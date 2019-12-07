Sources: Chick-fil-A; McDonald's

McDonald’s franchisees across the country think they have an idea to keep Chick-fil-A from eating their lunch. They want a chicken sandwich that’s just like their rival’s.

An email sent out to members of the National Owners Association (NOA), a group of franchisees formed last year, argued that McDonald’s current chicken menu options are not a sufficient answer to the competitive threat posed by Chick-fil-A and its popular southern style sandwich.

Franchisees argue that Chick-fil-A’s premium sandwich offering has taken sales and share from McDonald’s in the southeastern U.S. and the chicken chain’s expansion to other parts of the country poses a significant competitive threat.

“A Chicken Sandwich at McDonald’s should be our top priority,” the NOA board’s email said, according to TheStreet. “JFK called for a man on the moon; our call should be a category leading chicken sandwich.”

Chick-Fil-A has developed a cult-like following, known for fans loyal enough to camp out overnight for new restaurant opening and wearing cow costumes to get free entrées during the chain’s annual Cow Appreciation Day promotion.

The chicken chain ranked first for customer satisfaction among fast food restaurants with a score of 86 based on a scale of 100, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. In contrast, McDonald’s was at the bottom of the rankings with a score of 69.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think McDonald’s needs to develop its own premium chicken sandwich to head off market share losses to Chick-fil-A? Will Chick-fil-A be able to maintain its following of fans as it becomes more ubiquitous across the U.S.?