Old Navy has introduced a major revamp of its plus-size approach, called BODEQUALITY, that addresses clothing inclusivity in a myriad of ways.

Among the call-outs:

Size and price equality: Old Navy said it has become the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles with consistent pricing across the range. While Old Navy has been carrying plus sizes since 2004, sizes only ranged from zero to 18, or extra small to XXL in outlet sizing, according to WWD . Online, only about 30 percent of women’s apparel assortments were similarly available in plus-sizes.

Size-integrated shopping: Every store will offer all women’s styles in sizes 0-28 merchandised together rather than in special plus-size sections. Online, Old Navy is merging its Women’s and Women’s Plus collections within the navigation menu.

No “one-size fits all” mannequins: In stores, the retailer will showcase women’s clothes in sizes four, 12 and 18. Online, women’s styles will be showcased on models in the same sizes with a new toggle feature enabling shoppers to select their preferred default model display size.

Reimagining plus-sized fit: Following interviews with hundreds about body image and related fashion concerns, Old Navy has reinvented its fit process and sizing standards using 389 3-D digital models of real women. Details include adjusting sleeve openings so bras won’t show.