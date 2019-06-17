Does self-checkout make sense for Costco?
Six years after announcing plans to get rid of many self-service checkouts, Costco is again testing them to help combat long waits at manned registers.
On its third-quarter conference call, Richard Galanti, Costco’s EVP and CFO, said about 125 self-service stations have been installed across Costco’s 536 U.S. stores. The warehouse club operator plans to extend that to 250 over the next several months.
“It works,” Mr. Galanti said. And works best, he said, “in high-volume locations where it’s got a lot easier,” citing consumers who use contactless credit cards that employ radio frequencies and a one-time code to complete a transaction.
He added, “It’s very fast and customers are using it. Our members are using it. And it’s saving some labor at the front end. As important, on the highest volume units, it’s getting people through the front end faster.”
Costco first announced plans to eliminate self-checkouts in 2013 after tests led management to believe that employees could do a better job. Costco CEO Craig Jelinek told Bloomberg at the time, “They are great for low-volume warehouses, but we don’t want to be in the low-volume warehouse business.”
The new test comes as the self-checkout attention has shifted from physical stations to mobile scanning technologies. Warehouse competitors, Sam’s Club and B.J.’s Wholesale Club, as well as Amazon.com, Kroger, Meijer, Macy’s and others now offer ways for shoppers to scan items and check out via their smartphones. Most require customers to checkout via an express lane.
Costco already has employees checking receipts at exits.
Retailers are still investing in physical self-checkouts. Target last year added emojis to its screens to help shoppers identify produce. Dollar General is expanding its self-service checkouts, while Parker’s, the c-store, is introducing self-checkout to its stores in Georgia and South Carolina.
Moves to self-checkouts could be seen as a threat to retail cashier jobs. Costco regularly ranks near the top of lists best corporations to work for.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more pros or cons in Costco’s re-introduction of self-scan checkouts? Should Costco have gone straight to a mobile-scan option?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The intention of self-checkout was always a good idea, but the technology didn’t work well and ultimately caused more shopper frustration than convenience. Self-checkout technology has been advancing and given the epic checkout lines Costco stores can have, the move to re-deploy an effective self-check system makes good sense.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The self-scan checkouts never disappeared at my Costco in Scottsdale. We use them every time we go as they are efficient and fast, and there are always loads of staff in the area who help scan and pack goods in boxes. The only downside is that for big shops, there sometimes isn’t enough space to easily pack products.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
There are definitely more pros. Costco should balance the number of self-checkout stations with assisted checkout stations. Many of Costco’s customers are long-time loyal and know the retailer and its stores well. Some of them (hard to tell what percentage) will welcome self-checkout and will use it because one of the few frustrating issues with Costco is having to wait in line. Self-checkout will at least give the perception that one is moving fast through the checkout line. What’s next? The digital membership card on the smartphone!
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Same for us, Neil Saunders – mine never went away in Atlanta and at mom’s in West Palm. The only time we use a regular checkout lane at Costco is when we have a full cart of items and self-checkout would be cumbersome. We almost never need it because how many bottles of Kirkland wine can we buy in one visit? And more visits mean more $1.50 hot dogs for lunch (rated #1 by Washington Post).
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
I stopped using self-checkout several years back at BJs as it was a painful experience that always took longer than a manned checkout. That said, the technology has advanced and if the tests show that customers can get through the checkout as quickly or quicker than a manned checkout than it is worth the investment.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
The more options the better for Costco and its customers. Cashiers, self-checkout, mobile-scan and BOPIS are all feasible end-of-shop solutions that most retailers should be offering in some way, shape or form. In the medium-term, say 10-15 years, there will be a distinct move away from staffed checkouts and toward automation in the form of mobile. The checkout as an operation will go the way of the 8-track (look it up, kids!) perhaps 10 years after that.
Customer Partnerships & Strategy, SmartLens, NA
There are more pros than cons with this action. As stated in the article, better customer experience through faster front-ends and a positive impact on labor hours. Adding mobile checkout could be yet another option; I’m sure Costco will want to make sure shrink is contained, so more testing and learning to come…
CMO, COO American Retail Consultants
Yes. These expedite small volume purchases of just a few items, while also providing more access to more checkouts in less space. This means more customers are handled faster, shorter lines and happier customers.
President, Graff Retail
Self-checkout is likely just a short term solution as mobile checkout supported by customers’ own device is on the horizon. Faster, seamless and way less expensive.
I’m not a technology guy. But from speaking with many executives who know this space well, it seems to be the way forward. Why get in any line at all if you don’t have to?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Gee, am I on the schedule today? We are rapidly becoming numb to the idea of service and told technology is the answer. We’ve seen self-serve come and go multiple times in multiple locations and ultimately go. While technology has gotten better, no one wants to have to figure out how to ring something up. We’re not on the schedule, we’re shopping.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
This story strikes me as interesting as our local Costco has had self-scan checkouts for years…they never went away to be reintroduced. That being said, given the mix of shoppers at Costco having a quicker option for those with fewer items to speed up the process is a good thing. At our store, there are always lines and self-checkout is a viable, important option for shoppers. Certainly more pros than cons!
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
More pros. Self-checkout helps speed the shoppers through the checkout process for those willing to do it themselves. I have noticed that at many of the stores where self-checkout is offered, the self-checkout line is rivaling the length of the regular lines and many people look at the length of the self-checkout line first before going to the full service checkout if self-checkout is too long.
Costco has gone to mobile checkout now since more and more shoppers have smartphones enabling the self-checkout process, and shoppers are more comfortable with using them in the self-checkout process. “Shopper training” to use their smartphones has been done by many other retailers.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The self-service option is great for the customer who has just a few items and is in a hurry. It’s really there for convenience. It doesn’t matter if it’s Costco or a local small retailer. Done the right way, self-service checkout is a better customer experience. It saves time for some customers. It shortens the lines for the regular checkout lanes. There’s just two good reasons to consider self-service checkout.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
I ditto Neil’s experience with self-checkout at Costco. Works superbly. Now if we have one of those $200 Costco trips we’ll use the manned checkout because it’s hard to get all the stuff on the sensor platform. For alcohol purchases or to decide against a particular purchase, as I did the other day because I misread the price, there is someone there to help you almost instantly. I hope these checkouts are here to stay!
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
Mobile checkout should be happening sooner, not later! But for now, express lanes or self checkouts for ten items or less would make the Costco experience way better for so many shoppers who want to get a fresh steak and a bottle of good wine.