Gen Z gets creative online
MarketingCharts staff
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of articles from MarketingCharts, which provides up-to-the-minute data and research to marketers.
According to a new study by JWT Intelligence and Snap Inc., 51 percent of Gen Z believe their generation is more creative than previous generations.
More than 1,200 Gen Zers living in the U.S. and the UK who use their smartphones at least once a day were surveyed and, as perhaps the first generation raised completely within the digital age, it’s not too surprising to learn that Gen Zers express the majority of their creativity online using digital tools. Indeed, more than half (55 percent) find social apps and the internet a more creative space than what they experience offline.
When asked which digital creative tools Gen Zers prefer the most, more than one-third (35 percent) of respondents ranked Snapchat as the top digital tool for creating art or editing photos, beating out other apps including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Despite their screen time, more than three-fourths (77 percent) say they spend free time offline participating in creative activities such as drawing, illustrating and journaling. This is compared to just about half (48 percent) of the respondents reported spending their free time online being creative by editing photos, creating memes or digital art.
Some 49 percent of those who create on or offline find ideas and inspiration for their photos, blog posts, videos and memes from social apps. Another 44 percent find inspiration from family and friends and 40 percent look to personal experiences to inspire them.
JWT wrote in the report, “With their fluid relationship with social media platforms, as well as their budding reach in brand campaigns, culture, and media, Gen Z are redefining what brands and marketers may have thought they understood about identity, communication, and the future of creative talent.”
Brands have the opportunity to encourage even more engagement by tapping into Gen Z’s creativity through user-generated content (UGC). In the past, UGC has been proven to improve customer confidence in a purchase, and a recent study found that encouraging UGC was a good way to create a connection between consumers and a brand.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What opportunities and challenges does Gen Z’s online and offline creativity present for marketers when it comes to communication and engagement? Does it make sense that Gen Z is more creative than past generations given their access to digital tools and platforms?
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
The opportunities for targeting Gen Z align to where we see retail marketing headed: experience and immersion. With more than 77 percent of Gen Z identifying as creators, they will seek out brands that give them an opportunity to create within their experience. Customization is an easy and natural fit. The move for retail spaces to be community hubs is also primed to embrace and facilitate this customer experience.
Content Marketing Manager, CB4
Big retail brands, particularly apparel sellers, have traditionally operated with a stronghold on brand identity and messaging. To tap into the marketing power of UGC (and influencer marketing), brands are going to have to become comfortable giving the creative reins to their partners — for better or worse. As to the second question, Gen Z may have more creative prowess in the digital world, but you’ve gotta wonder about their fine motor skills! And while they’re getting creative inspiration from social media, friends, and personal experience, do they ever turn to great creative thinkers: writers, artists, filmmakers, etc.? It’s unclear whether the survey failed to account for this or whether they’re actually not doing it! Thoughts?
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Creativity is subjective. Do I think Gen Z is more creative because of social media apps? Maybe, but only because it’s available to them. They were born in a time with instant access to smartphones; this gave them a digital advantage over older generations.
Much of our business is done in the creative industries. Crafts – crafters, creators, makers, artists, sewists, etc. – is a $36 billion dollar industry. According to the Association For Creative Industries (AFCI), Millennials ages 18-34 are the largest percentage of crafters. And like most retail, 90 percent of craft purchases are made in brick and mortar stores.
Many Millennial crafters are self-taught, having the opportunity to learn new crafts via the Internet and YouTube. Gen Z benefits here as well as more and more brands, retailers, and designers have amped up digital learning. The question is, how will Gen Z’s love for adding filters to photos translate into future creativity? And what will be available to Generation Alpha that will surpass Gen Z’s apps to stimulate creativity?
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Encouraging Gen Z to create content using brands and sharing their creations would be a reasonable choice. However, it is risky for brands and threatening to agencies. By encouraging Gen Z members to create content the brand is no longer in control of the message. By encouraging members of Gen Z to make creative materials, what is the role of agencies? In spite of the issues, this is a road to pursue since traditional creative materials and outlets have little impact on members of Gen Z. How to encourage the creativity and engage members of Gen Z while managing the brand message and integrating agencies is a new challenge.