DSW finds ‘narrower and deeper’ to be the right fit for its business
DSW’s strong third-quarter sales recovery was made possible by past steps to increase emphasis on its top-50 footwear brands.
“Over the last three years we have reduced the number of labels we offer and have focused on the brands we know our customers want,” Roger Rawlins, CEO of DSW’s parent, Designer Brands, said Tuesday on its quarterly call.
With the shift, DSW reduced the labels it carries by 25 percent over a three-year period. At DSW’s U.S. operations, the top-50 brands now represent 77 percent of sales, up from 65 percent in 2019.
“We believe that our strategy to go narrower and deeper with our inventory investments has been game-changing for Designer Brands,” said Mr. Rawlins.
He cited four benefits:
- Higher conversion: DSW is in stock with sizes more frequently, thereby improving conversion.
- Product access: DSW becomes more relevant to its key brands, providing opportunities for priority access to exclusive items and ensuring it is “placed at the top of the food chain when supply chain issues occur.” The company credited early, aggressive pre-orders and strengthening vendor relationships with improving Designer Brand’s retail inventories from down 19 percent at the beginning of the third quarter to flat at the close.
- Uniform marketing: DSW can now “consistently tell marketing stories” about its brands with a more similar mix across its fleet.
- Full-price selling: With “fewer fringe items and sizes going into clearance,” full-price selling improves. Pre-pandemic, DSW had “500 plus labels and had to heavily market our portfolio of labels.”
“It’s retail 101,” Mr. Rawlins summed up. “You’re better in-stocks, drives conversion, drives more regular price selling, and that has worked and will continue to work as we move forward into 2022.”
Other off-pricers, including Shoe Carnival, Famous Footwear, Ross Stores and TJX Cos., also saw encouraging quarterly rebounds.
Ernie Herrman, TJX’s CEO, credited his company’s ability to navigate supply chain issues this holiday season in part to its extensive vendor reach. He told analysts, “Our vast vendor universe is by far the largest in off-price and, as always, allowed us to have quality branded merchandise for our shoppers.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the pros and cons of a “narrow and deep” vendor mix? Do off-pricers likely face more downside risks or potential benefits with a more streamlined vendor base?
7 Comments on "DSW finds ‘narrower and deeper’ to be the right fit for its business"
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
With supply chain disruption a major issue is that narrow and deep might be deadly if you pick the wrong narrow. The key is to pick a supplier with a flexible supply chain. Near or on-shore suppliers make for happy customers. I believe off-pricers need to keep their options open as they can’t afford to be out of stock and dependent on a narrow base of suppliers.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
A narrow and deep strategy is a smart strategy for DSW. Nothing is more disappointing than finding a shoe style that is very appealing and seeing that your size is not available. A narrower brand strategy will enable DSW to stock more depth in sizes and reduce out-of-stocks on sizes, resulting in increased sales and customer satisfaction.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
A narrower vendor matrix may put the retailer at risk during a supply chain crunch — if those vendors are having issues of their own. But the upside potential is greater, because of the store’s greater leverage with its suppliers.
After retailers put their logistics problems in the past, the focus of “narrow and deep” should be all about the customer. If the shopper finds more selection among “wanted brands,” and better depth of inventory especially in a size-intensive category like shoes, it’s absolutely the right decision even for an off-pricer like DSW.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This “narrow the mix” strategy also happens to square with supply chain challenges. The fact is, DSW simply can’t source some of the brands they might otherwise due to supply-chain issues, so narrowing focus to what they can get makes sense. The shoe category was hit especially hard and DSW seems to be making the most of a challenging situation.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Given the SKU intensity of the shoe business, I think it makes sense to go deep in styles and brands that are proven winners. In-stocks in footwear are difficult, this should help. If there is a downside to this, it’s that they also have to maintain some credibly in down-market fashion. They need to have some representation of fashion, and it can be a bit risky to go too deep in inventory. But given their track record, I’m sure DSW will manage that balance well.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Narrow and deep merchandising to the customer creates what some of us call a “claustrophobia of abundance” that at times can discourage the customer. However with well -merchandised and displayed presentations, it can spell sales and positive perceptions of the store.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
As the expression goes, “If the shoe fits!” This is absolutely the right strategy for DSW.
Gone are the days of the low-performing tails in inventory. Focus is an imperative.