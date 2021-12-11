Frontline workers say management isn’t listening to them

Nov 12, 2021
by George Anderson

Frontline workers have been repeatedly praised over the past year-plus for being the heroes who keep things together at retail despite the dangers and job challenges created by the pandemic. Many of those associates, however, feel that they are not being heard by management when it comes to important issues affecting their jobs, personal wellbeing and company performance overall.

A new SafetyCulture survey finds that 23 percent of frontline workers in the U.S. feel they are rarely or never listened to by management when it comes to organizational concerns. Add in 42 percent that say that management sometimes hears their concerns and you have the makings of a communication breakdown that could lead to employee turnover.

The research found that the issues most important to associates are operations (51 percent), safety (44 percent), health and wellbeing (40 percent), general issues observed (32 percent), management style (30 percent), inclusion and diversity (23 percent) and social issues (22 percent).

Twenty-two percent of workers say that communication within their organizations is from the top-down only. Thirty-four percent feel discouraged from providing feedback, assuming that nothing will get done.

Workers also express concerns over reprisals for reporting issues to management. Thirty-six percent of frontline employees say that alerting management to safety or quality management issues could lead to their dismissal, including concerns over COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s clear that these critical workers want a say in the operations and running of their workplaces,” Bob Butler, general manager of SafetyCulture, said in a statement. “Two-way communication between frontline workers and management is no longer a ‘nice to have’, it is a business imperative. Leaders need to be arming their teams with the right tools to allow them to add value, be heard, and stay safe.”

Retail has been one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic when it comes to employee turnover with the industry still down more than 140,000 jobs, according to government statistics cited by Footwear News. This is the reality despite furious recruitment activity that includes signing bonuses, higher hourly pay and other perks.

In a recent RetailWire survey that asked retail employers to compare their current challenges associated with employee turnover to two years ago (pre-pandemic), 48 percent said fatigue and burnout have risen sharply higher. Among items the retailers saw in high demand among job applicants was schedule flexibility, second only to higher wages.

Workers today considering a new job say they are looking for a voice within their organizations, according to SafetyCulture’s survey. Eighty-eight percent rank that as important in their decision-making, as are pay, competitive holiday allowance and training. Seventy percent of workers rank training as important in their job satisfaction.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see major communication issues between frontline workers and management in retail at present? How should management open the lines of communication and act on that information to drive better results?

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 21 minutes ago

Communication issues are not new, but the pandemic has amplified the problem. The pandemic has created an environment where rules and protocols are constantly changing — sometimes day-to-day — which complicates things significantly. Add to this an environment where all workers are also facing many personal challenges as a result of the pandemic, and it’s not hard to see why the survey results are what they are.

Jeff Weidauer
BrainTrust
Jeff Weidauer
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
1 hour 14 minutes ago

The current labor challenges retailers are facing might actually help to facilitate two-way communication. It’s not a new problem, but there is more reason than ever to find a way.

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
1 hour 7 minutes ago

While pay is a factor in The Great Resignation, store conditions and communication are more important factors in the work arena. Management need to listen more intently and ensure that staff is appreciated. This is not a new issue, just really elevated due to what has occurred over the past year.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 25 seconds ago

The wider question from this is: how many managers walk the floors of the stores? Judging from the complete mess in some stores, it is very clear that not all do. That means they are not looking, listening and learning. And all of that adds up to bad management.

Ian Percy
BrainTrust
Ian Percy
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
1 hour 6 seconds ago

I’m having a deja vu moment all over again. This issue is what started my consulting and speaking business back in 1971.

My research from earlier days found consistently that as you went through the organizational ranks starting with the C-suite down to cleaning folks and entry level people the satisfaction with being heard, etc. dropped to the negative by 10 percent at each level. And I apologize for using the phrase “down to.” Because it is the “down to” folks that have the greatest insight into the reality of the circumstances.

The principle I preached for a long time was “When people plan the battle, they don’t battle the plan.” Failure to meaningfully engage people – that means more than listening, it means actually acting on what you hear – always leads to demise.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
56 minutes 3 seconds ago

Communications among retail staff especially with hourly employees has been poor, and usually based on a gross misconception that the hourly worker just needs to do, not know. The trend towards more and improved communications between and to the people in the trenches is gaining traction among some retailers that have come to realize its importance (I could list a few). Additionally, there are tools being developed in the marketplace specifically to solve this problem. One – Theatro – improves morale (most hourly employees like to be heard and considered), customer service, and store productivity. This communications problem still exists but it is being address and it won’t be long until it is minimized.

