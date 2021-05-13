Has augmented reality tech reached an inflection point at retail?
At Adweek’s recent Social Media Week event, Jeremi Gorman, Snap’s chief business officer, said she believes augmented reality is at an inflection point in marketing technology similar, to the emergence of social media in the early 2010s and the web in the late 1990s.
“Getting it right now is just as important as scoring the right URL in 1999, and the right social handles in 2010,” she said, according to Adweek. “We all know how fleeting the moment is to stake your claim as an early mover, and that moment has arrived for AR.”
AR campaigns gained significant traction during the pandemic as restrictions on in-person interactions prompted more retailers to introduce virtual online try-ons. But retailers are also trying out other applications as AR tools have become easier to implement on social platforms like Snapchat and Instagram as 5G rolls out.
A new university study from City University of Hong Kong and Singapore Management University identified four broad uses of AR in retail settings, along with examples:
- To entertain customers: AR-enabled experiences can drive traffic to physical locations. Walmart collaborated with DC Comics and Marvel to place special thematic displays with superhero-themed AR experiences in its stores. In addition to creating novel and engaging in-store experiences, the displays encouraged customers to explore different areas in the stores.
- To educate customers. AR can bring a new level of interactivity that helps translate information. Toyota and Hyundai have utilized AR to demonstrate key features. In-store navigation apps at Walgreens and Lowe’s overlay directional signals onto a live view of the path in front of users to guide them to product locations and notify them of special promotions along their path.
- To facilitate product evaluation. AR helps users visualize how products appear in their actual consumption. IKEA’s AR-enabled Place app overlays three-dimensional models of furniture onto a live view of customers’ rooms.
- To enhance the post-purchase consumption experience: AR can enhance and redefine the way products are experienced post-purchase. Through a companion AR app, animated Lego characters spring to life and interact with the physical Lego sets, combining physical and virtual gameplay.
- Augmented reality in retail and its impact on sales – Journal of Marketing
- Augmented reality in retail and its impact on sales – Science Daily
- AR Is the Future of Marketing – Adweek
- Augmented Reality Gets Pandemic Boost – The Wall Street Journal
- Has Snap laid the foundations for AR to be taken seriously? – The Drum
- Once Considered Gimmicky, Branded AR Is Having Its Moment – Adweek
- Worldwide Spending on Augmented and Virtual Reality Forecast to Deliver Strong Growth Through 2024, According to a New IDC Spending Guide – International Data Corporation
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Did augmented reality make a significant breakthrough during the pandemic? What applications do you see becoming more commonplace in the near-term for retail?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Has augmented reality tech reached an inflection point at retail?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
AR can enhance the retail experience. But, the key is to “enhance” not take away from or distract. When used well AR can help with shoppability, improve shopper understanding, and increase stickiness. When used poorly, it can get in the way or may simply be ignored.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Augmented reality (AR) has made significant gains in capability and usability over the past several years. The pandemic allowed brands who embraced this technology to exploit it and make it available to their customers. Just like many technologies, there was an acceleration of the adoption and use of it.
AR allows customers to experience products without having to be there. When used the right way, it’s an incredible experience for the customer. It’s still new and fresh. There will be a point where it moves from novelty to just another online tool. I view it as a video demonstration on steroids. I don’t mean to offend AR companies with that comparison, but this is what it is. A tool to be used to take the customer on a more experiential demonstration than a static picture and description of the product.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
During the pandemic, many retailers made significant advances in implementing AR applications to enable shoppers to virtually try on or test merchandise. As more consumers experience AR applications for product evaluation, way-finding and entertainment, AR will become an expected service for many retail segments.
Director, Main Street Markets
I remember seeing AR at retail and tech shows in the early-mid 2000s. It was tapped as the new marketing tool for the future. At this point, I would have expected to see more retailers using AR to sell their product or service. I see loyalty programs being more tailored for retail customers to get customers back to shopping either in-store or online.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I can’t tell. I can tell you that I have never been presented with augmented reality when shopping online (of which, admittedly, I do not do much).