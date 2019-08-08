Has the starting point of customer journeys moved?
In customer journeys, triggers make consumers aware they have a need. Part of the challenge with customer journeys is that triggers are not well understood.
I hear discussion of customer journey triggers that start with “she sees an e-mail that has a sweater she likes,” but that’s way too late. Waiting until a customer actually opens an e-mail to see what you’ve got is not that far in concept from starting a customer journey with “she walks into a store.” Really? How did she get there? Why did she decide to walk into your store in the first place? How did she end up with your e-mail? Why did she opt in to begin with?
Consumer behavior has shifted towards brands that stand for something. Consumers increasingly want to discover a brand doing something cool and meaningful, and become interested in the brand because of what it stands for as an introduction to the products that it sells. Triggers need to shift from a focus on a buying need to more “values resonance.” If a shopper likes you for what you stand for, they’ll see if they like the products you sell. That gets you on a mental list of companies to start with when researching a product, when that old traditional trigger or need comes around.
Rather than use the term “trigger” it might be more helpful to think of consumer objectives. Working from home, I’m always looking for comfy clothes that can, if matched with the jacket instead of the hoodie, pass for business casual when the need arises. That’s a general background objective. I have no trigger — I don’t “need” clothes in the traditional definition of a trigger as the awareness of a need. But I could be enticed to “want” something very badly, if it helps me achieve my objective.
Ultimately, we seem to have ended up in a place where retailers’ vision for customer journeys has stagnated, while customers have not stood still. Perhaps a new focus on “objectives” over “triggers” will get them back on track.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are triggers that start the customer journey frequently misunderstood and/or oversimplified? Have consumers’ relationships to brands changed in a way that are affecting what sets them off on journeys to purchase?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
It’s wonderful that we live in a world today with so much technology and so many conveniences, but sometimes I think we have drifted far away from the basics and that is not a good thing. Reading this article shows how some retailers have forgotten why customers shop them as Nikki states and the need for value because they have become too focused on how to promote their business. They don’t take into account what they are promoting, and if it will matter to the customer.
With competition as intense as it is today, every company needs to be a brand that stands for something, but that something should start with quality, value and most importantly a positive customer experience from purchase through continued use of the product. Customer journey triggers is another catchphrase that sounds good, but if you have something worth purchasing and promote it correctly, you’re going to succeed. If not, all the gimmicks in the world will not sustain growth for your business.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
It’s rare that I disagree with Nikki, but in this case I think much of her point is debatable. First, there’s little data that even suggests that what a brand or retailer stands for matters. If this did matter, one could never explain the success of Amazon or Walmart. Second, the whole question of customer journey is such a limited and limiting concept. For most of what we buy (CPG), there is no journey except a need/want (a trivial distinction in this context). You don’t go on a journey to buy your toilet paper, except that you are typically in the car and going to a store. By the time you’ve decided to go to Walmart or Target, it’s too late to influence that “journey.” Sorry Nikki — the triggers remain trivial and irrelevant for so much of what we do or who we are.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The distinction between need and want is hardly trivial. “I need a known” and “I want an unknown” put in motion two completely different journeys. One is a quick buying journey and one is a slower shopping journey.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I think there are both triggers and objectives. The starting point of the journey may be fuzzy and remain fuzzy for some time, but the objectives can be crystal clear. I may be triggered by any number of things to want the new sweater, but an immediate filter kicks in. Is the sweater made from an eco-friendly yarn? The want goes on hold until the filter, or objective, is satisfied one way or the other. Clear branding becomes more important than ever. If the brand promise satisfies customer filters or objectives up front, the buy decision becomes all the easier.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Triggers are a complex topic. What is a trigger for one consumer may be completely ignored by another. That is why we have professionals called behaviorists and psychoanalysts. They study human behavior and may be able to determine – on an individual basis – who is triggered to act by what stimulus.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
I would say this depends on what is being sought out to purchase and the demographics of the buyer. I do agree that for things like apparel/sportswear, cosmetics, and even some consumer products – cool and meaningful has become more important (especially to the younger generations). But for low income or older buyers, price is often the one and only determining factor For say, consumer electronics, feature and functionality is far more important than cool and meaningful. So yes, it depends.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
It’s not that the journey is misunderstood. For some companies, they don’t realize where the journey starts. It could start with a customer searching and discovering the retailer during their search. How easy is it to find the retailer’s site? How easy is it to navigate the site? How easy is it to find directions, store hours, a phone number, etc. For the first time buyer, all of these are the beginning – not when they walk through the doors of a store, make a phone call or decide to click “buy” on the website.
Consumers expect an easy and frictionless interaction. The retailers, online and offline, must include delivering an easy and seamless experience to win over today’s consumer.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
With the advance of the internet, online shopping and access to information, customers are so much better informed and more aware than they used to be. This naturally changes how they shop and what “triggers” their shop. Today most people do not have needs, they have wants and choice, so what makes them buy is driven more by the experience they expect from a retailer or online e-tailer.
This reverts back to what is becoming a very common theme in these pages – how do retailers create an enticing and enjoyable experience for the consumer to ensure that they want to come back, given that the need to come back is largely no longer relevant. Why is this a recurring theme? Because having a great shopping experience is the critical factor for retailer survival, especially when assortment and price can be so easily matched and checked.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
I love the way you think, Nikki! You always have among the most relevant topics to discuss. This discussion is really around the intersection of how the shopper (before they become the “consumer”) approaches the “discover” phase of their shopping journey, and the myriad channels in which they live their lives. Their objectives have evolved as their lifestyles have, however retailers and brands have not kept up with how they think. Taking a closer look at their thought process of today should start with the defining of the persona who make up your target audience. e.g., who they are, what they do, how they work, etc.