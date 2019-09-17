Have U.S. malls lost their sense of community?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the blog of Nikki Baird, VP of retail innovation at Aptos. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.
In April, analysis from Thasos showed mall traffic, after moving back into positive territory from July to December 2018, was back to year-over-year declines.
The draw of experiential retailers like Apple, Eataly and Tesla weren’t found to be enough to reverse the declines. Neither is it likely that entertainment destinations like movie theaters, Legoland or Dave & Busters, nor a wing of outdoor restaurants will turn things around.
Ironically, malls in other parts of the world, from my own experience, are thriving. Mexican malls have playgrounds and verandas stocked with places for people to linger. In the Philippines, crowds flood out of nearby churches to roam wide aisles and a vibrant mix of fresh food and grocery amidst the traditional clothing and electronics stores.
It’s easy to be dismissive — “People only go for the air conditioning” or “Online shopping just isn’t that entrenched there yet” — but that’s missing what malls in these regions have that American malls don’t anymore: community.
Indeed, what drove home this point was watching a resurrected American mall from the 1980’s in Stranger Things (Season 3). The busy mall wasn’t all about offering convenience, it was about hanging out with friends.
In the meantime, food halls are thriving. The stores aligned with these market halls are smaller — everything is smaller, except for the community areas. The seating is communal and central. The entertainment is constant and ever-changing.
Food halls are one big party all day long, while malls are vast, echoing caverns that are more interested in kicking out “the teens” than in doing anything that might capture their interest.
As more consumers pile into cities with high housing costs and challenging commutes, community centers will become even more important. People might want to live in tiny houses, but they want to hang out with their friends in airy places that provide lots to do.
Malls have airy down to a science — the rest of it, though? There’s still a lot of work ahead. And they’d better hurry. The health of all their tenants depends on how quickly they can get their own vitality and sense of community center back.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can malls revive their “sense of community”? Would more community events and activities help? Are experiential retail and entertainment options over-hyped as traffic drivers?
When I lived in the Midwest in the ’80s, malls were totally the place to be. Not just for kids. The inner cities were problematic, so the mall was the safest place to be to experience concerts and other forms of entertainment.
Remember Tiffany? Debbie Gibson? These people got their fame doing mall concerts.
Can malls recreate that sense of community now? It’s a little tricky as there are so many other forms of entertainment, but I think the answer is yes. I believe mall operators got a bit lazy — and relied on anchor stores to drive traffic. Now they’re starting to work on bringing the mall back to life (the anchor stores sure wont!).
I’ve seen some great examples of this down in Miami and other tourist areas. Now the stores within the malls have to make their assortments more interesting, too.
The polished granite box near me now features only a CVS, a Cheesecake Factory, a World Market and a Starbucks. The rest is vacant. We have changed the way we shop, and this vacancy spiral can’t end well for malls, no matter what kind of experiences they attempt.
Yes, more community events could be helpful. Experiential retail is fine but not bound to malls. Malls also will need to downsize. Big is not always the best option.
Malls are a mixed bunch. Some are still very successful and draw people in. Others are fading fast and are ultimately doomed. Most are somewhere in-between.
There are quite a lot of issues for failing malls: poor design with no natural light which means they are not a nice place to hang out. Ditto for dated design. A reliance on anchors which are, themselves, failing. A lack of interesting retailers or relevant services. And so the list goes on.
The cure for a lot of this is imagination and thinking beyond how to commercialize every square inch. Malls may need to invest in areas that don’t drive direct returns like places for people to sit and work or areas for street markets and local vendors. It simply isn’t enough to tack the word “experiential” onto offers which are fairly mundane.
Even then not all malls will survive. We simply don’t need the number that we once did and some are not worth the return on investment.
No matter how much mall developers try to repurpose empty anchor space with health clubs and movie theaters, these are not tenants that draw people toward the center of the mall where they can interact. (Food halls may be the exception.) I’m old enough to remember Southdale Mall (the first fully enclosed shopping center in the U.S.) serving as a new “town square” in the suburbs of the Twin Cities, where I grew up.
Did malls lose their draw as gathering places because of the decline of locally based department stores, followed by the decline of brick-and-mortar generally? Or did mall anchors close because people were no longer attracted to the mall? It’s a “chicken or egg” puzzle with no apparent solution.
Malls’ social, multisensory experiences could entice shoppers away from the convenience of e-commerce.
Shoppers seek unique, fun experiences they can share on social media and malls make ideal social venues for live entertainment, bowling alleys and amusement parks.
Also, to align with consumers’ health and wellness lifestyles, some malls have installed hockey rinks and soccer fields to encourage community fitness. Other malls offer farmers markets for fresh, locally produced food and unique artisan products that support the local community.