Have flagships become obsolete?
On June 3, a two-story Harry Potter flagship debuted on Broadway, representing one of the biggest store openings in Manhattan in years.
The investment comes as flagships, which significantly depend on tourist traffic, have been squeezed particularly hard by the pandemic and concerns remain about the recovery of major cities.
The value of flagships has often been questioned, with many promoted more for their branding benefits than four-wall profitability.
In March 2020 just before the pandemic’s onset, Gap Inc. announced it was considering closing its “least profitable” flagships, including its Gap and Old Navy stores in Manhattan’s Times Square.
“As we and many of our peers have noted, the marketing value of the historical flagship model has diminished with the continued confluence of channels in the omni-shopping journey, particularly considering the size, location, premium brands and longer lease terms associated with flags,” Teri List-Stoll, Gap’s former CFO, said on a quarterly call at the time.
In December 2020, Abercrombie & Fitch announced it was closing seven flagships that accounted for 10 percent of global square footage but only one percent of revenue. Abercrombie’s CEO Fran Horowitz, said, “Closing flagships is a critical part of our ongoing work to reposition our store network to more intimate omni-enabled stores to better serve our local customer and represent our updated brand positioning.”
Nonetheless, Gibson just announced plans to open its first flagship described as the “Ultimate Guitar Experience” in Nashville. Supreme and Versace have opened flagships in Milan and Gucci just opened one in Seoul. In New York City, flagships debuted last year from Ugg on Fifth Avenue, Major League Baseball on the Avenue of the Americas and Krispy Kreme in Times Square.
“With so many places running away from New York, especially retailers, we want to be part of the re-emergence of New York City,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer David Skena, told Advertising Age last August. “We’re betting on New York.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Have flagships become less worthwhile given pandemic-related challenges and the shift to omnichannel retailing? Where do you see the value in flagships for brands or chains?
5 Comments on "Have flagships become obsolete?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
While flagships have their place, and for certain brands it makes great sense, in general I believe the era of flagships is coming to an end. The fact is, retailers need to deliver great customer experiences in all their stores and not just in flagships.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Flagships in big cities have suffered in the pandemic, mainly because foot traffic has dropped as commuters and tourists have visited less frequently. So, to some extent, they will become more relevant as those trends unwind. However flagship stores are only useful if retailers can generate significantly higher (profitable) volume from them or if they help build brand value in some other way. The Gap approach to a flagship was to have a very large store that was basically the same as its smaller stores. What is the point in that? That kind of vanity play will almost certainly come to an end as retailers assess their costs.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Your Gap observation defines the flagship store problem. The flagship store must be a blow-away experience that is even more likely to attract non-brand users than it is those already loyal.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Flagship stores have one purpose. They are for promoting the brand. Any costs of operating these stores should come out of the advertising and promotion budget and not the operating budget. The measure A&F uses of 10 percent of the square footage and only 1 percent of the sales is entirely the wrong measure. While 10 percent of square footage seems excessive overall, the measure should be the impact on the brand (awareness, preference, positive association), not the sales.
If anything, the flagship stores will be more valuable in the omnichannel world. It will promote the brand for shoppers to go home and buy.
Director, Main Street Markets
I always have considered flagships as research and development labs where if you could have everything you want in a store you would put it in a flagship, test it, and roll out components of it to the other stores. I believe they still have a value in that respect.