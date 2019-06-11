Food halls drive mall traffic, not clothing sales

Nov 06, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Food courts and halls are attracting traffic to malls around the country, according to a new survey by UBS. They are not, however, proving successful in helping retail stores in those same shopping centers sell more clothing.

UBS’s research, CNBC reports, finds that consumers are increasingly going online to buy clothing rather than visiting malls. Today, 25 percent of all apparel is bought online, according to the investment bank, which forecasts that 31 percent of clothing sales will be purchased through digital channels by 2023.

Mall operators have increasingly relied on food halls, entertainment providers and other non-traditional tenants (gyms, co-working spaces, etc.) to get more people to visit their facilities. A report released last year by the real estate developer, Cushman & Wakefield, forecast that the number of malls with food halls would grow from 70 at the time to around 300 by 2020. 

The survey of more than 2,500 consumers by UBS found that food concepts are drawing traffic to malls, but not enough at present to offset the loss of sales by clothing retailers, particularly department stores. The percentage of respondents who said they visited a mall to eat rose from four percent last year to seven percent at present. Those who go to the mall to shop at department stores fell from 25 percent to 20 percent.

UBS’s findings are somewhat out of synch with previous research that showed food offerings support traditional retail stores in malls. A report from Jones Lang LaSalle found that shoppers who eat at the mall spend an average of 35 extra minutes browsing stores compared to those who do not eat on their trips. 

Research by WD Partners found that a number of food concepts including farmers markets, food halls and grocery stores are likely to influence the frequency of consumer visits to malls.

Seventy-seven percent of digital natives (age 18 to 29) said a farmers market would influence their decision to visit a mall compared to 75 percent for digital immigrants (age 46 and older). Food halls scored 78 percent for digital natives and 61 percent for digital immigrants. Grocery stores were seen as a draw by 61 percent of younger consumers versus 55 percent of older ones. 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can landlords and retailers deal with the exodus of apparel shopping to online stores from mall-based stores? Do you see food concepts as an important response to this challenge?

"My concern with any of the infotainment or other traffic-drawing efforts by retailers or malls is that they are pigeonholed as a separate entity. Integration here is key. "

Dave WendlandVice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Dave Wendland

Dave WendlandVice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 2 minutes ago

There’s not much landlords can do to stop the trend of shoppers going online. Mall operators are traffic aggregators and they will continue to look for ways to drive traffic into their malls. The new American Dream Meadowlands is a good example. Instead of being a shopping mall that also includes entertainment features, it’s an entertainment park that also includes shopping. Traffic for the sake of traffic does retailers no good. Food courts, waterparks and skating rinks are all well and good, but retailers need to provide shoppers with reasons to visit their stores, and not just rely on mall walkers to stumble upon their stores.

Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
1 hour 1 minute ago

Personally, I think it’s too soon to tell. There are a lot of forces at play here. The goal is for the retailers to do their part and make their stores more shoppable, and the mall operators to do their part and make the mall a place shoppers would like to go to.

I just think a year or so into this new era is early to declare victory or defeat. There are a LOT of extraneous forces at play.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
52 minutes 7 seconds ago

Yes. What you said! We like to get ahead of ourselves sometimes so we can have something about which to talk, or even deal a premature death knell. It is too soon. In the meantime, if malls can increase (or recover some of the lost) traffic, some of those foodies will become shoppers. Another “wait and see.”

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
58 minutes 52 seconds ago

Great discussion topic, George! My concern with any of the infotainment or other traffic-drawing efforts by retailers or malls is that they are pigeonholed as a separate entity. Integration here is key.

What might it look like if the food hall staff were given the hottest, trendiest clothing by the surrounding apparel retailers to wear during their shift? Or the gifts or gadgets were on display on the tables of the hall for guests to touch and interact with? Doing something together is always better than going it alone.

Zel Bianco
BrainTrust
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
4 minutes 56 seconds ago

It was the point I wanted to make before being called into a meeting this morning. What if malls were designed to be more open – meaning you walk through the store to get to the food court? It has to be open and free flowing in order to be more engaging. Think outside the box, or should I say outside the four walls.

Ray Riley
BrainTrust
Ray Riley
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
56 minutes 17 seconds ago

This is where retail theory has gone wrong. In theory, enabling opportunities in shopping centers for human beings to congregate (food halls and co-working) is a no-brainer, until we profile the young freelance graphic designer who is utilizing the co-working space, and not purchasing new clothing. If not for sustainability reasons alone, landlords have to attract (fashion) e-commerce marketplaces to open up shop, get closer to customers, reduce waste, and be a return/exchange fulfillment point.

Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Retail industry thought leader
53 minutes 48 seconds ago

I believe that malls need to entertain their guests and food is a big draw. Food court fare is not going to draw people with significant disposable income so it’s important to offer a range of entertainment options such as fast casual and fine dining.

Another idea is to look for non-traditional anchor concepts like the Wegmans in the Natick, Massachusetts mall. A multi-story gem that replaced a Sears location.