Shelley E. Kohan
BrainTrust
Shelley E. Kohan
Associate Professor, Fashion Institute of Technology
55 minutes 23 seconds ago

The competition among employers is gaining steam with many retailers trying to become employers of choice. The power of employment is shifting from the employer to the employee. Workers are demanding more from employers including making their own shifts, working from where they want, asking for more pay — and they are getting these things right now.

This may also be the rise of union power in the U.S. market as employees are feeling more confident and courageous to “go up against management” and unionize for better pay, benefits, etc.

So retailers NEED to listen up to workers and allow employees to be heard and actively part of the solutions for workplace issues. Open door policies, using apps to collect employee feedback, roundtables (virtual and face-to-face) and being on the front lines to hear from workers will also create open communication lines. A key point for this multigenerational workforce is to REDUCE THE STATUS DIFFERENCE between management and workers.

Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
51 minutes 1 second ago

Feeling heard makes workers feel valued — and more likely to stay amid retail’s war for talent.

Companies with a caring team culture that welcomes dialogue will gain an edge with retention.

Caring creates a positive ripple effect for companies. When frontline workers feel cared for, they inject more energy and enthusiasm into the customer experience.

Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
49 minutes 14 seconds ago

Has retail management ever listened to frontline workers? I am quite surprised that the numbers in the surveys are so low. I would have guess the negative side of the questions would be 70 percent-plus.

How do you fix it? You must fix management’s attitude so that they believe people who work in the stores have value. Even today as staff becomes harder to replace, I am sure management still looks at the store staff as “replaceables.”

Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
48 minutes 52 seconds ago
I genuinely believe that people want to do a great job for their employers, and part of that is having a communicative environment. Problem is that most management feel overwhelmed with all the issues they face daily. Beyond that, employees hear and see advertised that some companies will say yes to all potential employee desires. On television, I see Amazon saying yes to their demands, like this job cannot interfere with my other, it’d be nice if you paid my tuition and on and on. That mentality spreads and can make it very hard on employers trying to secure effective staff members. The other marker of management not responding or not listening I am sure is rampant. I don’t believe that it is management’s desire, but with all the responsibilities being poured on everyone it is a sure bet there are going to be differences of opinion and a lot of emotion in all businesses. The best management key? Take ten minutes with each shift each day and discuss what they are doing with concerns… Read more »
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
44 minutes 51 seconds ago

There’s no mystery here. I’m reminded of Steve Burd, former CEO of Safeway, who used to visit stores and talk with managers, staff, and customers. Leaders who stay cooped up in offices can’t hope to compete against competitors who are always listening.

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
31 minutes 43 seconds ago

When I worked in department stores the best – and scariest – days were the visits from the home office. It made the store, and all who worked there, better.

I’m with Neil. By the look of the chaos I have seen on some sales floors lately it looks like there is no one minding the store.

Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
20 minutes 33 seconds ago

Hi Georganne! I was waiting in the lobby of the downtown Denver Marriott one day when chairman Bill Marriott came in with his roller luggage. He greeted each associate, then asked each customer what their experience had been. That kind of servant leadership makes all the difference!

David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
37 minutes 15 seconds ago

For all of the advantages of remote work, it can create silos across organizations where communication suffers. And when communication suffers, there tends to be big disconnects between management and employees. Leaders must always remind themselves that they didn’t start with a C-level job. They earned these roles by listening, learning and putting themselves in uncomfortable situations where their leadership skills were tested and refined. High quality leaders tour the factories, walk the floors, look at the warehouses, talk to employees, have coffee with the “regular” people. Having a C in a title or a S before VP shouldn’t stop senior leadership from understanding the rhythm of people, product and customers. Remember, when taking on the mantle of leadership, you give up the right of having a bad day. Leaders lead and despite all the shiny new technology in the marketplace, there is no substitute for servant leadership. It’s time for all of our senior leadership in all industries to engage with employees and get back to the basics.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
18 minutes 26 seconds ago

How many retailers have a formal “listen and learn” process? How many retailers have regular, mandated branching schedules? What’s the process of improving the efficiency of different processes, or localizing product? Is it all about data, or can a whole different layer be tapped into with some human interaction? Tech and digital and data are all great, but it all gets sorted out at the human to human level.

