Does every online retailer need to have a third-party marketplace?
Hudson’s Bay, Lands’ End and United Natural Foods (UNFI) all recently launched online marketplaces. Saks.com, too, is exploring one.
Hudson’s Bay said its launch is part of its digital-first strategic evolution. The Canadian-based department store retailer wrote in a statement, “Whether it’s an offering that falls within Hudson’s Bay’s current assortment of apparel, home, beauty and accessories, or a new category introduction, quality vendors are encouraged to join hundreds of new merchants that will launch in the Marketplace on thebay.com in 2021.”
Lands’ End Marketplace spans categories such as footwear, home décor and intimates alongside the full product assortment of the brand. Lands’ End said in a statement that its marketplace platform “has a small product catalog which allows for greater visibility amongst partner brands. This also allows new vendors to take advantage of Lands’ End’s qualified traffic and industry leading conversion rate.”
UNFI said its new marketplace will enable the retailer “to extend product range, improve customer experience and streamline vendor onboarding.”
In a quarterly letter to vendors obtained by WWD, Marc Metrick, Saks.com’s CEO, said the luxury website will test a marketplace in coming weeks. He wrote that the format will allow Saks “to better understand and refine the experience for customers and brand partners as we identify opportunities to expand the breadth and depth of our assortment while maintaining the curated experience for which Saks is known.”
Amazon.com operates the dominant online marketplace with Walmart and eBay having sizable platforms. Google, Target, Instacart and Kroger were identified as emerging marketplaces in Feedvisor’s “Brands, Amazon, and the Rise of E-Marketplaces” study.
Express, Urban Outfitters, Crate & Barrel, J. Crew and Ahold Delhaize are among niche retailers with marketplaces. Macy’s drop ships certain categories and is considering a formal marketplace.
For retailers, third-party handling of delivery, returns and other aspects of the customer experience creates operational and reputational risks. Third-party sellers are also introduced to their customers.
Expanding assortments by adding third-party sellers capitalizes on the “endless aisle” potential of the internet to offer customers more choices and can accelerate online growth.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more benefits than drawbacks for niche retailers launching third-party marketplaces? Of the retailers cited in the article (Hudson’s Bay, Lands’ End, UNFI, Saks.com), which would benefit the most from a marketplace?
Managing Director, GlobalData
The addition of marketplaces can be good in terms of drawing traffic to the website, generating some incremental revenue, and broadening the offer without extortionate expense. However for traditional retailers – especially niche ones – marketplaces need to be carefully managed and curated and not just a miscellany of random products. Retailers also need to do some degree of vetting on marketplace vendors to ensure reliability and trustworthiness – after all, they are selling under the umbrella of the retail brand so any poor customer service rubs off on the retailer running the marketplace.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
As in many cases in the retail industry, there are categories in which certain concepts are a no-brainer and other concepts are a “don’t bother.” Third-party marketplaces is one of those concepts.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
We will see more retailers try third-party marketplaces, though not all will be successful long term. It comes down to execution. Marketplaces can take the management of long-tail assortment off of retailers while still giving customers a breadth of product choice. This is appealing from an inventory/cost perspective, and if done well can be a benefit for the retailer. But having a marketplace also requires a different type of expertise to ensure vendors are a good match for the retailer’s brand identity, that pricing is reasonable and fulfillment is within customer expectations. Otherwise customers can be disappointed, which could be worse than not having a specific product.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The proliferation of marketplaces is diluting the value of the smaller niche marketplaces. It will become increasingly difficult to increase awareness and attract visitors to the lesser known marketplaces, as many consumers will stick with the marketplaces where they are loyal shoppers, especially if it has everything they need.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
I think a Target-like approach with a curated selection of marketplace providers could be incrementally effective for retailers in scaling marketplace ops and addressing the branding issue where the retailer is praised or blamed for transactions for which it serves as a conduit.
Director of NA Sales, SmartSight | EMA
I believe that it is a winner-takes-most world when it comes to online. Though I do think that if you can monetize your distribution (aka eyeballs), logistics, and brand in your retail segment — profitably — then you should establish a marketplace.
CEO, Currency Alliance
Considering marketplaces now means that brands are already late to the party. However the opportunity for grabbing market share is still possible with an intelligent design, good mix of appropriate partners, and efficient operations to ensure real value can be delivered to customers.
Marketplaces have been evolving for thousands of years. Before Amazon, the most dramatic evolution was shopping malls. Who knows what it will be in 20 years but, for the next 10 years, capturing and retaining customers as they increasingly migrate purchases (or at least shopping) online is of paramount importance. That can be achieved by operating a marketplace, but even with success of their own marketplace brands need to learn how to operate in marketplaces not controlled by themselves. That is where customers are spending their spare time and brands need to be visible in the appropriate digital spaces.
I see lots of medium and smaller brands optimizing their presence in marketplaces, but very few large brands engaging in this. That is a massive mistake for the large brands.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
This is clearly a brand-driven decision, but it should be on every retailer’s radar. In part, it’s akin to a leased department in a store. If the third-party is somehow perceived as a subset of the main brand, then everyone wins. But premium brands need to be especially cautious here. At what point does a carefully branded item lose its claim to being unique? Exclusive? Superpremium? The risk of helping customers discover unknown brands is real, and especially dangerous if the shopping experience somehow takes the shine off the apple of a luxury brand. Proceed with caution!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Why not?
As long as the vendors are vetted, it makes logical sense for the shopper and there is no demand of exclusivity for the participant — just do it.
Online is all about convenience. The fewer places a shopper has to go, the more likely the shopper will come to your site. And the ROI of a marketplace is always outstanding.
Co-founder, CART
For some there are certainly benefits. But just doing what everyone else is doing, how they’re doing it, because they’re doing it is never the best strategy for meaningful growth. Every one of these companies would be best served rethinking their plans, partners and execution to create something uniquely suited to their market and customers.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
It’s useful to expand the assortment and potentially make the site more sticky, but I suspect it’s more trouble than it’s worth over the long haul.
Shouldn’t a retailer stand on its own merits?