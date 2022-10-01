Has BOPIS lost its pandemic boost?
Consumers still overwhelmingly prefer home delivery to buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS), according to the results from a just-released study.
The survey of over 3,000 U.S. consumers from August 2021 commissioned by regional carrier LaserShip found 89 percent preferring home delivery over BOPIS, up from 80 percent saying the preferred home delivery in a June 2020 survey.
BOPIS took off during the pandemic and usage was expected to be impacted as in-store restrictions eased.
A Raydiant survey from January 2021 found the leading reason why consumers use BOPIS offerings was COVID-19 concerns, cited by 35.4 percent. That was followed in the top-five by the desire to avoid shipping fees, 19.7 percent; to avoid interacting with people for non-health related reasons, 11.8 percent; to avoid the time spent browsing for items in-store, 9.9 percent; and to avoid waiting in a checkout line, 8.6 percent.
An April 2021 ChaseDesign survey found about half of grocery shoppers who use BOPIS began doing so during the pandemic, but only half of those customers planned to continue in the future. Of all respondents, 54 percent preferred to pick items out in person and 40 percent wanted the experience of shopping in a physical store.
That survey found the top frustrations associated with using BOPIS were product availability, quality, missing items from orders and wait times. Nearly half would avoid using BOPIS to buy meat/seafood, about 40 percent to buy dairy, produce and frozen products, and about 35 percent to order deli or bakery. Forty percent reported waiting 10 minutes or more for their BOPIS orders upon arrival.
For retailers, encouraging BOPIS was seen as a way to reduce the shipping costs of e-commerce. A second path to mitigating the cost is to have customers pay more for shipping.
LaserShip’s survey found consumers increasingly open to paying for faster delivery. Nearly 60 percent of shoppers surveyed paid for faster delivery, with 69 percent of those having paid more for next-day delivery. In the June 2020 survey, 62 percent had never paid for expedited delivery. However, the latest survey also found a free shipping option remained an expectation.
- LaserShip Study Highlights Consumers’ Growing Demands for Fast and Free Home Delivery over Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store – LaserShip
- The Future of E-Commerce: How New Consumer Behaviors Are Reshaping Retailers’ Supply Chains (study) – LaserShip
- The State of BOPIS Report 2021 – Raydiant
- Online Grocery Shopping and Store Pickup Trends Accelerated by the Pandemic are Now Slowing – ChaseDesign
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has BOPIS lost a significant amount of its appeal as in-store restrictions have eased? Should BOPIS be marketed or incentivized more to drive usage or should retailers scale back on dedicated parking spots and staffing to realign with shopper behavior?
Join the Discussion!
27 Comments on "Has BOPIS lost its pandemic boost?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
People are starting to revert back to their normal shopping behaviors. I believe BOPIS will continue to grow, and the retailers who do BOPIS exceptionally well will have a competitive advantage. And let’s not forget, there will likely be other pandemics in our future and a well-oiled BOPIS program will be critical to success.
Managing Director, GlobalData
For many retailers, BOPIS is still growing. For most, it is a more significant part of their business than it was at the start of 2020. It reflects a win-win for both consumer and retailer. For shoppers, it is convenient and helps them streamline shopping trips; it also allows products to be received quickly which, in some instances, is important. For retailers it is, usually, a more cost effective fulfillment method than home delivery. That said, as pandemic related trends unwind, growth has moderated. The rise of fast, often same-day, delivery has also stolen some of the thunder of BOPIS – although the speedy delivery model still has a lot to prove in terms of its economics.
President, Protonik
We shouldn’t expect any of the shifts during the pandemic to stick fully. And regarding BOPIS for grocery (which seems to have the most discussion in the survey) it is no surprise to see interest drop – for all the reasons in the survey.
