Glossier, the billion-dollar Instagram-driven beauty brand, has appointed 19-year Amazon.com veteran Melissa Eamer as its COO. She will be responsible for overseeing the growth-driving parts of Glossier’s business while CEO and founder Emily Weiss focuses on core branding, product expansion, content and community building.

At Amazon, Ms. Eamer most recently served as VP for sales and marketing of Amazon devices. Previous posts include VP for consumer engagement, VP for sports, outdoors & toys, technical advisor for the company’s consumer business and director of the Kindle Content Store.

Speaking to CNBC, Ms. Weiss said Ms. Eamer will help Glossier build “not just a brand, but a company … We’re entering into this new stage of growth at Glossier.”

Earlier this year, Glossier secured $100 million in funding, bringing its valuation to $1.2 billion.

The company also beefed up its executive team this year. Hires include Vanessa Wittman, formerly at Dropbox, as CFO; Edith Chen, from beauty industry supplier LF Beauty, as VP of supply chain operations; Nick DeAngelo, from Jet.com, as VP of operations; Diane Vavrasek, also from Jet.com, as chief people officer; and Leah Chernikoff, from Elle.com, as head of content.

Glossier started as a beauty blog in 2010 and has morphed into one of the few brands to find success despite foregoing distribution at department stores — or even Sephora or Ulta. The company stands out for reaching shoppers through its more than 2.3 million Instagram followers.

More recently, the company has seen success with two physical stores, in New York and Los Angeles, that are drawing massive crowds.

Ms. Weiss has said Glossier mimics Apple’s approach to product development, and that the digital native brand understands today’s youth better than beauty’s legacy brands. She recently told the Financial Times, “Look at how tied a lot of these companies are to offline channels, and to ways of selling and ways of communicating with customers that are pre-social media.”

Ms. Eamer shared on her LinkedIn profile, “The opportunity to work at a customer obsessed beauty company filled with super smart people and a visionary founder seems strangely familiar.”