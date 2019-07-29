Has eBay created a viable alternative to Fulfillment by Amazon?
EBay in 2020 will launch an end-to-end fulfillment service for third-party sellers to offer speedier delivery, lower shipping costs and the feasibility of free delivery.
Similar to Amazon.com’s Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) service, eBay’s offering, called Managed Delivery, will allow merchants to rent space in warehouses so they can store inventory closer to customers.
Third-party logistics partners managed by eBay will pack and ship any order, charging a fee for warehousing and shipping to sellers once an item is sold. The service will be available for orders placed on eBay as well as other online platforms.
Managed Delivery is aimed at sellers with fast-moving inventory in categories like electronics and fashion, although 40 to 50 percent of goods sold on eBay are expected to qualify for the program.
The new service promises more reliable delivery and will give customers the ability to track packages. With eBay traditionally leaving delivery up to sellers, delivery times have been inconsistent.
Sellers will also tap eBay-negotiated rates for overnight, two- and three-day shipping and use eBay-branded packaging. Some eBay merchants use Fulfillment by Amazon, but the new service will reportedly be less expensive. EBay will take responsibility for products lost or damaged in shipping. The speed target is free two-day shipping.
“What this is not about is us trying to win a fast shipping war,” Devin Wenig, eBay’s CEO, told Reuters. “Our 182 million consumers shop on eBay because of the value and uniqueness of our inventory. We’re not the one-hour delivery guys. We’re never going to be that, but consumer expectations are changing.”
Ebay branding is also seen benefitting. According to eBay’s statement, Managed Delivery will lead to “hundreds of millions of eBay branded boxes and packages being placed on front porches” of U.S. homes over the next few years to “materially enhance eBay’s brand identity as a popular consumer shopping destination.”
Shopify, start-ups such as OrderDynamics, Flexe and ShipBob, as well as larger logistic players, including FedEx, UPS and XPO Logistics, are also looking to provide greater fulfillment and warehousing options for retailers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the potential for eBay’s Managed Delivery service to improve the sales performance of its sellers? Do you see a strong alternative arriving for third-party sellers to compete with Amazon.com’s Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) service?
4 Comments on "Has eBay created a viable alternative to Fulfillment by Amazon?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Fulfillment is the new battleground and eBay needs to professionalize its own efforts if it is to thrive. As such, this move makes sense. It is also to be welcomed as an alternative to Amazon and demonstrates that there is competition in the world of online retail – something that many, including the Treasury Secretary, too often fail to perceive!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Any competitive force in the market that puts a check on Amazon is healthy. I’m a big fan of Amazon, but I’m a huge fan of competition. The availability of choices for both businesses and customers is what keeps the market healthy.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
This approach will facilitate delivery for some items on eBay but not all. However, this is a step in the direction of becoming more competitive which should help eBay.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
eBay’s Managed Delivery service is a smart idea for sellers who do not have the breadth and resources to create such a service. Amazon and other large retailers have set an expectation for delivery that eBay sellers can take advantage of. This new eBay service allows sellers to sell direct to their customers and not be forced to sell on Amazon to use FBA.