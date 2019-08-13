Have emojis become digital’s ice breaker for consumers?
Adobe’s first ever emoji trend report shows how these graphic symbols have evolved as a way to break through the clutter of digital communications 📣.
The survey of 1,000 emoji users across the U.S. found nearly half (44 percent) are more likely to purchase products advertised using emojis. Over half (58 percent) are more likely to open an email from a brand that has an emoji in the subject line. A majority (61 percent) said they want brands to use emojis that match their personalities, while about half (51 percent) said brands that use emojis in social media posts are more likely to get users to engage.
A majority (64 percent) are willing to make a purchase with an emoji, such as texting a 🍕to order Domino’s.
Perhaps the most interesting part was how emojis help users express themselves to potentially encourage two-way communication with brands. For example, 65 percent of emoji users are more comfortable expressing their emotions through emojis than a phone call. This is especially true for Gen Z’ers (83 percent).
Other interesting findings 🧐:
- When asked about emojis’ greatest benefits, a majority of emoji users highlight the ability to communicate across language barriers (94 percent) and instantly share thoughts and ideas (90 percent);
- Ninety-three percent of respondents use emojis to lighten the mood of conversations, while 91 percent use them to show support to people;
- A majority (81 percent) of emoji users believe that people who use emojis are friendlier and more approachable;
- Forty-four percent are more likely to purchase products advertised using emojis;
- Seventy-eight of emoji users agree emojis should continue to strive for inclusivity and 73 percent wish they had more emoji customization options to better reflect their personal appearance and identity.
The study was released last Wednesday to commemorate the sixth annual World Emoji Day. As of March 2019, there were 3,019 emojis, according to the Unicode Standard. Seventy-six percent of Adobe survey respondents wish there were more emojis available 😢.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What can emojis do that words can’t in consumer outreach and marketing communications? What downsides do you see? Do you see emojis being used more extensively as a communication tool for brands in the years ahead?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I think I am too old for this discussion.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The weekend edition of The Wall Street Journal had a great article about the difficulty of expressing irony in digital communication, a subject with which I am all too familiar as irony, satire and colloquialism are personal favorites and I have learned the hard way that it is very easy to be misunderstood. Emojis give the visual option of inserting those nuances into digital communication without risking recreating your verbal/visual communication style in writing. Emojis give the added benefit of some standardization of expression as well. My biggest problem is that there are so darned many emojis to pick from now that I’m never sure I’m using the right one once I get past the ubiquitous smiley face!
Content Marketing Strategist
As a professional communicator, I find the corporate use of emojis both fascinating and frustrating.
Bottom line: It depends on the company’s target market.
Younger audiences expect companies to adapt to their evolving communication norms, including the use of emojis – to the dismay of 1980s English teachers everywhere.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
We have gotten SO weird and regressed back to childhood. I’m with Gene Detroyer. But hey, if it works, keep doing it!
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions