Google Shopping gets an upgrade
A redesigned Google Shopping platform went live in the U.S. last week with upgrades to some existing features as well as the introduction of new ones, such as price tracking and style inspiration.
The experience first debuted in France earlier this year.
Among the features:
- Personalization: The updated homepage is personalized so individuals see relevant product suggestions based on their shopping and browsing histories, as well as sections that help them reorder common items.
- Style inspiration: Google Lens already enables consumers to find similar item suggestions for apparel and home décor. With a new feature, “style ideas,” users take a screenshot and use Lens in Google Photos to see how other people have styled similar looks. The tool works similarly to Pinterest’s “Shop the Look” Pins.
- Price tracking: Consumers can “price track” certain items and receive a notification to their phone when prices drops. Notifications through email will soon be added.
- Localization: Items can be filtered to nearby stores should the consumer want to see and touch an item or pick up the product immediately. The feature can also display in-stock information at local stores. (Google Express, Google’s local delivery service, was absorbed into Google Shopping earlier this year.)
- Buy directly on Google with guarantee: Through Google Shopping Actions, a cost-per-action program for retailers, shoppers can buy certain items directly on Google using payment information stored in their Google accounts. Google’s customer service team can handle returns and refunds on such purposes and the service offers a “guarantee” to provide confidence to shop unfamiliar stores. A shopping cart icon on product images indicates the item can be bought directly on Google.
- Carbon offsets: Carbon emissions from delivery will be offset for any item bought on Google.
Numerous studies have found that Amazon.com has surpassed Google in recent years as the go-to platform for product search, although research from Episerver earlier this year found more consumers heading to Google over Amazon for inspiration. More premium fashion brands are available on Google than Amazon. A more dynamic shopping experience may also help Google better compete against Amazon for advertising dollars.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which of the features on the upgraded Google Shopping platform do you think will be most appealing to consumers? What about for retailers? Where do you see Google having an advantage over Amazon in the shopping journey?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Google Shopping gets an upgrade"
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Looks like Google is putting together a package where the answer is “all of the above.” Sometimes a price change will be most important. Sometimes local availability will be most important. Sometimes suggested alternatives will be most helpful. Taken together they add up to a very helpful shopping partner. So the attributes are there. Now it’s a function of whether Amazon or Google can make the actual click/navigate/delivery experience the most fluid.
President, Spieckerman Retail
If Google is able to accomplish accurate personalization, that would be a real accomplishment. How annoying is it when an item chases you around the Internet, begging to be purchased…again? Post-purchase promotions happen to me on a regular basis and demonstrate an inability to connect the path-to-purchase dots.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
The price tracking feature is the most appealing to me. There are other independent services that scan the Internet for lower prices, but I am not sure of many that continue scanning for days/weeks other than airline websites.
With massive amounts of search data, Google could develop an advantage over Amazon on product recommendations. However, today, Amazon is still by far the leader in owning where consumers start product search.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I have never purchased anything via the Google shopping platform, so I clicked around it before writing this. It’s confusing because items are listed by retailer rather than by item – I saw the same shampoo listed in five different places. It does get easier once you click on an item but it takes work to get there. I hope they work on that.
All the new features are cool. Personally, I like “Style inspiration” that allows users to easily find similar items and style similar looks. Also I like that consumers are shown where they can find the items at stores nearby so they can grab them immediately. I know local retailers will like that feature, too.
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Motivation
At first blush price tracking seems to be the most wide-appealing consumer feature which Google will be able to do a lot with as people identify future purchase intention. The Episerver insight about Google still holding the edge in the “inspiration” department is the real opportunity. Amazon has a death grip on repeat commodities, but there is still great opportunity for Google to win the aspirational purchase war. Short of buying and integrating Pinterest – placing emphasis on this functionality of their brand experience is smart business.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Personalization has become the Holy Grail in retail. Google Shopping is a prime example of what Google can potentially do with all the valuable search insights, as they are now driving personalized, localized and inspiring digital experiences. The most appealing part of this is the trust and confidence that consumers already have with the Google platform. Google has extended its reach well beyond search, where they are the masters, and now have integrated everything from maps, email, productivity tools etc. Digital commerce is now a natural extension of the overall Google experience.
The clear advantage Google could potentially have over Amazon is that they “know” their customers because we interact so often on that platform. We willingly share all of our personal information and search habits with Google, because of the trust we have in the company. In turn, users have a consistent experience across Google’s apps via an integrated single sign-on. I believe this is only the beginning and it will only get more interesting as their commerce offering matures.