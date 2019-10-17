Photo: Wikipedia/InaHuang

Gymboree was an 800-store retail chain before it filed for bankruptcy and shuttered all its locations earlier this year. Now, the brand is ready for a comeback as part of The Children’s Place, not as a standalone chain, but as an online seller and a shop within its one-time rival’s stores.

The Children’s Place announced on Tuesday that it plans to relaunch Gymboree.com early next year and open Gymboree shop-in-shops in over 200 of its 916 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

“We have embarked upon an exciting journey to bring this iconic brand back to the loyal Gymboree customers, who continue to voice an unrivaled passion and affinity for it,” said Jane Elfers, president and CEO of The Children’s Place, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to revitalize bow-to-toe collections that create magical childhood moments. We are making every effort to meet her high standards for curated and elevated product and eagerly anticipate welcoming her back to the Gymboree brand.”

The Children’s Place has said that it is relaunching Gymboree.com to provide an “enhanced, personalized, online shopping experience” that includes free shipping and returns on all purchases with no minimum. Another element is a new loyalty program that provides special offers on kids’ birthdays, access to exclusive events and opportunities to earn bonus points.

The Children’s Place will open the brand’s shops in select stores at the same time it is relaunching Gymboree.com.

“We believe a multichannel offering combining an enhanced online shopping experience with inviting in-store locations will best serve long-standing Gymboree customers, and also welcome a new generation of moms to the iconic brand,” said Claudia Lima-Guinehut, senior vice president, global merchandising, The Children’s Place. “The goal is to provide a Gymboree brand experience that reconnects mom to the branded product that she loves, and also provides her with enhanced capabilities she’s come to expect from best-in-class, omni-channel retailers.”

To promote the return of Gymboree, The Children’s Place is running a promotional sweepstakes beginning this month and extending through mid-January that will ask lovers of the brand to explain what makes it special to them. Winners will receive the entire Gymboree Spring 2020 collection. The retailer will also give away $2,500 in Gymboree gift cards per week. Details and sign ups are available on Gymboree.com.