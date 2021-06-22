Does retail have an answer for its jobs problem?
More retail workers quit their jobs in April than in any single month since the Labor Department started tracking the industry’s job numbers going back more than 20 years. This follows a year that saw a record number of layoffs and furloughs as a result of the havoc wrought on retailers by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Around 649,000 retail workers gave their notice to employers in April even as the industry as a whole has been looking to add workers in an economy that is rebounding as large numbers of Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Retail is not the only industry being affected by resignations although, along with hospitality, it had the largest numbers of worker departures. The Economist reports that preliminary data for April from the Labor Department shows that 2.7 percent of workers quit their jobs. The previous high was 2.4 percent.
The Washington Post reports that many former retail workers are leaving for better paying positions that offer greater benefits and work/life balance in a variety of other industries including jobs at banks, insurance agencies and marijuana dispensaries.
The median pay for all retail workers was $27,320 per year in 2020. The median pay for hourly workers was $13.13, according to the Labor Department. Challenges around child care and transportation, particularly lower income families, have also increased due to the pandemic, even now as much of society appears to be returning to some semblance of pre-pandemic normality.
Some high profile retailers like Amazon.com, Costco and Target have raised their starting wages to $15 an hour as their need for human resources have increased along with sales and shifts in consumer shopping behavior. Many other retailers fall well below this pay number while also falling short in other areas such as associate training and career development.
Others, such as Walmart, that pay starting wages below $15, have begun placing more workers in full-time roles with regular schedules while also upping investments in training and communicating potential career paths that would lead to higher compensation.
- Americans are quitting their jobs in droves – The Economist
- Retail workers are quitting at record rates for higher-paying work: ‘My life isn’t worth a dead-end job’ – The Washington Post
- Retail workers are fed up and rage quitting, and the tight labor market could help them score better pay and benefits than they’ve demanded for years – Insider
- Retail Sales Workers – U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the numbers of workers currently quitting retail jobs as symptomatic of a wider industry challenge? Will a continued loss of workers begin to materially affect the performance of individual retailers?
Join the Discussion!
13 Comments on "Does retail have an answer for its jobs problem?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Solution? Higher pay. Once the efficiencies of e-commerce (not yet), dark stores (not yet) and fewer leases start to hit the books, payroll should become more flexible. Besides, with physical brand expression becoming more and more important (fewer chances), the level of talent has to go up, and minimum wage just isn’t going to cut it like it did when you had 1,000 stores.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailing has always had a jobs problem, and the pandemic magnified it. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the best performing retailers tend to have the best wages and employee programs. Not lip service and platitudes, but meaningful wages and programs that enable workers to earn a living wage and have a path to grow professionally. Retailers who ignore the trends in retail employment and fail to appreciate the true strategic value of an engaged and effective workforce will suffer the consequences.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Yes, retailers have many good answers to what they see as a labor crisis—if they’re willing to listen. The first answer: treat workers as retail experts (not fungible “staff”) in whatever specific role they play. Train. Make it more interesting. Stable, predictable schedules. Better pay and benefits. And use technology more intelligently to reduce touches and enable the newly empowered “retailers” to focus on customers, merchandising, and sales.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Companies that can’t afford to pay a living wage don’t have a viable business model. Moreover, as the digital rethinking of physical retail marches on, the skill bar for store associates is rising. Retailers can’t afford to just throw bodies at the situation or assume that minimum wage will be adequate. Recruiting workers is only one part of the equation. Retaining them is just as important to the bottom line and to the brand(s).
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Retail’s jobs problem is easily fixed. Hire associates at a liveable wage, invest in training, empower them with communications tools, and watch them work their magic with customers. On a related note, the United States has a huge child care problem that it must address…
Managing Partner, RSR Research
This is yet another COVID-19 accelerated trend. Why should someone take a risk for such low pay?
I had someone on LinkedIn tell me it was impossible for me to be a “managing partner” and really believe that pay was the answer, vs. more “determination” on the part of the workforce and ending any kind of subsidies. The conversation devolved quickly and that’s really unfortunate.
I can’t spend my life arguing over these things. People deserve a living wage. Period. I understand very, very well that the store business model does not really lend itself to higher wages, but there’s no way around it. I guess that’s why Walmart is giving self checkout a go, it frees up money for other workers. But I don’t think it’s going to do the job and support growth.
COVID-19 definitely taught many of us the lesson that life is short. We’re going to have to get very creative and innovative in our industry or people just won’t work in stores. Or DCs.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Retailers have always had the answer to their jobs problem. Retail is hard work, and minimum wage or slightly higher isn’t enough to attract quality employees – or any employees right now. The answer is simple, it just isn’t easy.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
The hubris of considering associates replaceable cogs has to end. Telling people you reward initiative and people skills and then making them work alone for days on end kills that spirit and the cycle continues. Pay is a symptom, not the answer. People quit bosses, not companies.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Great line, doc!
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes. While retail has longstanding issues with attracting and retaining workers, the pandemic made it worse.
Frontline workers resented taking health risks as essential players who kept stores open. Seeking better pay and safer work conditions, many looked beyond retail.
Although high turnover is a retail constant, it reduces retailers’ productivity and performance results. Taking care of workers, paying them well and earning their loyalty keeps retailers competitive among increasingly scarce talent.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
With the rise in curbside pickup during the last year, the store associates had to do a lot more work, a lot different from what they are used to, dealing with a lot more stress. When all that additional effort is not compensated, they are bound to look for greener pastures. Solution? Ensure workers are compensated fairly based on the type of activities they are performing.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Too many retailers see their front line workers as a commodity. The pay is low, their hours are carefully tracked to avoid paying benefits and there are rarely any opportunities for advancement. To be surprised that these workers tend to leave when better opportunities come along is pure hubris. On the other hand, there are also retailers out there who are willing to pay more, offer benefits, and most importantly demonstrate that they value their store teams by offering career tracks and real opportunities for advancement. There are numerous examples of retailers who enjoy low turnover and where people have built careers and stayed with their companies for decades. It’s all about respecting your team and creating an environment where team members are valued.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
Somewhere about the late 1960s the average retail job devolved into a part-time hourly gig for the young and inexperienced to earn a little pocket money. Before that, retail workers were highly valued company employees who were viewed by the retailers as instrumental in growing sales.
The current labor issue is not so much about wage (although people do want fair pay for their work), it’s more about the quality of the jobs offered. Given that retailers earn their greatest revenue at highest profit margins from repeat shoppers, and that the number one reason for lost customer loyalty is poor customer service, retailers should be highly invested in rethinking their entire employee dynamic. Having a smaller staff of well paid full time people who are invested in the welfare of the company, gifted at reading and serving the customer and actively engaged in company growth will do more to help a company grow its bottom line than any other investment.