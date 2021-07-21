Have indie bookstores found answers to counter Amazon?
Independent bookstores had been making sales and market share gains prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic upsetting the cart in 2020. The last year has proven challenging for smaller retailers, however, as they have had to contend with forced shop closures while pivoting online to take advantage of homebound consumers’ increased interest in reading and buying from local merchants.
In-store sales fell 30 percent last year, according to Bookshop.org, an online platform for indie book sellers supported by the American Booksellers Association (ABA). Online sales, however, jumped 700 percent, helping to offset some of the damage of a down year.
Independent shops are slowly returning to a state of semi-normalcy as states have relaxed safety protocols with millions of Americans having been vaccinated against COVID-19. Bookstore sales, which were up nearly 130 percent year-over-year in May, were still down 9.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
Friendly City Books finished up 2019 with plans to open its store in Columbus, MS, in the second quarter of 2020. Emily Liner, founder and owner of the shop, told RetailWire that “the pandemic completely upended” her plans and that she “had no idea when or if a brick-and-mortar business would be feasible again.”
Ms. Liner said she took her business online on the Bookshop.org platform. It enabled Friendly City to begin selling books online without having to hold inventory or fulfill orders itself. The shop was eventually able to open on Nov. 28 of last year and has held its own since then.
Friendly City continues selling online “even as life starts returning to normal.” The shoppers that the shop finds online are the same as “having extras customers walk in the door,” she said.
Andy Hunter, founder of Bookshop.org, sees Amazon.com’s growing market share as an existential threat to small bookstores, authors and the publishing industry. He asserts that Amazon will account for 80 percent of the U.S. book market by 2025 if it is able to maintain an eight percent annual growth rate over the next four years. Mr. Hunter said slowing Amazon down is made more difficult as it uses loss leader pricing on the most popular titles, which make up an outsized percentage of the market.
Bookshop.org has around 1,200 bookshops on its platform and partners with 26,000 affiliates.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Amazon or its bookstore rivals making greater market share gains over the next several years? What can independent bookstore owners do to compete with Amazon and larger retail chains?
9 Comments on "Have indie bookstores found answers to counter Amazon?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon will continue to dominate this category for many years to come. The independent bookstore business was permanently changed decades ago by Amazon, and the pandemic wasn’t helpful for independent book retailers. The fact is, independent book selling is a lifestyle business. These retailers can’t compete with Amazon and shouldn’t even try. They should focus on the unique store experience they alone create and serve their customers.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Physical bookstores have the power of “browsing,” while the online experience is one of “shopping.” As with most retail, physical stores need to heavy up on experiential elements and merchandising to draw people in. When’s the last time on a rainy Sunday, you cozied up with amazon.com?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Agree. The attraction of the independent bookstore is in the atmosphere, in the personalized service, and in the rarity (even one-of-a-kind) of the inventory. Couple all those factors with rainy days cuddled up with Amazon.com and one has the answer: brick-and-mortar wins out for indie bookstores.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Any shift to online sales will finally answer the question of whether the core appeal of the bookstore is the atmosphere or the inventory. If it is the atmosphere and cultural connection of enthusiasts it will survive. If it is unique inventory, that could easily be copied by Amazon if the market is large enough for it to challenge. The issues of valuing used inventory and core knowledge of literature can be solved with third-party sellers from the indie community. The 700 percent online growth of 2020 shows that is possible. Might be time to finally say goodbye to the corner book store — but I hope not.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Going to a bookstore is – and should be – a completely different experience from buying a book on Amazon. Booksellers shouldn’t try to compete with Amazon – they need to appeal to their core customers and focus on the experience.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I think it’s wrong to think of Amazon as a “bookstore” anymore. They still dominate the market, especially for casual book buyers and e-books. There’s no way the independents can compete with that. But for hardcore book fans, I believe they enjoy the experience of browsing a local book store, settling in with a cup of coffee and reading something new, or meeting authors and having discussions about new releases, or ideas for their next book, with someone who actually knows something about the subject matter. They’re in the community building business and, I believe post COVID-19, those experiences have become more important to more people. I expect to see independents continue to thrive in the near future.
Bookshop.org is certainly going to help. Allowing smaller bookstores to provide “extended shelves” will help keep their existing customers from “having” to go Amazon for a specific book, keeping them in their ecosystem.
Director, Main Street Markets
Independents should be about the experience or destination more than the selling of books (it does remain important though). The unique experience is what will keep independents in the game with Amazon.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Amazon’s marketshare will continue to outpace its rivals for some time to come. Whether we like it or not it has several key advantages over the indie bookstores. Some of these are a huge selection, pricing policies, and that customers who go there to buy something can easy peruse its book selection while there.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I think we know that a brick-and-mortar bookstore is not just about books. It’s about an experience. Maybe it’s the experience of going through aisles and picking up physical books. Maybe it’s the coffee shop built into the store. Then there are special events and book signings. And there is a sense of “local.” There are plenty of ways to create an experience that allows an independent to survive, if not even thrive, alongside Amazon and other larger retail chains.