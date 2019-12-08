Does North Face’s new concept point the chain in the right direction?
The North Face has opened a store in SoHo with a new look and experiential bent, and it’s already planning to expand the new layout into the rest of its locations nationwide.
The North Face’s new store, which opened in early August, was constructed to better represent the meaning of the brand rather than merely being a place where transactions are made, according to Footwear News. The retailer has incorporated a “museum” in the 8,000-square-foot location dedicated to athletic expeditions and classic products, with in-store staff to be known as “guides.” Elements of the store are constructed using reclaimed and sustainable materials with an eye toward longevity. The North Face plans to have the new format rolled out in all of its locations by 2024.
A press release confirms that the move is part of a global retail strategy that will extend beyond the U.S. to its locations in Europe.
Store concepts that reflect the feel of a brand, rather than acting strictly as repositories for product, have grown in popularity as consumers have started to demand more out of the shopping experience. This is especially true in areas of specialty retail that enjoy dedicated fans.
Athletic shoe store Foot Locker, for instance, has begun to build out standalone locations featuring lifestyle-adjacent products, activities and media events tailored towards its “sneakerhead” shopping base. In athleisure wear, Lululemon recently announced the launch of larger stores featuring cafes, yoga studios, meditation spaces and the like.
Particularly in the outdoor gear space, retailers have made creative sustainability initiatives part of their branding. In 2018, REI announced the implementation of enhanced sustainability standards governing all of the products that it sells. Patagonia has made moves like publicly donating its Black Friday profits to environmental charities.
The use of sustainable materials to build out the store recalls another recent initiative by The North Face, its “Clothes the Loop” program.
“Clothes the Loop,” initially piloted in 2013 and given a broad rollout in 2015, according to Recycling Today, allows customers to bring in clothing and footwear from any brand, which The North Face then recycles or reuses to produce new product.
- Retail Intel: The North Face Unveils New Exploration-Themed Store Concept in NYC – Footwear News
- The North Face Unveils Global Retail Strategy with Opening of New SoHo Location – North Face/PRNewswire
- North Face expands Clothes the Loop – Recycling Today
- REI lifts the sustainability bar – RetailWire
- Patagonia to donate all Black Friday profits to green groups – RetailWire
- Will a strategy built around changing peoples lives transform Lululemon’s business? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think The North Face is making a smart move by going “experiential” in all of its locations nationwide? Are features like in-store museums worth the investment in areas outside of flagship stores such as the one in SoHo?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Does North Face’s new concept point the chain in the right direction?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The North Face is a well regarded brand and it is sensible for stores to showcase its heritage and uniqueness. That said, as much as I think stores in large cities – often with lots of tourists – will benefit from features like museums, stores in more average locations arguably need less of this and more focus on showcasing product benefits and attributes.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Before we started talking about experiential retail, we talked about the customer’s emotional connection with brands. That is precisely what The North Face is doing here. They are reinforcing the emotions customers feel about their connection with the outdoors. People feel faster than they think. And The North Face is doing everything possible to tap into the customer’s emotions and feelings. They are making it as real as they can by executing all this in real life, in brick-and-mortar stores. This isn’t just marketing on billboards and internet ads.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
What shoppers want is authentic interactions with people in stores. The idea that they want diversions from actually considering products comes from where exactly? On top of that, many retailers today already seem like museums where jaded employees wait for someone to ask them about a product. I can see this working once when you first walk in but I doubt it leads to repeat viewings or a compelling reason to return. While I understand the concept – having a space that doesn’t really try to sell merchandise is not a store. Call it something else if it’s not primarily there to sell products to consumers.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
This is what retail transformation is all about. What The North Face is accomplishing with their new flagship store in SoHo, is providing their loyal customers with a place to connect, engage, experience and forge a stronger emotional connection with the lifestyle brand, well beyond their actual products. In concert with what Doug Stephens has shared, there is no better media format in retail, other than the physical store.
A museum-like experience will resonate very well across many cosmopolitan cities for lifestyle-driven brands such as The North Face.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I like everything The North Face is doing to take the sales floor beyond a place where transactions are made – but it can’t lose sight of the product sold on the sales floor.
We get so excited about materials and museums and new names for sales associates but, at the end of the day, The North Face is still a store that sells product. How many times will core customers stop and look at the museum? It will be a draw at a flagship store that’s populated with tourists, but at the local mall — not so much.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
A brand like The North Face with fairly broad distribution can become commoditized if it’s not careful. So “experiential retail” is a perfect fit. This has worked for REI for years — although with a more limited footprint — and should work for The North Face too, especially in flagship locations.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
A smart move by The North Face. They are a lifestyle brand and in a prime position to build on the emotional connection they can create with their customers. There are plenty of moves into rentals, services, expeditions that they could make to further this connection. The key will be to have the trained staff and consistency to keep it going. Retailers like Galyan’s (now part of Dick’s) had climbing walls and ponds for customers to test out everything from climbing gear to kayaks. However, these features slowly faded into nothing more than some attractive merchandising as it required a specialized staff to monitor and execute. Having a feature that customers cannot use is worse than not having it at all. I believe The North Face is better positioned to not let this happen.
Senior Director, Simon-Kucher & Partners
The most successful brands put their customers at the forefront and allow customers to fully engage with the brand. It’s moving towards relationships vs. transactions. Towards services over products. REI does a great job of this – they know that their core segment is the nature-lover or someone that is passionate about the outdoors. Not only do they sell the equipment needed to pursue these activities but the experience around it – workshops and sessions for things like rope knots, camping for beginners and also nature trips all around the world. If we think about pure vertically-integrated apparel, L.L.Bean does this to a certain degree as well through their in-store classes. So if anything, going beyond transactions is not necessarily “new” in the space that The North Face is in but in fact something that they need to play catch-up on so their new format should be a success.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Emotions. We are stimulated to dream when our emotions rise. And this creates a wonderful sales environment. I think this will pay great sales dividends supported by great associate interactions.