Overall, though, retailers should be encouraged with what the survey says: people like to shop in stores. From this point, retailers should focus on that truth and stop chasing the shiny baubles hawked by Amazon and others.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I feel like this survey blended/confused the ideas of BOPIS, BOPAC, and home delivery in weird ways. And there is always the warning that you can look at what consumers SAY, but then you must also look at what consumers DO. December was a blockbuster month for BOPIS – for our customers, it was the largest volume of BOPIS orders both in terms of absolute dollar value and in percentage of overall fulfillment ever. It’s important to keep in mind that customer preference for BOPIS is also highly dependent on inventory availability (as in, if you’ve hit a holiday shipping cutoff for the website, your only option to get something is to pick it up in-store), and that this preference for BOPIS will vary throughout the year depending on things like shipping cutoffs.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
It seems logical that BOPIS shopping has declined a bit since the peak of the pandemic. Now that stores are open and I haven’t seen any capacity restrictions in months, in-store shopping has become more prevalent. Whether retailers should push BOPIS more depends on the profitability of transactions. In-store shopping is probably the most profitable, followed by BOPIS and then home delivery.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
BOPIS use will decrease but the offering will not go away.
Customers will continue to expect a digital first experience across all retail and BOPIS/curbside options are considered standard offerings. Retailers are also learning valuable insights through the data from these pandemic driven practices. These insights can help feed marketing and product decisions and retailers shouldn’t lose sight of what they could learn to help better serve and delight the customer through deeper engagement. BOPIS also drives brand loyalty. BOPIS may decrease but it will never go away and it shouldn’t.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
BOPIS was never a great idea – it was a solution to a problem that is diminishing because we have other solutions (masks, more vaccinations, social distancing, etc.). I’m not surprised it’s fading. I still like it as a way to avoid shipping, but that’s the end of it’s benefit.
Founder & President, David Biernbaum & Associates LLC
All bets are off once again while Omicron continues to build momentum. However as convenient as BOPIS might be, it’s not nearly as convenient as having goods delivered to your front door. In addition, with a labor shortage still existing, curbside pick up has slowed or has even been suspended in some situations.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
We are in the middle of an incredible spike in COVID-19 cases, so BOPIS and BOPAC are not dead. If you compare it to delivery, it has lost volume, but we are not safe yet — to reuse a quote from an old movie (Marathon Man). I would not realign until we know it’s over and the variants stop.
Of course shoppers would prefer to go inside the grocery store and pick the best produce they can find. But if they don’t go into the store to do that, then home delivery would probably be the preferred option, as long everything is delivered fresh.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
BOPIS will definitely trend downward as restrictions ease across the country. That said, the lessons taken from BOPIS will serve retailers well for a long time and these insights can be leveraged in many other parts of their business, such as home delivery and in-store shopping experience. IT departments had to pivot quickly with BOPIS and most did an incredible job of piecing together services that otherwise weren’t ready for prime time. This was a representation of MVPs, of proofs of concept on steroids and, for the most part, it worked well. These implementation skills will be incredibly important in defining the next set of differentiated experiences and offerings that will keep retail on the disruptive edge.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Survey says — customers actually like shopping! Sure, some people just want to get out and about again. And absolutely BOPIS is here to stay. So let’s not be surprised that growth has moderated, but let’s also be continually reminded that BOPIS is now an integral part of the customer’s expectations for many retailers.
Director, Main Street Markets
From what I have seen, BOPIS is stil growing. If anything, this will give those retailers that went into it haphazardly incentive to give it the correct amount of space and staff to operate it properly.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
The great digital acceleration spurred by the pandemic’s anxieties and uncertainties led to an increased usage of BOPIS and curbside pickup services. However we should expect that, as the pandemic peaks and eventually stabilizes, customers will be going back to their old shopping habits. Those who have shifted to the BOPIS, curbside, and home delivery models will not return to the traditional in-store shopping journey.