Shopping is theater and even the best estimate has 70 percent of shopping still happening in a store so retailers need to be more creative with their entertainment approach.

Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
52 minutes 5 seconds ago
This is an old argument with a new twist. Since the beginning of shopping centers in the 1950s, malls have been a place where consumers go but not just to shop. Patrons are also there to browse, walk for exercise, and to check out the exciting promotions. When looking at malls today, they are bigger and full of a lot more exciting opportunities to spend time, with food courts, movie theaters, arcades, and amusement park rides. But the difficulty has always been … “sure we saw mall traffic, but no one came into our store.” The problem is that the retailer is not giving the customer a good reason to visit them. When looking especially at apparel, we see today more than ever an abundance of “sameness” with clothing store after clothing store all being practically identical in their merchandise, selection, and price. There is hardly any difference from shopping one brand to another, and that is the fault of the retailers. There is no creativity, or any desire to be different for fear that… Read more »
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
49 minutes 33 seconds ago

Are there any malls that track food hall comp sales relative to apparel retailer comp sales? If the food business is shrinking less than the apparel business, that means people eat and then walk by the apparel stores to go home and shop from their couch. That’s a pretty severe indictment on the kind of storytelling that the mall apparel retailers are executing. Surely there are aspects of “discovery” and “treasure hunt” shopping where the store beats the internet. How about store-only product? How about frequency of fresh deliveries that might incentivize the shopper to visit more frequently out of a little curiosity? How about ANYTHING other than making the % savings a bigger and bigger number?

Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
45 minutes 9 seconds ago

Malls have typically been the least agile format of retailing. That has to change for them to thrive long term. Be aware of retailing evolution as it happens, or even before it happens, and capture that wave while it is growing.

Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
42 minutes 7 seconds ago
This is one that I don’t think is entirely on the landlords. The central issue is that fashion has changed so much in the last decade, and especially for most apparel retailers’ target customer, that unless most of them go through a complete metamorphosis their futures are not very bright. Fashion now consists of a cornucopia of new elements/challenges: used product from the past five decades, “hot now” items that go away in a matter of weeks, street wear drops that can virtually eliminate budgets, fleeting influencers, social media cancels and more. Gen Z reportedly buys most of their apparel through Instagram! As has often been said, “retail is not for the faint of heart” and boy, is that true now, especially for apparel’s physical outlets. When you see apparel retailers announce that they’re “changing everything” as some recently have (A&F, Express, etc), that is a very good thing. Having said that, it’s hard to see anything other than a downsizing of the physical footprint and the mall in general in the foreseeable future.
Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
33 minutes 24 seconds ago

To stop the exodus, landlords and retailers can emphasize what e-commerce lacks: immediacy, sensory and social benefits.

Consumers can immediately walk away with the merchandise, certain that a product fits. By engaging all the senses, physical stores offer a richer customer experience. Shopping with friends or asking associates questions in the moment can make the in-store experience more social and pleasant than shopping online.

Landlords and retailers also need relevant strategies. Younger consumers in particular avoid department stores, as they prefer retailers with a modern approach that adapts to serve consumers’ evolving needs.

A simpler, short-term solution is partnerships. Apparel retailers can collaborate with food chains to capitalize on mall traffic, such as offering food hall shoppers a discount on apparel purchases.

Ian Percy
BrainTrust
Ian Percy
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
20 minutes 52 seconds ago

Your last paragraph reflects my thinking exactly, Lisa – or maybe I’m reflecting yours in my contribution today! I differ only in that I think it’s a long-term solution.

Ian Percy
BrainTrust
Ian Percy
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
31 minutes 37 seconds ago
Is the whole greater than the sum of the parts? This old adage is attributed to many ranging from Aristotle to Helen Keller. But how does it apply to “the mall?” Seems to me that malls are collections of independent, non-related, non-aligned entities where the only commonality is they want your money. “Every store for itself” doesn’t sound like much of a winning formula to me. This is the same problem most organizations have. They are a collection of “departments” each putting itself first and turning a blind eye to another department’s struggles. But nothing in the universe actually works that way. Years ago I was able to get a client to have an annual session where every department had to endorse the goals and strategies of the other departments including any contribution they were able and willing to make to each other’s success. Not only that, they had to do the same thing when it came to allocating budgets. The “greater good” was their driving force. Might a mall be designed and operated in… Read more »
Karen S. Herman
BrainTrust
Karen S. Herman
CEO, Design Director and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
14 minutes 49 seconds ago

Recently I met with the General Manager of a newly renovated Simon Mall and we discussed what’s ahead. The renovation itself is telling. It includes gathering spaces throughout the mall that encourage relaxation and conversation, while offering discreet charging for devices. VR dining experiences are coming and will appeal to digital natives and entertain digital immigrants, too. With Disruptive Retail, I’m working to bring in pop-ups, certainly at in-line spaces but also in the cart and kiosk areas. This is where retailers can create interactive and engaging online-to-offline retailing that captures shoppers who are in the mall for entertainment or dining. People are looking for connection and the mall offers a community. Integrating online-to-offline retailing is key.

