Get ready for the ‘IOU Christmas’
This is what happens when the shipping container crisis meets Shipageddon. We are all experiencing the supply chain crisis together — delays at ports, skyrocketing container costs and supplier delays. What should retailers do in the face of all these challenges?
While the big decisions like merchandise, pricing and promotions are all done, there are last-minute adjustments that retailers can make as we head into the holiday season.
First, start with communication. If you have reduced inventory and your conversion rate is down, talk to your customers about it. Don’t pretend they won’t notice.
Second, pay close attention to your delivery SLAs by carrier and service level. Why? Because while Amazon.com, FedEx, Target, Kohl’s and Walmart are recruiting over half a million workers combined for holiday, it’s not likely they will be able to hire at these levels in time — meaning your delivery times are going to get worse.
In FedEx’s recent earnings call, it was announced that the company is routing over 600,000 packages a day around certain nodes in its network due to staffing challenges. And that’s before the holiday season.
If you are promising a delivery date to your consumer today, add a few more notifications throughout the journey to provide visibility and reduce your customer service workload. Do not let two days go by without a new update.
Third, inventory alerts on out-of-stock products and brands are now table stakes. Allow your consumers to tell you they are looking for items you may not have, and let them know via email or SMS immediately when these return to stock. Since these challenges are affecting everyone, your best bet is to make it easier for your consumers than your competition does.
Fourth, tweak your product pages to show data freshness. In an environment where scarcity is common, the retailers that communicate inventory positions with accuracy will be the winners. Every brand should state when inventory data was last refreshed on their product pages. Tell a story about it.
Finally, consider offering giftable subscriptions. One way to smooth out supply chain demand is to convert one big purchase at Christmas for a friend and spread it out into four smaller quarterly gifts over the course of next year.
In summary, the two big areas I would think about are communication, along with establishing a longer-term relationship with your consumer beyond this holiday. How about you?
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How well prepared are retailers to deal with the prospects of an IOU Christmas? What recommendations in the article do you think have particular merit, and are there any you would add?
It seems like retailers realize the reality of the supply chain issues and are taking measures to offset the impact such as stocking up now and even chartering private shipping containers. Consumers are reading about the supply chain issues in the news, but many are probably not realizing how much it may impact their holiday purchases. Consumers that want to ensure they have gifts to give during the holidays should shop now. Gifts of subscriptions services are also a good option, especially for those who don’t start shopping soon.
One theme that emerges from this article is to be proactive. Start planning and hiring now. In some cases, it may already be too late. Several thoughts come to mind. 1.) Retailers will need to be transparent about any delays the customer may experience. The “out of stock” alerts mentioned in the article is good example. 2.) Retailers need to get creative and help their customers with the gift IOUs. I bet we see some fun and innovative ideas coming from retailers. 3.) Retailers must keep customers updated with status. Customers love information and it helps them feel in control.
I am going to go out on a limb here and predict that the supply chain issues plaguing the retail industry today will have an unintended consequence much like pandemic has had on future store operations, and that is that retailers will realize that they can start the holiday selling season closer to the holiday itself. It is the demand that drives the sales, not the calendar.
It’s time to dust off the concept of “rain checks” which were common in old-time retail. What is old is new again. I was just asked what “IOU” stood for by a young associate, so we live in a Venmo world where these concepts are just old hat — you know, the thing we used to wear on our heads.
Is this the “Intel Inside” moment for supply chain visibility? Since the average shopper is now aware that most gifts will come from far away lands, retailers who have the capability to share “where are my gifts” info will be rewarded. Of course, this requires RFID technology implemented throughout the supply chain, so it’s only the usual suspects retailer who would be able to do this today. For everyone else, identifying and satisfying secondary demand (aka Plan B) purchases will be essential.
With an accent and the “old” part. Oh, those “Casablanca” days… 🙂
Transparency is critical right now. Proactive communication with your customers will go a long way toward assuaging their frustrations when they can’t find what they’re looking for.