BOPIS represents a flexible, convenient, and cost-effective way for retailers to mitigate the last mile. We should not expect BOPIS to diminish significantly as customers navigate our changing normal. Customers ultimately want choice, and leveraging BOPIS and other customer-first strategies is a winning formula for revenue growth.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
BOPIS, online and delivery were all accelerated by the pandemic. However the trend started prior to COVID-19. As I have written many times, it is all about convenience. The convenience people experience is not going to be traded off for going into the store.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Demand for BOPIS is like a pendulum – it has swung back to in-store shopping as there was a lot of pent-up demand to browse in person. Lots of things can swing the pendulum back – COVID-19 variants, weather events, consumer demand, etc. – but overall the use level will remain higher than historic levels. Improving the pickup experience – either by reducing wait time and narrowing or eliminating pickup time slots is important. Retailers need an infrastructure that can flex in response to demand. BOPIS is still more profitable than delivery for most retailers, so it may be worth keeping a steady stream of incentives or advertising to guide customers who don’t want to go into a store to the more profitable alternative.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I was a big fan of BOPIS before the pandemic, I became an even bigger fan (especially of curbside pickup) during the pandemic, and I will remain a big fan after the pandemic. For customers, it eliminates shipping costs and rewards us with instant gratification, not to mention minimizing time spent in the store during the pandemic. For retailers who have optimized store fulfillment, it reduces overall costs and gives them a chance to interact, engage and potentially earn add-on sales when customers arrive to pick up their orders. It’s a win-win scenario and, in my experience, those scenarios usually find a way of sticking around.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I actually believe there would be screams from some customers at the suggestion that BOPIS was being discontinued in a store. When a retailer delivers an easier and/or more pleasant process or way of doing business with the customer, and then tries to take it away, they can generate some bad feelings. Want to get rid of it? Take it very slowly and expect some agitation.
COO, Mondofora
The COVID-driven dimension of BOPIS may wax and wane with the rise and fall of pandemic numbers. But the long-term baseline use of BOPIS is likely to increase as more retailers become more proficient at making their “BUY ONLINE” capability better/easier/faster and consumers incorporate “pick it up on the way home” into their normal daily behavior and expectations.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
BOPIS remains one of the essential tools in the toolbox, particularly for those who have already implemented it. But the innovation should continue to drive the cross-sell. That effort is missing in nearly every retailer.
In most places the BOPIS desk functions as a locker which is fully automated, missing the revenue opportunities. Instead, retailers could offer three or four add-on products right at the time of pickup, depending on the product that the customer is picking up.
Retailers are depending on customers to wander around the aisles and make additional purchases, which is a lost opportunity.
Principal, Mark Heckman Consulting
I do not believe BOPIS as it is currently is offered is a sustainable long-term proposition for either the consumer or the retailer. Despite many retailers eliminating cashiers in favor of self-checkout, retailers and their fragile P&Ls cannot be thrilled with paying people to clog the aisles of their traditional brick-and-mortar stores with long, bulky carts as they pick their BOPIS orders. For the shopper, the survey cited captures several areas where there is a disconnect for them. Anecdotally, my only two personal experiences with this process contained multiple stockouts and mis-picks. As we emerge (someday) from the pandemic, if BOPIS is to remain a viable option — it will need to be re-thought both logistically and technologically.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
BOPIS remains an important part of the retail mix alongside home delivery and shopping in-store. The fact that it has fallen back as a percentage of the total is not surprising. In fact you could say the same about online for home delivery but nobody seems to want to hear that. The reasons given for people not liking BOPIS are the same as for home delivery, which again is no surprise.
We should not expect any of the channels to be the only channel. They are all important and add to the retail offering. It would be dangerous for any retailer to stop operating BOPIS as a significant percentage of shoppers still like it and for the retailer it is still much cheaper than free home delivery!
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
This is a question to which the answer is “It depends.” Groceries or a tech item from Best Buy? In-store or curbside pickup? Alternatives to in-store visits will continue to grow in importance, but not necessarily with the peak demand driven by waves of the pandemic. There are a lot of ways to deliver “last mile” service, and delivery to your doorstep may be the most powerful of all.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
No, BOPIS remains relevant and popular. Looking at the findings by Hanover Research, BOPIS is an essential consideration for online shopping much higher than shipping speed or delivery day selection.
BOPIS offers consumer convenience and decision flexibility. Unlike home deliveries, there are no additional fees for BOPIS, including the popular curbside pickup. Bottom line, BOPIS is not going away.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
I agree with you Mohamed! I’m mystified by some of these responses against BOPIS. It’s only in grocery that it is waning, it’s on the rise everywhere else.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
This is a six-month old study and the COVID-19 world continues to change and impact our way of life. That being said, BOPIS will continue to flourish. Besides its supply chain impact and final mile cost savings, it still represents an opportunity for retailers to generate incremental high margin sales if they can figure out a way to get customers into stores while in the process of picking up the BOPIS order.