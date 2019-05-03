Does the Janie and Jack deal point to a new direction for Gap sans Old Navy?
With Gap and Old Navy splitting off into two companies, the once-popular mall retailer won’t have the fast-fashion brand’s success to prop it up. As it searches for ways to stand on its own two feet, the former parent company could be pursuing a new niche in kids’ clothing — thanks to a separate apparel industry shakeup.
Gap plans to acquire Janie and Jack, a high-end children’s clothing brand formerly owned by Gymboree, for $35 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The planned acquisition comes as part of Gymboree’s bankruptcy and still requires vetting in bankruptcy court. The Gymboree name and its Crazy 8 kids’ clothing brand are being sold to The Children’s Place, a chain that had been a direct competitor of Gymboree.
Janie and Jack has 140 standalone stores, according to reporting by Patch.
As Gap attempts to pick up Janie and Jack, it is getting rid of many of its own locations, as reported last week. Gap plans to close around 230 of its 725 stores (excluding those in China). The chain frames the closures as part of a strategic restructuring that will cull under-performing locations.
While it might be better known for the khakis and button-ups of its 1990s heyday, Gap has long had children-oriented sub-brands both in stores and in standalone locations. GapKids was introduced in the late 1980s, and babyGap was launched in 1990. Both predated the creation of Old Navy.
It remains to be seen whether moving into designer children’s clothing with Janie and Jack could be the path to the brand reinvention the chain needs. But Gap needs to do something now that it’s on its own as its earlier attempts at updating its look and feel have been notoriously unsuccessful.
In 2010, for instance, the chain tried to update its logo as part of a rebranding effort. The new logo was so widely panned that the term “Gapgate” arose to describe the situation. Years later, the situation was still being referred to as one of the worst branding failures in history on websites like Medium.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Given Gap’s announced plans to split off from Old Navy, does the Janie and Jack acquisition — and a corresponding focus on kid’s brands — offer a promising way forward for Gap? Does the planned Janie and Jack acquisition give you a better read on how Gap intends to go forward without Old Navy?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Picking up Janie and Jack provides Gap with a strong offering in the kids category – a category that has become slightly less competitive with the demise of Gymboree. However, the question remains, is this the right strategy for Gap? The acquisition of Janie and Jack is telling of Gap’s strategy, and while it’s an interesting move, it’s unclear how much impact this will have on the Gap’s business in general – this is very much a work-in-progress, and success is far from certain.
Director of Marketing, Wiser Solutions, Inc.
Children’s apparel is a solid niche for Gap to explore after splitting from Old Navy. It is a sign that Gap intends to solidify its footprint in this space, although it faces plenty of competition and a tough road ahead.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Marketing Director, Aptos
Given Gap’s consistent struggles to find relevance with their core customer, I guess trying to broaden their reach into kids’ fashion is worth a try. The price for Janie and Jack seems right and, in my opinion, the appeal of GapKids and babyGap has been stronger than that of “adult” Gap. Maybe they are on to something…
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Managing Director, GlobalData
Janie and Jack seems like a sensible addition that will give Gap a presence in part of the kids’ apparel market that it doesn’t already occupy. However, acquiring things is not really the solution to Gap’s problems. It needs to develop a much clearer and a more compelling proposition within its own business if it is to drive growth.