Has Amazon ‘destroyed the retail industry’ in the U.S.?
Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. treasury secretary, thinks Amazon.com is deserving of some legal scrutiny.
In an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” program yesterday, Mr. Mnuchin, said that he agreed with the Justice Department’s decision to open an antitrust investigation into Amazon and other technology giants, including Alphabet and Facebook.
Amazon, according to Mr. Mnuchin, has “destroyed the retail industry across the United States, so there’s no question they’ve limited competition.”
Mr. Mnuchin admitted that concerns about limiting competition have been raised in the past as other retailers, notably Walmart, grew to dominant positions in the U.S. market. The difference, he said, is that Walmart developed a business model that didn’t shut off opportunities for smaller companies to compete.
Amazon maintains that its model is good for small and medium-sized businesses. It frequently cites that half of the sales transacted on its platform come from third-party sellers. The recent two-day Prime Day event was the biggest 48-hour period for marketplace sellers in Amazon’s history with sales exceeding $2 billion on a global basis.
The retail business is not completely foreign to Mr. Mnuchin. He was once a board member of Sears Holdings and was among those named in a lawsuit that alleged individuals, led by former CEO and chairman Edward Lampert, were responsible for taking billions of dollars out of the company, leading to its eventual demise.
Although Amazon is not alone in the government’s focus on big tech, the company has been the target of criticism by President Trump, who has frequently objected to coverage of himself and his administration by The Washington Post. That paper is owned by Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, and operates independently of the company.
- Amazon has ‘destroyed the retail industry’ so US should look into its practices, Mnuchin says – CNBC
- Alexa, How Was Prime Day? Prime Day 2019 Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday Combined – Amazon.com
- Sears Holdings sues Eddie Lampert for illegally stripping retailer of its assets – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with Steven Mnuchin’s assessment that Amazon has “destroyed the retail industry across the U.S.” and “limited competition” to the detriment of American consumers? Do you think Amazon is deserving of antitrust scrutiny, whether or not you agree with Mr. Mnuchin’s assertion?
Join the Discussion!
15 Comments on "Has Amazon ‘destroyed the retail industry’ in the U.S.?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Anyone who doesn’t answer yes to that question would seem to be naive after Amazon has amassed huge advantages first with no-tax sales, then Wall Street capital they would eventually turn a profit and now the cheap capital of AWS. The rules of profit were thrown out to become the force they are now. The U.S. government broke up Standard Oil for less.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Here’s one naive person. When a company has 50 percent of 11 percent of the retail market, and about half of that is as a broker for other retailers’ stuff, it’s very hard for me to call it a monopoly.
The fact that the Street constantly gives it a pass for not making money (I think those days are over, by the way) is irrelevant. There are no barriers to entry as long as you’re willing to lose money, and there are lots of other choices for consumers.
If Bezos didn’t own so much of the stock, the company would be broken up in a heartbeat by the shareholders. It’s not a great move for investors to have two separate businesses, one subsidizing the other.
But monopoly? Of all the things I could ding it for – monopoly is not one. Invasion of privacy? Sure. Monopoly? No way.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is ignorance of the highest order from someone who should, but clearly does not, know better.
First, the retail industry is not destroyed. Far from it. There are loads of successful retailers – big and small – who happily thrive alongside Amazon.
Second, where there has been failure, Amazon is rarely the primary cause. Take Sears for example, Amazon did not destroy them: that was down to lousy management – and yes, that management team included Mr. Mnuchin!
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I wholeheartedly agree with Neil. Amazon may be portrayed as the “bad guy” of retailing today, but it wasn’t that long ago that Walmart was held up as the “retail killer” — it wasn’t. If anything Amazon is pushing the retail industry in new directions which is causing retailers to compete in new ways.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
I completely agree with you, Neil. Amazon has become the poster child for “destroying retail” when in fact that couldn’t be further from the case.
Amazon if anything is helping to accelerate change and an evolutionary cycle that was going to happen anyway. Alibaba has a much more significant hold on the Chinese retail economy, compared to Amazon’s stake in the U.S. market.
Vice President, Research, Shoptalk
Amazon has not destroyed U.S. retail, quite the contrary. It has put it at the forefront of retail globally, destroying individual retailers that were over-leveraged or unable to compete for other reasons. However, that doesn’t mean that Amazon’s power in the market doesn’t need to be checked.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
It has certainly changed retailing, but I’m not sure it’s “destroyed” it. I don’t find any reduction in competition having been harmful. Indeed, I think I’m paying less for a lot of stuff on Amazon and that seems to be a positive for American consumers, not a detriment.
