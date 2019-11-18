Dunkin’ introduces online holiday pop-up

Nov 18, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Dunkin’ last week launched its first-ever online pop-up shop, offering an array of “Dunkin’-ized” holiday gifts that can’t be purchased anywhere else.

Products available range from apparel, such as a holiday sweater, one-piece pajamas and joggers, to accessories, like scrunchies, peppermint-scented wrapping paper, a metal lunch box, a fanny pack and an electric guitar. The restaurant chain said in a release, “The search to find the perfect present for the Dunkin’ lovers in your life can now be all wrapped up.”

Dunkin’ is only making items available while supplies last, but is promising a return of the pop-up in 2020.

The company will offer a variety of other holiday gifts in larger quantities at participating Dunkin’ locations, including a new donut ornament and the return of its Elf on the Shelf ornaments — seen this year stirring a cup of hot chocolate with a peppermint stick. Peppermint-scented Munchkins lip balm will be available in a two-pack for $5.99.

While online-only pop-ups are somewhat unusual, retailers have commonly promoted online-only, short-term deals, which have earned a bad reputation due to the rise and fall of flash-deal and daily deal sites. The challenges facing flash and daily deal sites included a proliferation of similar sites, a stronger economy that limited the amount of distressed inventory and logistic hurdles dealing with limited assortments. Makers of cosmetics, footwear, apparel, sunglasses, watches and others in the luxury space still use online-only, limited-edition campaigns to complement in-store pushes.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do concepts such as Dunkin’s online-only holiday pop-up offer opportunities for other QSRs and retailers? Does “limited-edition, online-only” hold any more or less of a benefit to brands or retailers than “limited edition, in-store only” events?

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
33 minutes 41 seconds ago

Given the popularity and iconic status of Dunkin’ I can see this being successful. That said, it’s probably a one-hit wonder that works best around the holiday season. In-N-Out, which has something of a cult status, sells a limited range of merchandise which is very popular.

