Grocers develop their own tech responses to Amazon Go
When Amazon.com announced a c-store that would let people shop and walk out without physically conducting a transaction at a checkout, it seemed like a feat only one of the biggest global tech companies could pull off. Now, even regional grocers are attempting the same.
Giant Eagle is launching a pilot in one location in partnership with a vendor called Grabango, according to The Motley Fool. The technology, like that used in Amazon’s Go stores, uses computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify what customers take from the shelves.
A growing list of other retailers and tech start-ups are working on solutions meant to keep up with the Amazon Go curve. U.K. grocer Tesco is rumored to be working with a startup to launch a similar solution in its stores. Startups, including Zippin and Standard Cognition, have opted to launch brick-and-mortar outlets, which use the companies’ respective solutions.
Long checkout lines have long been a major pain point for shoppers. Retailers began introducing solutions like self-checkout decades ago. Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” tech is a particularly radical approach. Retailers that aren’t going that far, however, are nevertheless piloting and rolling out tech-enhanced checkout options.
Another regional grocer, H-E-B, has begun piloting a scan and go solution, which lets customers scan products with their smartphones during their shopping trip, bag them and pay via generated QR code before leaving. Sam’s Club has demonstrated success with its scan and go technology and has been attempting to make it work even faster through the use of computer vision.
In the case of the technology used by Amazon, however, questions of cost, practicality and consumer interest remain. While there were reports of Amazon opening as many as 3,000 Go stores nationwide by 2021, so far it has only opened around 15.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What does the use of checkout-free technology by regional grocers mean for Amazon and its retail rivals? Do you see such pilots as being sensible and necessary for regional grocers, or are they getting ahead of themselves?
12 Comments on "Grocers develop their own tech responses to Amazon Go"
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
There is no choice. Customers are driving the demand for a better end-to-end experience. All retailers need to come up with their solutions to improve their experience in-store. There is no one best solution. The operative word at this stage is “pilot.” All of these different options can be tested and measured. When in doubt, simply ask the customer about whether it improved their experience.
Scientific Advisor Kantar Retail; Adjunct Ehrenberg-Bass; Shopper Scientist LLC
After a career of 25 years of “asking” shoppers, I learned that “observing” them gave more direct access to reality. As an illustration of this concept: we used to ask shoppers (in the store) if they used a shopping list. Often they said yes, always. And if we asked if we might look at their list, they might fumble around and say, “Oh, I must have forgot it today!”
The disjoint between what shoppers say, and even think, is vast. The gulf between words and reality! (How To Observe, Measure And Think About Shoppers.)
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Grocers need to figure out how to get the consumer in and out quickly but without sacrificing the customer experience and that has been the challenge. No doubt using self-checkout registers was a great idea except that too often they jam, and you still need an associate to help you out. That makes the experience frustrating. ShopRite allows you to scan items with your phone, so at the end of your shopping you already have your total, you pay with your credit card, and you’re all set. They have a system where every so often they spot check shoppers to make sure they correctly scanned all the items. It’s fast and easy, and what I like is that there are still associates roaming the store, handling the specialty food departments and the shopping experience is perfect. So figuring out ways to get the consumer in and out quickly is smart and technology is providing the answer but equally important is keeping the store associate to provide human interaction. Only human associates can smile at customers and provide personal assistance when necessary.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
I don’t think they are getting ahead of themselves. They aren’t going fast enough. This is consumer-driven, not Amazon-driven. Amazon just happens to have the most frictionless solution so far. As technological capabilities improve to handle an experience similar to Amazon Go, you will see retailers adopt it versus scan and go or other stop-gap solutions.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
After watching customers fly in and out on a tour of the Amazon Go store in Seattle, I was amazed at the ease and satisfied expressions on the customers’ faces. Could this be a huge snapshot of what is to come? I think so.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
As you stated, the checkout has always been where the friction lies. The customers spending the most money are the ones waiting the longest (e.g. the 10 items or less folks are out the door pretty quickly). For most grocers adding the ability to “scan and go” or other quick checkout technology will be a must. However, I don’t seeing it completely replacing the checkout aisle. There will always be a contingent of consumers who don’t want the onus of scanning or being 100 percent responsible for the final transaction.
Scientific Advisor Kantar Retail; Adjunct Ehrenberg-Bass; Shopper Scientist LLC
It is the wave of the future, but not as suggested by the photo of a shopper pecking at their smartphone. That is imaginary crap from tech neverland. Although the personal device may remain a valuable connection as part of the overall store experience (in your pocket or purse!) it is as Clive Humby is reported as saying, “Not ‘custom’-ary.”
As I have said repeatedly, “As long as shoppers live in bricks-and-mortar HOUSES, they WILL BE shopping in bricks-and-mortar stores!” But then I note that “predicting the future is HARD! Particularly the part about saying what will happen … ” 😉
Vice President, Research, Shoptalk
I had taken for granted the pain of checkout until I shopped an Amazon Go store for the first time. There is no question in my mind, after that one shopping experience, that this is the way of the future, and that it will accelerate the culling of the retail herd. This is something hard, and expensive, that all retailers will need to do well.
Principal, Frank Riso Associates, LLC
The use of checkout-free technology by regional grocers will not only give them an equal footing with Amazon but in many cases a competitive edge over the larger national chains. Consumers do not want to stand in a line and some still even leave a full shopping cart and walk out. Many retailers are attempting to save labor and many more cannot even find people willing to work, so again using the technology is a must and quite honestly it’s about time they implement it or fall even more behind!
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
I visited a Vancouver, B.C. store way back in the late 1990s that aimed to have no human interaction throughout the shopping experience. They pulled it off very well for the technology available at that time. Retailers do need to ensure that the shopper sees a benefit, and not just the retailers. Good old-fashioned self checkout can be extremely frustrating for shoppers if the technology doesn’t cooperate.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Certainly these technologies create a far better experience for consumers than exists today and they will continue to develop and deploy.
One point I’ll make that is never talked about is shrinkage. These systems are far from perfect and through their own errors can increase shrinkage measurably. That cost and the cost of deployment will be paid for by consumers. So grab and go technologies are a great convenience, but not really a free benefit for users.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Scan and go will likely be a pervasive way for shoppers to check out in the near future. I am still skeptical of Amazon’s ambitions to open 3,000 Amazon Go stores within two years. It is hard to believe that the stores can be profitable with the level of technology investments. Leveraging consumers’ devices as the new POS seems like the best solution and I think consumers will like the independence and convenience it offers.