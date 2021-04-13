Does GameStop’s next CEO need brick & mortar retail experience?

1 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Wikipedia/Will Buckner
Apr 13, 2021
by George Anderson
George Anderson

GameStop’s c-suite shakeup is almost complete. The retailer is now looking to replace George Sherman after having replaced many of the current CEO’s top lieutenants in recent months.

Reuters and The Wall Street Journal report that GameStop’s move is being driven by Ryan Cohen, an activist investor who has been nominated to become the retailer’s new chairman of the board following the company’s annual meeting of stockholders in June.

Mr. Cohen, a co-founder and former CEO of Chewy, has been leading a sweep of the executive ranks at GameStop while taking leadership of a committee charged with driving digital transformation at the chain. He is also, according to the reports, in charge of the effort to replace Mr. Sherman, who has been CEO for two years. Mr. Cohen is not said to be interested in taking the job himself.

GameStop, according to the Journal’s reporting, is working with an executive search firm to identify and speak with executives that have experience in technology and video gaming. Brick and mortar retail experience, it seems, is lower down on the priority list for the new CEO.

Mr. Cohen has been responsible for bringing in veterans from Amazon.com, Chewy and QVC in recent months as he seeks to make the retailer into one that “delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences” rather than focusing on its brick-and-mortar footprint and [stumbling] around in the online ecosystem.”

GameStop, which has seen its stock go on a rollercoaster ride in recent months, posted a 6.5 percent gain in same-store sales during the fourth quarter as the retailer’s online sales jumped 175 percent.

Fourth quarter gains, however, were not enough to keep GameStop from posting a 9.5 percent drop in its same-store numbers as stores across the world were forced to close due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. This situation and the shift by consumers to get their gaming content via digital channels are the factors driving the moves currently being made under Mr. Cohen’s direction.

The retailer’s preliminary results for the first nine weeks of its 2021 fiscal year show sales up 11 percent over last year when many stores were closed or limited in their capacity to accept shoppers.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with the direction that Ryan Cohen is taking with GameStop? What role do you think the chain’s stores will play going forward?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Do you agree with the direction that Ryan Cohen is taking with GameStop?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire
George Anderson

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

Join the Discussion!

1 Comment on "Does GameStop’s next CEO need brick & mortar retail experience?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
54 seconds ago

GameStop desperately needs to pivot away from its traditional approach to retailing, but there’s still a place for their physical stores. I do agree that a substantially more focused digital strategy is the key to their long term survival, but I think it would be risky to hire a CEO that has little or no experience in physical retailing.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Do you agree with the direction that Ryan Cohen is taking with GameStop?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire
George Anderson

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely is GameStop’s digital transformation plan to result in a stronger company overall?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 