Does retail have a problem with how it recruits and hires workers?
After years of underinvesting in people, human resources (HR) and hiring systems, much of the retail industry now finds itself scrambling to find, qualify, hire and on-board new employees who have plenty of other job options, including those as independent contractors.
America’s workforce, which appears to have been permanently changed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, is largely being fueled by the gig economy. Forty percent of the economy is now powered by gig workers, a segment growing three-times faster than the national workforce, according to a Forbes article from earlier this year.
The gig economy is both disruptive and here to stay. Job marketplaces that power gig organizations make hiring easy, quick and flexible for shift and hourly workers who are attracted to the contractor lifestyle. Retailers and restaurants can better compete for human talent and hire more efficiently and effectively by placing their focus on two key areas.
Treat job candidates like customers
Retailers already know how to digitize journey(s) and engage with customers (CX). It’s time to treat candidates like customers. HR systems that recruit for corporate positions lack the candidate experience, speed and scale needed for field-level hiring. Building a better acquisition process — simplified application options, frequent updates, status checks, reminders — will grow the applicant pipeline, increase conversion and reduce ghosting. A modern candidate experience that reflects the brand value can serve as a differentiator in recruiting.
Automate and speed up the process
Transform, digitize, scale and securely speed up the hiring process and on-boarding processes. Create a single repository for all applicants (corporate and field). Use analytics to mine applicant database and social media for high-potential candidates. Automate reference, employment and background verification to mitigate risks and ensure safety and compliance. Create alerts and messages to keep candidates engaged and informed of where they are in the process. Implement immediate closed loop hiring, as opposed to legacy retailer timeline of hire-next-week / get-paid in two weeks, to complete with on-the-spot hiring and same-day-pay. Offer the ability to bid for shifts by day or day-part. Allow employees to work multiple positions and at more than one location.
The pandemic has issued a wake-up call for employers and, along with the growth of job marketplaces and the gig economy, the relationship between workers and companies has permanently been upset. Retailers who develop new strategies and technologies will be much better positioned to find, qualify, hire and on-board top talent.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the biggest impediments to retail hiring at this point? What do you think are the keys to hiring more efficiently and effectively than in the past?
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Let’s see:
I have been saying this for a long time. Store associate turnover is not an accident. Now people aren’t even bothering to take it as a transient job. It’s easier and safer to be an Uber driver, really.
The problem is (and I’ve also been saying this for a long time), I don’t really know how to fix it. Walmart is trying by paying in-store associates more, in exchange for implementing more self-checkout. Many consumers don’t like that either. This is a borderline intractable problem.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
And you can’t underestimate the importance of predictable schedules. Imagine having a two-month-old at home and being told to come in, today, when you weren’t scheduled. America’s very strange no-childcare policy doesn’t help.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There are lots of issues with hiring, one of them being the ongoing pandemic which makes many nervous about working in public facing environments. On top of that there are the usual issues with pay and benefits relative to the effort required for the job. However I’d say the biggest issue isn’t necessarily with hiring per se, it is with retention. Good retailers should look to retain their talent by making work emotionally as well as financially rewarding. I visited a lot of grocery stores over the weekend and spoke to workers there. Out of them all, the two that were fully manned and had fewer labor issues were Wegmans and Market Basket. Funnily enough, both are known for treating employees well and inspiring loyalty among their teams. Go figure!
Principal, Retail Technology Group
In contrast to the part of the industry that has to fight a labor shortage and is known not to treat its own workforce well enough, I recently heard the quote: “It is easier to get into Stanford than to get hired by Apple.” (Labor shortage be damned.). One man’s ceiling is another man’s floor.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailers face many hiring challenges, but two are at the top of the list: pay and safety. Pay has always been problematic, with many retailers still paying relatively low wages. This remains a challenge that is exacerbated by upward wage pressure from other segments struggling to find workers, like hospitality. Safety became a concern since the pandemic first struck and with the Delta variant gaining momentum, the health concerns related to interaction with the general public will be a barrier for many workers. I think that the pay increases and education funding incentives now being offered by some of the leading retailers like Target and Walmart are a step forward.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
The biggest challenge in retail hiring today is hiring authentic brand ambassadors who can truly represent a brand. Although gig workers could fulfill a certain skillset or knowledge required in product creation, design, or data analytics, the sales floor requires more than a skillset – it requires commitment.
Many part-time workers are great brand ambassadors and need the flexibility that a full-time role doesn’t give them but I could argue that a gig worker may only care about flexibility and could be a flight risk.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
A compounding problem requires a compounding solution. Let’s start with the three Ts: Tools, Talent, and Training.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Retail labor challenges have been with us for a long time. Solving those challenges isn’t going to happen overnight. There was a time when working in a store was a way to make a decent living, but that’s long past. Whether it can be again – or if retailers even want it to be – remains to be seen. But there are too many other options today – no one wants to be underpaid, part-time, and without a career path.
President, Graff Retail
Great article, with solid points made.
Paula Rosenblum nails it too with her comments! There is no easy answer for the “swamp” that so many retailers created over the years. Treating staff as an expense, and a disposable one at that, created an overall poor brand for a retail career. Yet there’s an ever-increasing number of retailers that not only view their staff as valuable assets, but also treat them as what they are — humans!
A living wage is a starting point. Having better managers in place that know how to create an amazing work experience is essential. Training, coaching, rewards, recognition, advancement opportunities — there’s a long list of things that need to be in place if retailers stand a chance of attracting and keeping staff. But for those brick-and-mortar retailers out there, if you don’t recognize the immense value of your front line teams now, you likely never will.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
We’ve all heard the motivational speaker’s story (originating in 1671) about the brick layer who, when asked what he’s doing replied “I’m a cathedral builder. I’m building a great cathedral to The Almighty.”
That is a good parable about the power of purpose. So how does the story of a person working in retail end when they are asked what they are doing?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s great to say that applicants deserve a better candidate experience. But it seems that the applicant has to actually want a job in retail to begin with. With gig and WFH opportunities as competition, the on-the-job experience is the real filter. There is nothing easy about working in retail, at any level. But the recent pay and benefit enhancements announced by Target give the overall on-the-job experience there very high marks.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
Bottom line – pay more. There is now a lot of competition for people in the services industry, and compensation increases seem to be moving faster than any planned increase in minimum wage that has ever been discussed. This is going to make it really hard for retailers to hire, but on the other hand it’s going to significantly increase the spending power of these better paid workers/consumers, which will increase sales/profits for retailers to afford better wages. I think these changes are going to be structural and it is a bit hard to predict the end state.