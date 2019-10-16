Does Target need to address its associate morale problem?
With its traffic, sales and profit growth, Target has been one of the great retail success stories of recent years. That doesn’t mean that CEO Brian Cornell and company do not have things to work on. One area where Target may need greater focus is associate relations. While the retailer has earned kudos for its commitment to higher wages for workers in its stores, some of those same associates say the chain has cut their shifts, costing them pay, endangering their eligibility for the company’s health insurance coverage and making it generally more difficult to do their jobs properly.
CNN reports that it has interviewed 23 current and former employees of Target in recent months who said they actually are bringing home less than they did before the retailer began raising its hourly pay. The chain has pledged to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour by the end of next year.
“I got that dollar raise but I’m getting $200 less in my paycheck. I have no idea how I’m going to pay rent or buy food,” said Heather, an associate working in a Target store in Florida. The associate’s last name was withheld so that she would speak openly about her situation. She reported being scheduled to work fewer than 20 hours some weeks in recent months after having worked nearly full-time hours when she started last November.
A report by Business Insider last month said that Target has ended overnight shifts in some stores, putting increased pressure on daytime workers to take on additional duties with less time to complete the tasks. While some overnight workers shifted to daytime hours, others had to leave Target to find jobs that fit their personal schedules.
Reports of associate hours being cut is not unusual among retail chains that have increased wages in recent years. Walmart and others have had similar charges leveled against them after announcing pay increases for hourly workers. Sam’s Club caused some head scratching last year when it announced plans to close 63 clubs, resulting in job losses, on the same day that its parent company, Walmart, said it was handing out one-time bonuses to between $200 and $1,000 to eligible employees while raising the hourly minimum wage to $11 an hour.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do hourly associates have a legitimate grievance in connecting fewer shift hours with recent pay increases or are there other factors at work? How should retailer employers respond in circumstances such as this?
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The other factors at work are called capitalism and if they thought that Target (or any company) would just raise hourly wages without a compensatory action elsewhere, then they were naive. It’s not a grievance, it’s what everyone who knew anything about business predicted would happen.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I’m a big believer of there being two sides to the story. There are 350,000 Target employees – there are bound to be grievances. If they worked the overnight shifts, I can see how they would be upset. In addition, when more is rewarded, more is expected so I can see how a retailer would whittle some shifts. Target is functioning at a very high level now and I expect they will take the grievances seriously but doubt they will add those shifts back.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
This is the kind of question we like to ask in our store surveys. The magic question is: Has the payroll-to-sales ratio gone up (more payroll), gone down (less payroll) or stayed the same? We didn’t ask it this year, but in every prior year, over-performers have been increasing the ratio. That means adding money to the number in aggregate.
So no, I think CNN was looking for some eyeball grabber and found it.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There will always be some tension in employee/management relations as retailers drive for sales growth and profitability. The workers do have a legitimate complaint – what’s the point of raising wages if hours are being cut? Ultimately, what matters to associates is how much money is on their check on pay day and if the net result is less than before, their concern is understandable. Management needs to assess not only the impact of raising wages, but the actual amount of take-home pay and other benefits of value associates receive. Making strong public statements about supporting stores associates with higher wages is merely PR fodder if actual take-home pay decreases.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Erratic weekly hours have been a sore point among retail workers for a long time, and it may not change anytime soon whether the hourly rate goes up or not. The reality: Most stores have volume peaks and valleys, and the peaks happen mostly in the 4th quarter when the hiring is done. This is just a fact of life, but it makes front-line retail work very unpredictable as a source of income and benefits.
As to the elimination of overnight shifts, I’m sure this depends greatly on each store’s sales volume and whether the task management involved in unloading trailers or stocking shelves can be done during open hours. One overall caution to Target: With its longstanding problem keeping those shelves and pegs filled, be careful not to be overly cost-conscious at the expense of good in-stock rates.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Director, GlobalData
Target is investing a lot of money into the business and it is trying to balance the drive to more complex and costly online sales. Against that backdrop there is clearly a need to review costs elsewhere; some of that will be in staffing. As regrettable as the changes may be for those involved, that doesn’t mean they should not be made. Overall, from my (admittedly unscientific and unrepresentative) discussions in stores most Target associates seem generally content and like working for the company. Does management need to review some things? Sure. Is Target a bad employer? No, I don’t believe it is.
General Manager, Retail & Consumer Goods, Cloudera
Um, a sample size of 23 is not only statistically insignificant considering the tens of thousands that Target employs, drawing any conclusions based on it is sadly misleading.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
As with most economic questions, nothing about this situation is simple. While there is likely a correlation between increased hourly pay and reduced hours, the fact that associates are now taking less home is the real concern. Think of it like this: if a store lowers prices on hundreds of items, but the customer ends with a higher total on the receipt, what was the point beyond being able to shout about lowering prices?