Go search for something and see the 10 sites that pop up offering an item – that’s not limiting competition.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
While it may appear on the surface that Amazon has a monopolistic hold on the retail industry, it’s not exactly the reality. Amazon has extended its reach, scale and platform to cover all aspects of retail, with the main exception being the luxury space. Yet, the Seattle e-commerce giant is not solely responsible for “destroying the retail industry.”
Amazon has adapted its model to meet the needs of a changing marketplace for a customer base that is engaging with brands and retailers 24/7, and on their terms. The legacy department store model, along with the middle retail segment, was ripe for disruption, as that experience no longer resonates with today’s experience-first customer.
I certainly disagree with Mr. Mnuchin’s sentiments, as the retail competitive landscape is alive and well, with Walmart going head to head with Amazon, retailers evolving and adapting, along with DTC brands opening physical showrooms at a record rate.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Steve Mnuchin is a good Treasury Secretary, but sitting on the board of Sears Holdings hardly qualifies him as a “retailer.” The U.S.retail industry is hardly “destroyed.” Bombastic statements that are blatantly false are supposed to be the purview of advertisers as “puffery” — but they have no place in policy making. At least that has typically been limited to politicians. Now they have spilled over into justice and fiscal policy.
As for Amazon deserving antitrust scrutiny, one of the conditions for antitrust violations is whether consumers are being harmed. This justice department seems to be doing gymnastics worthy of a Cirque show to get around that with Amazon.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Ironic that a former board member from the now dead Sears raises these issues. Competitors do not put companies out of business, customers do.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
There is no question that Amazon has been a thorn in the side of nearly all retail segments and has been blamed for the demise of some retail chains. While they may have limited competition in many respects, they have also created competition.
Retailers have been pushed to find creative ways to be more competitive by focusing on services and capabilities that Amazon doesn’t offer. Successful retailers are offering customers unique experiences and personalized service that customers appreciate.
That said, Amazon should be scrutinized for any antitrust activities that are limiting competition, as limited competition is not good for the retail industry or consumers.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
I’m not impressed with Mnuchin’s handling of the economy, particularly his role in the Tariff Wars and the increase in the federal deficit. I’m also quite sure he’s not an expert at either retail (he was a board member of Sears Holdings and is being sued by them for allegedly stripping the retailer of billions of dollars as it collapsed into bankruptcy) or antitrust policy.
That written, there are guardrails on operations that Amazon’s actions are pushing out. Certain inflection points, like proof the company’s sales represent more than say 60 percent of a category, should trigger antitrust scrutiny.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Amazon has not destroyed the retail industry. If there were no Amazon, some other company would have stepped into the e-commerce world as Internet technology now enables. Between Amazon and eBay, small sellers now have access to customers that they would not have had in the past. In fact, it is quite easy and inexpensive for small retailers to sell directly from websites they create. The retail market is just different now and, in this booming economy, doing quite well.
All massive organizations that dominate markets should be analyzed for antitrust behavior. This does mean they are guilty, but some scrutiny is appropriate.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
First off, I don’t take a lot of comfort in knowing that Mnuchin, an associate of Lampert who took Sears down (and who with Lampert was accused of taking billions of dollars out of Sears) is the first choice for “retail watch dog.” Yes Amazon has had a tremendous impact on retail at many levels. However I believe that Walmart earned their way through selection and pricing strategies and merchandise availabilities. They have created a market philosophy directive for retailers to create their own unique experiences with presentations, promotions and helpful staff. Has Amazon destroyed retail? Nope. Just changed it for ever. But isn’t that (competitive marketplace) how it has always been?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Amazon, according to Mr. Mnuchin, has “destroyed the retail industry across the United States, so there’s no question they’ve limited competition.” It is hard to believe that this guy is the Secretary of the Treasury. Maybe he should go back to Hollywood. He did much better, or at least he seemed much smarter.
What did Amazon do? It changed the retail industry to an industry that consumers wanted. Without the shoppers shopping at Amazon, there would be no Amazon. It wasn’t Wall Street, it wasn’t taxes (if you don’t like the tax laws, change them).
Funny, maybe Wall Street should be blamed for forcing retailers to think about the Wall Street metrics every quarter rather than what is good for their business.
And retailers are hardly being burdened by taxes. NYU’s study of effective tax rate by industry shows the retail industry as one of the lowest (3.1 percent).