be buying a subscription or software license to run the tool? Could be. Lots of ideas here, but it’s a sad state of affairs that theft has become so pervasive.