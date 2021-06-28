Help Wanted: Authentic leaders to drive sustainable business success
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from the blog of Dave Wendland, VP, strategic relations at Hamacher Resource Group and Forbes Council Member. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.
Authenticity in leadership is judged by how you behave, how you communicate and how you serve your stakeholders and customers.
I recently hosted an executive roundtable and, largely influenced by the events of the last 15 months, elected to approach the topic from the standpoint of a commitment to authenticity. We identified four actions necessary to demonstrate authenticity in leadership: sincerely showing empathy, being vulnerable, clearly communicating intentions and being consistent.
Here’s my advice on how to get started on each:
Sincerely show empathy: As my late father often said, decisions must be viewed from all vantage points. Put yourself in the shoes of those who are affected by every decision you make. This helps you not only to understand the impact but also to determine the best way to communicate the reason for the action and the benefit.
Don’t fear vulnerability: In my experience, admitting weaknesses as a leader is one of the most effective ways to build trust. Prior to joining HRG nearly 30 years ago, I ran my own company focused on marketing, communications and advertising. It did not take me long to identify areas of vulnerability that unnoticed would have held my clients — and my personal growth — back. The key is recognizing gaps in your abilities and resources, and then surrounding yourself with a strong team that can help you overcome these limitations.
Clearly communicate intentions: Openly discussing why you’re making decisions and why you’re postponing others makes your intentions clear. During the pandemic, we were open with our associates about decisions regarding work-from-home policies, communication expectations and the health of the business, and they acknowledged our openness with gratitude. Such openness fostered an environment that was both supportive of individual needs and kept client projects on track. Also, be transparent about your company’s financial footing, client feedback (good and bad) and the general state of the industry. This can pay dividends, especially during unprecedented circumstances like what happened in 2020.
Be consistent: Words alone rarely inspire trust — honoring your words is what matters most. Make sure your words are consistently backed up by actions, and trust will likely follow.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What traits define authenticity in leadership? Would you add other actions to those cited in the article?
7 Comments on "Help Wanted: Authentic leaders to drive sustainable business success"
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I would add true authenticity. My partner Rich and I are very much “what you see is what you get.” We are not different people when we are not working, and trust me when I say I have met many people in leadership roles who were not.
The people who work for you, and those you work for, deserve all the things Dave mentions in this article. Be open, be available, and most of all be you.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I love your addition, Georganne. One of the things I admired most about my mentor – and late father – was his ability to not ALWAYS PRESENT in every moment, but also FOREVER STEADY in his consistency.
As Oscar Wilde is credited with saying, “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Your father sounds like a great man.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Ditto me (are we surprised?). I am who I am. I work hard not to fragment my life anymore.
I think titles and salaries sometimes turn people into something they’re not. They control what they can and think that’s the right thing to do. My brother-in-law is a different person since he retired from his very high level banking job. Before that — well, bankers and retailers are natural enemies and I was just a former hippie retailer to him. He has become much kinder.
How and why did he lose himself in that job? I guess he thought he “should.”
President, Spieckerman Retail
Nice list! I would add “check insecurity.” In my experience, insecurity is at the root of any number of leadership let-downs including the ones listed. Lack of empathy, fear of vulnerability, muddled communication, and lack of consistency can be traced to, or exacerbated by, insecurity. Unfortunately, insecurity is often portrayed as disproportionately affecting women in the workplace. Just because the problem manifests differently in men, doesn’t mean it isn’t at work.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Empathy, for sure. Good leaders listen. They accept new viewpoints, consider important new ideas, and open themselves and their companies to the future. We can all think of retail companies stuck in the uncomfortable past because of a refusal to look ahead.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Nothing else to be said, Georganne.