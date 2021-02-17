Has text messaging become retail’s go-to communication tool?
Thirty-four percent of businesses adopted the use of texting because of the pandemic and 77 percent indicate they’ll continue post-COVID, according to a new study.
Overall, 70 percent of businesses surveyed were found to be texting to reach customers and employees, according to Zipwhip’s “State of Texting 2021” report. The results were based on a survey of over 2,000 businesses and consumers.
Consumer texting increased over the last year because of more time spent on mobile phones, the restrictions placed on in-person contact and the greater need for up-to-date information during the crisis. As in other areas, the pandemic is believed to have accelerated what was already a growing communication channel for businesses.
Speed continues to drive texting’s appeal as research shows many texts are read within minutes. By comparison, email communications from businesses are often overlooked by consumers and calls from businesses and unknown numbers frequently ignored, the study found.
Of the consumers surveyed, 58 percent said texting is the fastest way for businesses to reach them.
Appointment reminder texts were found to be the most valuable from a business, cited by 64 percent of consumers surveyed, followed by updates on shipments (48 percent) and discounts on products or services (29 percent). Thirty-nine percent of consumers used text messaging to manage curbside pickup of restaurant orders or groceries.
The research comes with a warning that text message inboxes are “personal and too many messages from one sender can feel invasive.” Opt-in is required yet nearly half of the businesses surveyed were unfamiliar with regulations that protect consumers from unwanted phone calls and text messages. Thirty-seven percent of businesses also used personal mobile devices for texting, creating risks to customer data and lacking management oversight of customer-employee conversations.
A Yotpo consumer survey from April 2020 found 41 percent of consumers prefer to receive messages from a brand via text, rivaling email (46 percent) and followed by social media (eight percent) and phone calls (six percent). The survey found that if messages are personalized, 54 percent are more likely to make a purchase and 41 percent are willing to share information with a brand.
- 58% of Consumers Say That Texting Is the Best Way for Businesses to Reach Them Quickly – Zipwhip
- Survey: Do Consumers Really Want to Receive Texts From Brands? – Yotpo
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you rate the benefits and drawbacks of text messaging as a communication tool for retailers? Has it become the go-to option for customer service alerts such as delivery updates and curbside pickup?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Has text messaging become retail’s go-to communication tool?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Based on my experience, I pay much more attention to text messages and I do get texts from a handful of retailers whose services I opted in for. I rarely read any emails from retailers and they are part of my routine of mass deleting emails on a daily basis. The drawback to texts is that you can’t communicate as much information, but maybe that is a blessing in disguise.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
Offering texting as one of several forms of communication with consumers has become a significant customer expectation. As stated most people respond to a text message much quicker than an e-mail. Retailers need to remember this is a two-way street. Consumers will expect that same quick turn-around. A general rule was that consumers expected a reply to an e-mail from a retailer within 12 hours. I would say that it is probably three or four minutes for a text message. With this in mind retailers need to be careful what they use text messages for. Letting a consumer know their order is ready for pick up is a good use case. Trying to solve a customer service issue is probably not a good use case. Retailers must be careful to not put the square peg in the round hole and they must be ready to meet consumer expectations when they introduce texting.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Texting is a great option for alerts and notifications, mainly because it’s a very visible and immediate medium. However the one note of caution is to ensure that consumers are opted in for general marketing. Receiving a notification of an order is permissible. However sending marketing and advertising is often seen as more intrusive if express permission hasn’t been given – this especially applies to older generations.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Texting is the fastest and most direct way to reach consumers, and of course companies like Zipwhip that sell text messaging software want it to be the next big thing. And maybe it will be. Someday.
But right now, text messaging is the last method of communication that is still reserved for family and friends. We may opt to receive texts for important deliveries, or reminders of places we’re supposed to be, but as a marketing tool? Not so much. Raise your hand if you have agreed to receive texts from a retailer because you wanted a coupon but then immediately opted out once you got it? Yeah, me too.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Customers are a lot less forgiving for indiscriminate frequency in text messaging than they are for email messaging.
There is a time and place for text messaging – in terms of the time of the day, frequency of the messages, type of messages, uniqueness of the promotions, etc. Brands that overdo this will lose customer trust fast.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
If messages are personal and relevant, that’s one thing — if texting mimics those every-day-no-matter-what blanket emails, that’s a real problem. How will customers opt out?