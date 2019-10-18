Photo: Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services, the technology services arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, has announced that its proprietary ScanIt Mobile frictionless checkout technology is being rolled out to nearly 30 of the grocer’s stores by the end of the year. The tech is being deployed at all of the new Giant Heirloom Markets and select Stop & Shop stores.

Customers using the ScanIt mobile app walk shop the store scanning products they wish to purchase as they go. When finished, customers go through a designated checkout lane where they see a “payment approved” message before exiting the store. Payments are processed through customers’ mobile wallets. The service accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo.

Individuals who prefer may also use handheld ScanIt devices supplied by the store. Here too, they scan products as they move around the store before transferring the information to the mobile app on their phones to check out.

“We’re focused on creating the next generation of grocery retail,” said Paul Scorza, EVP, IT and CIO for Retail Business Services. “A key part of this is developing new technologies that support consumers’ changing preferences for how they want to shop. For consumers who want to skip the checkout line and pay with their smartphones, we’re excited to see the use of our in-store frictionless solution continue to grow.”

Ahold USA, before its 2016 merger with Delhaize, has tested the technology in its stores going back to 2011. The company is not the only big box store operator looking to use technology to speed shoppers through the checkout process. Sam’s Club began a pilot to test its upgraded Scan & Go technology, which promised to substantially cut the time it takes to scan purchased items, during the spring.