by Guest contributor

MarketingCharts staff

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of articles from MarketingCharts

According to a new study by JWT Intelligence and Snap Inc., 51 percent of Gen Z believe their generation is more creative than previous generations.

More than 1,200 Gen Zers living in the U.S. and the UK who use their smartphones at least once a day were surveyed and, as perhaps the first generation raised completely within the digital age, it’s not too surprising to learn that Gen Zers express the majority of their creativity online using digital tools. Indeed, more than half (55 percent) find social apps and the internet a more creative space than what they experience offline.

When asked which digital creative tools Gen Zers prefer the most, more than one-third (35 percent) of respondents ranked Snapchat as the top digital tool for creating art or editing photos, beating out other apps including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Despite their screen time, more than three-fourths (77 percent) say they spend free time offline participating in creative activities such as drawing, illustrating and journaling. This is compared to just about half (48 percent) of the respondents reported spending their free time online being creative by editing photos, creating memes or digital art.

Some 49 percent of those who create on or offline find ideas and inspiration for their photos, blog posts, videos and memes from social apps. Another 44 percent find inspiration from family and friends and 40 percent look to personal experiences to inspire them.

JWT wrote in the report, “With their fluid relationship with social media platforms, as well as their budding reach in brand campaigns, culture, and media, Gen Z are redefining what brands and marketers may have thought they understood about identity, communication, and the future of creative talent.”

Brands have the opportunity to encourage even more engagement by tapping into Gen Z’s creativity through user-generated content (UGC). In the past, UGC has been proven to improve customer confidence in a purchase, and a recent study found that encouraging UGC was a good way to create a connection between consumers and a brand.