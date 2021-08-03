Does Saks.com make sense as a separate business?
Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC) is spinning off Saks Fifth Avenue’s online operations as a separate business in large part to take advantage of lofty valuations being fetched by fashion luxury platforms.
In connection with the move, Insight Partners has invested $500 million for a minority stake in Saks.com, valuing the online business at $2 billion. Saks.com has about $1 billion in annual sales.
The valuation is higher than the $1.6 billion fetched last February by HBC, which owns Hudson’s Bay, Saks Off Fifth as well as Saks Fifth Avenue’s online and offline operations, in its move to go private.
“By separating the dot-com business, we can show investors its value,” HBC CEO Richard Baker told The Wall Street Journal. “Investors don’t want to put their money in bricks-and-mortar retailers right now.”
The move also enables both Saks’ online and offline operations to “appropriately plan for and invest in their respective service models.” That sentiment appears to run counter to retail’s mantra in recent years of merging operations to optimize omnichannel approaches.
Saks.com becomes Saks and will be led by Marc Metrick, previously president and CEO of Saks Fifth Avenue. Saks will lead marketing and merchandising across businesses and retain ownership of the Saks Fifth Avenue intellectual property. Sebastian Gunningham, a former Amazon executive, will join Saks.com’s board.
SFA, the entity representing Saks’ 40 stores, will fulfill the physical functions of Saks.com such as buy-online-pick -up-in-store, exchanges, returns and alterations. The split won’t be apparent to consumers.
Luxury has been slow to embrace online selling with many fashion aficionados skeptical that high-end selling can be replicated online. But explosive online growth during the pandemic is being seen as a breakthrough that has driven up stock prices for Farfetch and Zalando. Fashion platform Mytheresa, with about half of the sales of Saks.com, went public in January of this year at a $2.2 billion valuation.
HBC has acknowledged that an IPO for Saks.com is a possibility. The new funding will be used to speed shipping, enhance customer service and introduce a marketplace.
“Luxury ecommerce is poised for exponential growth,” said Mr. Baker in a statement. “Saks is primed to win significant market share.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more benefits than drawbacks in splitting Saks Fifth Avenue’s online and offline operations? Should other retailers separate their online operations?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I think this strategy could work well for Saks. The brick-and-mortar stores were a drag on results. Saks still enjoys positive brand recognition and a place in the luxury retail landscape. While I’m not sure that this is the best strategy for all/most retailers, I think it fits Saks well.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
This move smacks of desperation and opportunism. It goes against everything remarkable retailers have learned and deployed over more than decade, which is that customer journeys are deeply intertwined and that digital drives physical, and vice versa. The customer is the channel, silos belong on farms and it is the brand’s job to create a harmonized experience anytime, anywhere, any way the customer shops. This move effectively puts the dot-com presence in competition with stores, complicates customer services, screws up marketing attribution and raises the cost of doing business, some of which I touch on here.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Questionable at best, this move befuddles me and it should befuddle you too. At a time when traditionally brick-and-mortar retailers have discovered the importance of expanding aggressively into e-commerce, HBC decides not to leverage the synergies of the two operations as one, but to split them from one another. This may have much to do with HBC’s entry into the internet marketplace arena, but I don’t see it working.
Managing Director, GlobalData
From a financial point of view it makes perfect sense. However from a customer point of view it makes far less sense. Most retailers are looking to integrate store and online operations, not separate them out. The reason for this is that customers shop seamlessly across channels and want the minimum of friction. As sister companies, I am sure that there are good intentions about Saks’ online and offline presences working together. However in practice this can be more challenging to achieve, especially where the goals and needs of the two businesses diverge.