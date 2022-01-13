Has ‘just-in-case’ replaced ‘just-in-time’ inventory management?
The biggest internal roadblock to a more effective supply chain is the use of supply chain metrics that are too focused on efficiency at the expense of flexibility, according to recent research.
The finding from a retail survey from Blue Yonder and Retail Systems Research (RSR) speaks to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, which have exposed the shortcomings of “just-in-time” models focused on lean inventory management.
“What companies love to do is to optimize working capital. So many manufacturers went to just-in-time inventory, and, pre-pandemic, that worked pretty well,” said Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS, at a recent industry event, according to the Financial Times. “But when the pandemic hit and everything was shut down, including manufacturing, and then the economy started to open and the demand … jumped, well, that just-in-time inventory didn’t work anymore. Companies are now thinking about, I need ‘just in case’ inventory.”
Speaking recently at the SFIA (Sports & Fitness Industry Association) Trends & Insights conference, Jason Kra, president at Li & Fung, said “just-in-time” drives efficiencies but reduces diversification.
“That tightness really came back to haunt some of our clients,” said Mr. Kra, “because you had all your eggs in one basket and the world went from just-in-time to this inability to get stuff for a multitude of reasons.”
The supply chain crisis, according to Mr. Kra, highlights the importance of assuring redundancies, such as holding extra inventory, not overly relying on short-term, flexible contracts, and having alternative supply sources, to add agility as a “just in case” buffer.
Other lessons include the need for “dependable supply” as well as strong visibility that will also help when over-supply and scarce warehouse space inevitably becomes a problem. He said, “When things go sideways, having access to raw data at different levels is really critical to be able to manage and make good decisions.”
Regardless, a Wall Street Journal article from November indicated that many companies expect to return to pre-COVID inventory levels once trading conditions normalize because holding buffer inventories ties up capital and requires warehouse space, oversight and insurance. Keeping stocks to a minimum level also helps reduce fashion risk and manage items with a sell-by date.
- Retail Supply Chain: Navigating Through Rough Waters With Improved Agility – RSR Research
- Supply chains: companies shift from ‘just in time’ to ‘just in case’ – Financial Times
- SFIA Trends & Insights – SFIA (Sports & Fitness Industry Association)
- Companies Grapple With Post-Pandemic Inventories Dilemma – The Wall Street Journal
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has the supply chain crisis exposed the underlying risks of just-in-time inventory management? Should just-in-time approaches at retail be retired, adjusted or brought back once the supply chain bottlenecks are resolved?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "Has ‘just-in-case’ replaced ‘just-in-time’ inventory management?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The issue, in my opinion, is less about inventory quantities and more about supply chain diversity, which leads to agility. Single-threaded and long supply chains work reasonably well in “normal” times, but the past couple of years have exposed how vulnerable they are to abnormalities and crises. Diverse networks that are kept active, nurtured and optimized will lead to greater resiliency and can help minimize the need for just-in-case stockpiling.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Diversity in the supply chain is absolutely critical. In addition to rethinking your sourcing and manufacturing partners, planning the right product + the right quantities is key.
Enabling digital tools to help retailers predict product and quantities, marrying the art and science in merchandising/planning will assist in reducing excess from just-in-case buying.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Don’t look for a major overhaul of the supply chain anytime soon. While the pandemic has highlighted some clear gaps in a “just-in-time” inventory program, most businesses still see it as a short-term anomaly and expect to get back to pre-pandemic levels soon.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Just-in-time just doesn’t work when you introduce the concept of hoarding into the mix. If there is a seismic shift in demand such as hoarding, JIT breaks down. It takes too long to bring a new factory online, and the ripple effect caused by increased production creates a world where components and bill of materials to make a product become unavailable and the nightmare begins. Throw something like COVID-19 into the mix and you have the perfect storm that forces you into just-in-case mode.
The faster retailers can somehow communicate demand shifts to the factories, the more likely it is they would be able to adapt production. Meanwhile, production in factories will need to become more modular and flexible to react to these changes.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
It would be wrong to read into what people are saying as “Build inventory and hold just-in-case stock.” That would be a major retrograde step and would not help retailers at all. The pandemic saw product shortages that are unlikely to be the case going forward. Holding additional just-in-case stock not only ties up capital and warehouse space, it most definitely also reduces a retailer’s operational flexibility and leads to redundant stock, markdowns and write offs as stock goes out of date. Holding an appropriate amount of safety stock is what is required and, as Mr. Kra states, adding flexibility with alternate sourcing is very sensible but holding excessive just-in-case stock is not and we must be very careful not to take a step backwards. Modern supply chain technology really helps retailers understand what is required and how to maintain efficiency and the right inventory. The idea of people overriding intelligent solutions is a fast way to Chapter 11.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Well, the “just-in-time paradigm” has simply been taken too far. We now live in an era where all kinds of unpredictable things are going to happen. So while I’m not a proponent of piling on the inventory, I am a proponent (as Mr. Bruno is) of keeping sourcing options open. All-China-All-The-Time (yes, I know Vietnam is a big source, too) just doesn’t work for more reasons than I can list.
It actually didn’t work before, but buyers tended to overlook the overcrowded stores and racks (yes, Macy’s, I’m talking to you).
However we also have a serious domestic problem, and I can’t find an excuse in the world for that. “Not enough truckers.” “Consumer hoarding.” Hogwash! Pay the people and suddenly drivers will appear. And people to run the manufacturing lines.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Just-in-time inventory, albeit with some adjustments, is likely to return for most companies as we work our way out of the current supply chain bottlenecks. The lure of a higher return on inventory investment is just too great. The alternative is to build and/or acquire additional storage space along the supply chain all the way to the retailer. Companies are understandably hesitant to invest in something they may never need.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
The option to keep additional supply for the “just-in-case” and tie up capital, warehouse and insurance costs may be high, but the alternative may be higher. Every business needs to understand their metrics and maintain a reasonable and responsible balance.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Just-in-case will mean excess inventory due to the concern over not getting what is needed on a timely basis. It’s not cost effective and will eventually be absorbed by the consumer through higher prices (as the cost of business increases). Smart companies will find ways to balance the current supply chain issues with inventory levels, pricing strategies, and other smart strategic decisions.
President, Protonik
My hope is that the pandemic leads companies to an understanding that it’s more critical to build value customers pay for than to focus on efficiency. Inefficiency is a problem. Yet efficiency is not a path to success – only the jacks or better to enter the game. Unfortunately, too much company effort focuses on efficiency and fails to deliver value to customers. Value like — having product on the shelf when customers want it.