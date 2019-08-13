Photo: @MargJohnsonVA via Twenty20

Adobe’s first ever emoji trend report shows how these graphic symbols have evolved as a way to break through the clutter of digital communications 📣.

The survey of 1,000 emoji users across the U.S. found nearly half (44 percent) are more likely to purchase products advertised using emojis. Over half (58 percent) are more likely to open an email from a brand that has an emoji in the subject line. A majority (61 percent) said they want brands to use emojis that match their personalities, while about half (51 percent) said brands that use emojis in social media posts are more likely to get users to engage.

A majority (64 percent) are willing to make a purchase with an emoji, such as texting a 🍕to order Domino’s.

Perhaps the most interesting part was how emojis help users express themselves to potentially encourage two-way communication with brands. For example, 65 percent of emoji users are more comfortable expressing their emotions through emojis than a phone call. This is especially true for Gen Z’ers (83 percent).

Other interesting findings 🧐:

When asked about emojis’ greatest benefits, a majority of emoji users highlight the ability to communicate across language barriers (94 percent) and instantly share thoughts and ideas (90 percent);

Ninety-three percent of respondents use emojis to lighten the mood of conversations, while 91 percent use them to show support to people;

A majority (81 percent) of emoji users believe that people who use emojis are friendlier and more approachable;

Forty-four percent are more likely to purchase products advertised using emojis;

Seventy-eight of emoji users agree emojis should continue to strive for inclusivity and 73 percent wish they had more emoji customization options to better reflect their personal appearance and identity.

The study was released last Wednesday to commemorate the sixth annual World Emoji Day. As of March 2019, there were 3,019 emojis, according to the Unicode Standard. Seventy-six percent of Adobe survey respondents wish there were more emojis available 😢.